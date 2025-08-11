Mayanti Langer & Stuart Binny’s Untold Love Story: From Cricket Field Meeting To Power Couple Goals

photoDetails

Mayanti Langer and Stuart Binny’s love story is one of Indian cricket’s most inspiring romances. The celebrated sports anchor met the all-rounder, son of legend Roger Binny, during an on-field interview, sparking a connection built on mutual passion for cricket. After secretly dating for years, they married in 2012, with Binny crediting Mayanti for his improved form and mental strength. The power couple balanced demanding careers, faced media scrutiny during the T20 World Cup 2012, and silenced critics with professionalism. In 2020, they welcomed their son, marking a new chapter. Today, they continue setting relationship goals, inspiring fans with love, respect, and unwavering support.