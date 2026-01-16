Marry Kom To Yuzvendra Chahal: Top Indian Sports Personalities Who Got Divorced - In Pics

photoDetails

english

3007127

Explore the definitive list of top sports personalities who got divorced, featuring recent high-profile cases from 2024,2025 and 2026. From Hardik Pandya’s social media announcement to Shikhar Dhawan’s legal victory on grounds of mental cruelty, this listicle examines how Indian sporting icons navigate personal transitions. We cover diverse disciplines, including Sania Mirza’s tennis legacy and Saina Nehwal’s badminton career, providing context on their separations. As reported earlier, these personal developments often impact brand endorsements and public image. Read our full analysis on how these athletes maintain professional excellence while managing complex legal and personal challenges.