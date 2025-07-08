Matthew Hayden’s Daughter Grace Hayden Turns Heads With Glamorous Sicily Trip After Star Sports IPL Commentary Debut

photoDetails

english

2928361

Grace Hayden, daughter of Australian cricket legend Matthew Hayden, is making headlines with her glamorous vacation in Taormina, Sicily. The 22-year-old Star Sports IPL presenter shared stunning bikini photos alongside boyfriend Wilson Statham, sparking a surge in searches for Grace Hayden Italy vacation and Grace Hayden beach pictures. Known for her rising fame as a cricket commentator, Grace recently worked alongside her father during the IPL 2025, captivating over 500 million viewers. With her blend of on-screen charisma, sports legacy, and viral Instagram presence, Grace Hayden continues to dominate trending searches, cementing her status as a breakout star in sports media.