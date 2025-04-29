Meet 14-Year-Old Bihar Boy Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Who Smashed The Fastest IPL Hundred By An Indian; His Father Sold Their Farm To Support His Dream - Know All About His Inspiring Journey
14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a farmer's son from Bihar, scripted IPL history with a 35-ball century. Behind his brilliance lies a tale of sacrifice 100 km travels for training, a father’s sold farmland, and a mother’s 4 am routines. Living his father's unfulfilled dream, Vaibhav’s journey from Motipur to cricketing glory has made an entire village proud. Scroll down to know all about him
Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Historical Knock
Meet 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi the youngest Indian to smash the fastest IPL century, achieving the feat in just 35 balls!
Small Village, Big Dreams
Text: Hailing from Motipur village in Bihar, Vaibhav grew up in a humble farming household, where dreams were sown alongside crops.
Born for Greatness
Born on March 27, 2011, Vaibhav showed signs of cricketing brilliance from the age of just 3 years.
The U-19 Prodigy
At just 12, Vaibhav scored a century on debut in a U-19 Youth Test against Australia — a glimpse of the superstar he was becoming.
A ₹1.1 Crore Dream
Rajasthan Royals spotted his spark and picked him up for ₹1.1 crore in the IPL 2025 auction. A life-changing moment for the young boy.
Unforgettable Debut
Vaibhav smashed a six off the very first ball he faced in IPL, announcing his arrival in grand style!
Sacrifices Behind the Scenes
Every alternate day, 9-year-old Vaibhav traveled 100 km to Patna for training, supported tirelessly by his family.
Father's Unfinished Dream
His father, Sanjiv Suryavanshi, once an aspiring cricketer, sold farmland to fund Vaibhav's cricketing journey.
Mother’s Silent Strength
Vaibhav's mother woke up at 4 am daily, preparing meals and ensuring he never missed a training session.
The Guiding Hand
Coach Manish Ojha nurtured Vaibhav’s talent, witnessing the boy’s discipline, hunger, and sacrifice firsthand.
Pride of Motipur Village
Today, Motipur village beams with pride their boy has made history, inspiring countless youngsters.
The Journey Has Just Begun
At 14, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has etched his name in IPL history and this is just the beginning of a magical story.
