Marry Kom To Yuzvendra Chahal: Top Indian Sports Personalities Who Got Divorced - In Pics
Explore the definitive list of top sports personalities who got divorced, featuring recent high-profile cases from 2024,2025 and 2026. From Hardik Pandya’s social media announcement to Shikhar Dhawan’s legal victory on grounds of mental cruelty, this listicle examines how Indian sporting icons navigate personal transitions. We cover diverse disciplines, including Sania Mirza’s tennis legacy and Saina Nehwal’s badminton career, providing context on their separations. As reported earlier, these personal developments often impact brand endorsements and public image. Read our full analysis on how these athletes maintain professional excellence while managing complex legal and personal challenges.
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic shocked fans by announcing their separation in July 2024 via Instagram. Their high-profile divorce highlights how modern cricket stars manage personal brand shifts under immense social media scrutiny. Photo Credit - X
Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma
Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma finalized their divorce in March 2025 by mutual consent. The legal proceedings cited compatibility issues, reflecting a growing trend of amicable separations among India’s elite young athletes. Photo Credit - X
Shikhar Dhawan and Aesha Mukherjee
Shikhar Dhawan and Aesha Mukherjee ended their marriage in October 2023. A Delhi court granted the cricketer a divorce based on mental cruelty, marking a significant legal precedent for Indian male athletes. Photo Credit - X
Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik
Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik confirmed their separation in early 2024. This cross-border split drew massive attention, ending a fourteen-year union that had long been a symbol of regional diplomatic curiosity. Photo Credit - X
Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap
Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap announced their separation in July 2025. This split between two badminton icons showcases the unique challenges faced by professional sports couples balancing demanding international career schedules. Photo Code - X
Mary Kom and Onkholer Kom
Mary Kom and Onkholer Kom recently finalized their divorce by mutual consent. The boxing legend’s private decision reminds the public that even the most resilient athletes face difficult transitions in their domestic lives. Photo Credit - X
Dinesh Karthik and Nikita Vanjara
Dinesh Karthik and Nikita Vanjara divorced in 2012 following widely reported internal team conflicts. Karthik’s subsequent marriage to squash star Dipika Pallikal remains a celebrated comeback story in Indian sports history. Photo Credit - X
Mohammad Azharuddin divorced his first wife Naureen
Mohammad Azharuddin divorced his first wife Naureen in 1996 for Sangeeta Bijlani, a marriage that ended in 2010. These chapters remain the most discussed instances of cricket-meets-Bollywood relationship complexities in India. Photo Credit - X
Mohammad Shami and Hasin Jahan
Mohammad Shami and Hasin Jahan have been engaged in a prolonged legal battle since 2018. The case involving allegations of domestic abuse highlights the ongoing intersection of criminal law and professional sports. Photo Credit - X
Ravi Shastri and Ritu Singh
Ravi Shastri and Ritu Singh opted for a quiet divorce in 2012 after twenty-two years together. Their separation serves as a reminder that long-term marriages in sports management circles also face vulnerabilities. Photo Credit - X
