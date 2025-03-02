Matheesha Pathirana And...: 4 Overseas Players Who Will Start For CSK In IPL 2025
After missing out on a playoff spot in the IPL 2024, the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings will look to change their fortunes in the upcoming season. Five-times champion CSK will start their IPL 2025 campaign against Mumbai Indians on March 23 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Here's the list of four overseas players who will start for CSK in their playing XI in IPL 2025:
1. Devon Conway
Devon Conway, who has been a consistent performer for CSK in the last few years, was bought by the franchise for Rs 6.25 crores at the mega auction. He will definitely start for CSK in the IPL 2025 and play as an opener.
Opening Duo Of Devon Conway-Ruturaj Gaikwad
Devon Conway has scored 924 runs in 23 IPL matches at an average of 48.63 and strike rate of 141.28 so far. His opening partnership with captain Ruturaj Gaikwad will be instrumental for CSK in providing solid starts to the team in IPL 2025.
2. Sam Curran
It will be a home coming for Sam Curran as English all-rounder is returning to CSK after a stint with Punjab Kings. Curran, who is known for his versatility, was bought by CSK for Rs 2.40 Cr in the IPL 2025 mega auction.
Special Role For Sam Curran
Sam Curran, who contributes significantly with both bat and ball, can be used as a floater by CSK in the batting unit. When it comes to his bowling, the left-arm pacer can be used as a death-over specialist.
3. Matheesha Pathirana
Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana has been one of the biggest match-winners for CSK in the last few years. Pathirana, who was retained for a whopping Rs 13 crore by CSK ahead of the mega auction, once again will be a sure-shot starter for the team in the IPL 2025.
Pathirana, A Nightmare For Opposition
Matheesha Pathirana's unique slingy action and ability to deliver accurate yorkers make him a challenging prospect for opposition batters. He is an asset for CSK in death overs.
4. Noor Ahmad
Afghanistan's teenage spin sensation Noor Ahmad was acquired by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 10 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction, which shows the team's confidence in his abilities.
Noor, X-Factor For CSK
Noor Ahmad is going to be the X-factor for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025. His proficiency in the middle overs, especially on spin-friendly tracks like Chepauk, is going to bolster CSK's bowling attack.
Trending Photos