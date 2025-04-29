Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2892887https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/meet-14-year-old-bihar-boy-vaibhav-suryavanshi-who-smashed-the-fastest-ipl-hundred-by-an-indian-his-father-sold-their-farm-to-support-his-dream-know-all-about-his-inspiring-journey-2892887
NewsPhotosMeet 14-Year-Old Bihar Boy Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Who Smashed The Fastest IPL Hundred By An Indian; His Father Sold Their Farm To Support His Dream - Know All About His Inspiring Journey
photoDetails

Meet 14-Year-Old Bihar Boy Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Who Smashed The Fastest IPL Hundred By An Indian; His Father Sold Their Farm To Support His Dream - Know All About His Inspiring Journey

14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a farmer's son from Bihar, scripted IPL history with a 35-ball century. Behind his brilliance lies a tale of sacrifice 100 km travels for training, a father’s sold farmland, and a mother’s 4 am routines. Living his father's unfulfilled dream, Vaibhav’s journey from Motipur to cricketing glory has made an entire village proud. Scroll down to know all about him

Updated:Apr 29, 2025, 01:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Historical Knock

1/12
Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Historical Knock

Meet 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi the youngest Indian to smash the fastest IPL century, achieving the feat in just 35 balls!

Follow Us

Small Village, Big Dreams

2/12
Small Village, Big Dreams

Text: Hailing from Motipur village in Bihar, Vaibhav grew up in a humble farming household, where dreams were sown alongside crops.

Follow Us

Born for Greatness

3/12
Born for Greatness

Born on March 27, 2011, Vaibhav showed signs of cricketing brilliance from the age of just 3 years.

Follow Us

The U-19 Prodigy

4/12
The U-19 Prodigy

At just 12, Vaibhav scored a century on debut in a U-19 Youth Test against Australia — a glimpse of the superstar he was becoming.

Follow Us

A ₹1.1 Crore Dream

5/12
A ₹1.1 Crore Dream

Rajasthan Royals spotted his spark and picked him up for ₹1.1 crore in the IPL 2025 auction. A life-changing moment for the young boy.

Follow Us

Unforgettable Debut

6/12
Unforgettable Debut

Vaibhav smashed a six off the very first ball he faced in IPL, announcing his arrival in grand style!

Follow Us

Sacrifices Behind the Scenes

7/12
Sacrifices Behind the Scenes

Every alternate day, 9-year-old Vaibhav traveled 100 km to Patna for training, supported tirelessly by his family.

Follow Us

Father's Unfinished Dream

8/12
Father's Unfinished Dream

His father, Sanjiv Suryavanshi, once an aspiring cricketer, sold farmland to fund Vaibhav's cricketing journey.

Follow Us

Mother’s Silent Strength

9/12
Mother’s Silent Strength

Vaibhav's mother woke up at 4 am daily, preparing meals and ensuring he never missed a training session.

Follow Us

The Guiding Hand

10/12
The Guiding Hand

Coach Manish Ojha nurtured Vaibhav’s talent, witnessing the boy’s discipline, hunger, and sacrifice firsthand.

Follow Us

Pride of Motipur Village

11/12
Pride of Motipur Village

Today, Motipur village beams with pride their boy has made history, inspiring countless youngsters.

Follow Us

The Journey Has Just Begun

12/12
The Journey Has Just Begun

At 14, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has etched his name in IPL history and this is just the beginning of a magical story.

Follow Us
Vaibhav SuryavanshiIPL 2025Vaibhav Suryavanshi Emotional StoryVaibhav Suryavanshi StoryVaibhav Suryavanshi ipl 2025youngest IPL century scorerVaibhav Suryavanshi 100 runsIPL fastest century IndianRajasthan Royals young starRR vs GT match highlightsGujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals 202514-year-old IPL centurionIPL youngest player recordVaibhav Suryavanshi T20 recordfastest T20 century teenagerRahul Dravid Vaibhav Suryavanshi reactionIPL 2025 breakout starRajasthan Royals record chaseIPL history youngest centuryIPL new batting sensationteenage cricketer IPL recordRajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans scorecardIPL 2025 player debut newsVaibhav Suryavanshi match-winning inningswho is Vaibhav SuryavanshiIPL 2025 rising starsyoungest Indian T20 hundredrecord-breaking innings IPL 2025fastest IPL hundred teenagerRajasthan Royals batting heroGT vs RR full match reportVaibhav Suryavanshi highlights videoIPL 2025 milestones and recordssensational century IP
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon20
title
Andre Russell
Happy Birthday Andre Russell: All About KKR All-Rounder's Love Story With Model Jassym Lora - In Pics
camera icon15
title
Shahid Afridi
Shahid Afridi Sparks Outrage: Blames Indian Army After Pahalgam Terror Attack, Faces Strong Replies from Shikhar Dhawan, Danesh Kaneria
camera icon20
title
Ashish Nehra
Happy Birthday Ashish Nehra: All About Gujarat Titans' Head Coach's Love Story With Wife Rushma Nehra - In Pics
camera icon11
title
IPL 2025
IPL's Fastest Hundred: From Chris Gayle To Vaibhav Suryavanshi - In Pics
camera icon20
title
IPL 2025
Vaibhav Suryavanshi: Top 10 Records Broken By IPL 2025's 14-Year-Old Sensation - In Pics
NEWS ON ONE CLICK