Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3007155https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/marry-kom-to-yuzvendra-chahal-top-indian-sports-personalities-who-got-divorced-in-pics-3007155
NewsPhotosMarry Kom To Yuzvendra Chahal: Top Indian Sports Personalities Who Got Divorced - In Pics
photoDetails

Marry Kom To Yuzvendra Chahal: Top Indian Sports Personalities Who Got Divorced - In Pics

Explore the definitive list of top sports personalities who got divorced, featuring recent high-profile cases from 2024,2025 and 2026. From Hardik Pandya’s social media announcement to Shikhar Dhawan’s legal victory on grounds of mental cruelty, this listicle examines how Indian sporting icons navigate personal transitions. We cover diverse disciplines, including Sania Mirza’s tennis legacy and Saina Nehwal’s badminton career, providing context on their separations. As reported earlier, these personal developments often impact brand endorsements and public image. Read our full analysis on how these athletes maintain professional excellence while managing complex legal and personal challenges.

Updated:Jan 16, 2026, 10:36 AM IST
Follow Us

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic

1/11
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic shocked fans by announcing their separation in July 2024 via Instagram. Their high-profile divorce highlights how modern cricket stars manage personal brand shifts under immense social media scrutiny. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma

2/11
Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma finalized their divorce in March 2025 by mutual consent. The legal proceedings cited compatibility issues, reflecting a growing trend of amicable separations among India’s elite young athletes. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

Shikhar Dhawan and Aesha Mukherjee

3/11
Shikhar Dhawan and Aesha Mukherjee

Shikhar Dhawan and Aesha Mukherjee ended their marriage in October 2023. A Delhi court granted the cricketer a divorce based on mental cruelty, marking a significant legal precedent for Indian male athletes. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik

4/11
Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik confirmed their separation in early 2024. This cross-border split drew massive attention, ending a fourteen-year union that had long been a symbol of regional diplomatic curiosity. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap

5/11
Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap

Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap announced their separation in July 2025. This split between two badminton icons showcases the unique challenges faced by professional sports couples balancing demanding international career schedules. Photo Code - X

Follow Us

Mary Kom and Onkholer Kom

6/11
Mary Kom and Onkholer Kom

Mary Kom and Onkholer Kom recently finalized their divorce by mutual consent. The boxing legend’s private decision reminds the public that even the most resilient athletes face difficult transitions in their domestic lives. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

Dinesh Karthik and Nikita Vanjara

7/11
Dinesh Karthik and Nikita Vanjara

Dinesh Karthik and Nikita Vanjara divorced in 2012 following widely reported internal team conflicts. Karthik’s subsequent marriage to squash star Dipika Pallikal remains a celebrated comeback story in Indian sports history. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

Mohammad Azharuddin divorced his first wife Naureen

8/11
Mohammad Azharuddin divorced his first wife Naureen

Mohammad Azharuddin divorced his first wife Naureen in 1996 for Sangeeta Bijlani, a marriage that ended in 2010. These chapters remain the most discussed instances of cricket-meets-Bollywood relationship complexities in India. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

Mohammad Shami and Hasin Jahan

9/11
Mohammad Shami and Hasin Jahan

Mohammad Shami and Hasin Jahan have been engaged in a prolonged legal battle since 2018. The case involving allegations of domestic abuse highlights the ongoing intersection of criminal law and professional sports. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

Ravi Shastri and Ritu Singh

10/11
Ravi Shastri and Ritu Singh

Ravi Shastri and Ritu Singh opted for a quiet divorce in 2012 after twenty-two years together. Their separation serves as a reminder that long-term marriages in sports management circles also face vulnerabilities. Photo Credit - X

 

Follow Us

11/11
Follow Us
Hardik Pandya divorceShikhar Dhawan Aesha Mukherjee splitYuzvendra Chahal Dhanashree Verma newsSania Mirza Shoaib Malik separationSaina Nehwal divorce 2025Mary Kom husband separationIndian cricketers divorced listhigh profile athlete divorces Indiacricketer personal life newsmental cruelty divorce Indian lawcelebrity athlete splits 2026sports star marriage updatesDinesh Karthik first wifeMohammad Shami legal caseRavi Shastri Ritu Singh DivorceVinod Kambli marriage historyJavagal Srinath remarriageIndian tennis star divorcebadminton couple separationsports celebrity gossip IndiaCricket News TodayNatasa Stankovic Hardik Pandya UpdateDhanashree Verma divorce reasonsathlete mental health Indiacelebrity legal battlesmutual consent divorce Indiasports personalities relationshipsIndia sports news 2026trending athlete newsviral sports stories.
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
kapil sharma fee
Kapil Sharma's Staggering Fee On The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4: Check How Much Navjot Singh Sidhu, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek To Archana Puran Singh Earn Per Episode
camera icon11
title
IMDb's Most Anticipated Indian Movies of 2026
IMDb's Most Anticipated Indian Movies of 2026: Shah Rukh Khan's King's Supersedes Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana & Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2
camera icon12
title
Entertainment
Horoscope Today, January 16, 2026, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Leo, Gratitude Brings Peace Today
camera icon8
title
Mary Kom Alleged Boyfriend Hitesh Chaudhary
Meet Hitesh Choudhary: Mary Kom's Alleged Boyfriend Amid Ex-Husband’s Cheating Allegations; Former National Level Cricketer; Chairman Of Mary Kom Foundation; Know All About Him
camera icon9
title
O Romeo
O Romeo Real Story: Who Were ‘Sapna Didi’ And Hussain Ustara? What Was Their Connection? How Their Deadly Alliance Shook Dawood Ibrahim’s Underworld Empire