Matt Henry OUT, Jacob Duffy IN: New Zealand's Predicted Playing XI For Champions Trophy 2025 Final Match Against India
Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand will face Rohit Sharma's India in the final of 2025 Champions Trophy at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on March 9, Sunday.
Here's New Zealand's Predicted Playing XI for the Champions Trophy 2025 final match against India:
1. Will Young (Opener)
Will Young, who provides stability at the top, is all set to open for New Zealand against India in the Champions Trophy 2025 final on Sunday.
2. Rachin Ravindra
Rachin Ravindra, who smashed a century in New Zealand's last match, will be Will Young's opening partner for New Zealand against India on Sunday. He will look to continue his good work against India.
3. Kane Williamson
Kane Williamson, the experienced stalwart, who is known for anchoring the innings with his class and composure, scored a vital century for New Zealand in the second semi-final against South Africa. Williamson's game against Indian spinners can decide the fate of New Zealand in the final match.
4. Daryl Mitchell
Daryl Mitchell, who is known for his ability to score quick runs and tackle spinners effectively, has done well against India in ICC events in the past. He will be a threat for India on Sunday.
5. Tom Latham (Wicketkeeper)
Tom Latham, a seasoned campaigner, has been in superb form in the Champions Trophy 2025 for New Zealand. The wicket-keeper batter also plays spin well, which will be crucial against India.
6. Glenn Phillips
Glenn Phillips, an explosive batter and handy off-spinner, gives that depth to both batting and bowling departments of New Zealand. He is an excellent fielder as well.
7. Michael Bracewell
Michael Bracewell, who also contributes with both bat and ball, has produced match-winning performances for New Zealand in the ongoing tournament. He will be a handy option for New Zealand against India.
8. Mitchell Santner
Mitchell Santner has done a fantastic job as a captain of New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 and his leadership quality will be tested against India in the final. Apart from his captaincy, Santner's skill with both bat and ball will be vital for New Zealand against India. He changed the game for New Zealand in the second semi-final against South Africa.
9. Jacob Duffy
Right-arm seamer Jacob Duffy is likely to replace injured Matt Henry in the New Zealand playing XI against India in the final. Henry, who is currently the tournament's leading wicket-taker, sustained injury during the semi-final against South Africa in Lahore and is racing against time to be fit for the Champions Trophy 2025 final against India.
10. Kyle Jamieson
The tall right-arm pacer Kyle Jamieson is another good fast-bowling option for New Zealand. He has troubled India in the past in other formats.
11. Will O'Rourke
Will O'Rourke, a rising talent known for his pace and movement, gives that freshness to the bowling attack. He has the ability to rattle Indian top-order in the powerplay.
