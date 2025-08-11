Advertisement
Mayanti Langer & Stuart Binny's Untold Love Story: From Cricket Field Meeting To Power Couple Goals

Mayanti Langer and Stuart Binny’s love story is one of Indian cricket’s most inspiring romances. The celebrated sports anchor met the all-rounder, son of legend Roger Binny, during an on-field interview, sparking a connection built on mutual passion for cricket. After secretly dating for years, they married in 2012, with Binny crediting Mayanti for his improved form and mental strength. The power couple balanced demanding careers, faced media scrutiny during the T20 World Cup 2012, and silenced critics with professionalism. In 2020, they welcomed their son, marking a new chapter. Today, they continue setting relationship goals, inspiring fans with love, respect, and unwavering support.

Updated:Aug 11, 2025, 07:44 AM IST
A Cricket Field Encounter Sparked It All –

A Cricket Field Encounter Sparked It All –

Mayanti Langer met Stuart Binny while interviewing him, a moment that laid the foundation for one of India’s most heartwarming cricket love stories. (Photo Credit - Instagram)  

Mutual Passion for Sports Bonded Them –

Mutual Passion for Sports Bonded Them –

Their shared love for cricket and deep respect for each other’s careers helped turn a professional meeting into a lasting relationship. (Photo Credit - Instagram)  

First Impressions That Lasted –

First Impressions That Lasted –

Binny was instantly drawn to Mayanti’s wit, confidence, and charm, while she admired his grounded nature despite being the son of cricket legend Roger Binny. (Photo Credit - Instagram)  

A Secret Courtship Away from Media Glare –

A Secret Courtship Away from Media Glare –

The couple dated privately for years before making their relationship public, proving some love stories need time to blossom before the spotlight. (Photo Credit - Instagram)  

Tying the Knot in 2012 –

Tying the Knot in 2012 –

In September 2012, Mayanti and Stuart married, cementing their bond amid the pressures of a high-profile sporting life. (Photo Credit - Instagram)  

Post-Marriage Boost to Binny’s Career –

Post-Marriage Boost to Binny’s Career –

Following their wedding, Binny’s cricket form improved significantly, with the all-rounder crediting his wife for the motivation and stability she brought. (Photo Credit - Instagram)  

Balancing Careers During T20 World Cup 2012 –

Balancing Careers During T20 World Cup 2012 –

Both had demanding roles—Binny as a player, Mayanti as a host—yet managed to excel, silencing critics who questioned their professional focus. (Photo Credit - Instagram)  

Handling Media Speculation with Grace –

Handling Media Speculation with Grace –

Despite rumours about their relationship affecting performance, they maintained professionalism and proved their dedication on and off the field. (Photo Credit - Instagram)  

Inspiration for Modern Sports Couples –

Inspiration for Modern Sports Couples –

Their ability to thrive individually while supporting each other sets a benchmark for couples in high-pressure careers. (Photo Credit - Instagram)  

Overcoming WAG Stereotypes in Cricket –

Overcoming WAG Stereotypes in Cricket –

Mayanti broke the typical “cricketer’s wife” stereotype by being an established sports journalist before marriage, earning respect for her independent career. (Photo Credit - Instagram)  

Dealing with Public Criticism –

Dealing with Public Criticism –

Both have faced trolling and negative comments but responded with confidence, reinforcing their strong partnership. (Photo Credit - Instagram)  

Professional Commitments Over Personal Comfort –

Professional Commitments Over Personal Comfort –

During international tournaments, they often had little time together, but prioritised their responsibilities without letting it affect their relationship. (Photo Credit - Instagram)  

Welcoming Their Son in 2020 –

Welcoming Their Son in 2020 –

The birth of their son in September 2020 marked a new chapter, with Mayanti taking a career break to focus on motherhood. (Photo Credit - Instagram)  

Maintaining Privacy Around Family Life –

Maintaining Privacy Around Family Life –

The couple rarely shares personal details publicly, balancing fan curiosity with their desire for a private family environment. (Photo Credit - Instagram)  

Setting Couple Goals on Social Media –

Setting Couple Goals on Social Media –

From exotic vacations to dinner dates, their Instagram posts give fans a glimpse of their romantic side. (Photo Credit - Instagram)  

Mutual Respect for Careers –

Mutual Respect for Careers –

Both openly appreciate each other’s work ethic, showing how respect is the foundation of a healthy relationship. (Photo Credit - Instagram)  

Stuart’s Public Praise for Mayanti –

Stuart’s Public Praise for Mayanti –

Binny has often credited Mayanti for his mental strength, proving that emotional support can be a game-changer in sports. (Photo Credit - Instagram)  

A Love Story Born in Cricket’s Glamorous World –

A Love Story Born in Cricket’s Glamorous World –

Their journey reflects how professional dedication and personal emotions can intertwine beautifully without one overshadowing the other. (Photo Credit - Instagram)  

Role Models for Balancing Fame & Love –

Role Models for Balancing Fame & Love –

They have shown that with mutual trust, even celebrity couples can maintain strong, enduring bonds. (Photo Credit - Instagram)  

Inspiring the Next Generation of Sports Couples –

Inspiring the Next Generation of Sports Couples –

Mayanti and Stuart’s story inspires young professionals to pursue both love and career without compromise. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

