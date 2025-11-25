Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2988934https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/meet-5-batters-with-most-odi-centuries-in-ind-vs-sa-rivalry-ab-de-villiers-to-virat-kohli-check-in-pics-2988934
NewsPhotosMeet 5 Batters With Most ODI Centuries In IND Vs SA Rivalry: AB de Villiers To Virat Kohli - Check In Pics
photoDetails

Meet 5 Batters With Most ODI Centuries In IND Vs SA Rivalry: AB de Villiers To Virat Kohli - Check In Pics

The India-South Africa ODI rivalry has produced some of the most iconic batting performances in modern cricket. Over the years, several legends have risen to the big occasion and delivered unforgettable innings. Here are the top five batters with the most ODI centuries in IND vs SA matches. 

Updated:Nov 25, 2025, 12:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Quinton de Kock (6 Hundreds)

1/10
Quinton de Kock (6 Hundreds)

Quinton de Kock has been one of the biggest threats to India in ODIs, especially early in his career. His back-to-back centuries against India turned him into a headline name instantly. His tally of six centuries in IND vs SA games puts him at the top.

Follow Us

de Kock’s Impact

2/10
de Kock’s Impact

Whether in South African conditions or subcontinental pitches, de Kock thrived with his timing and versatility. His record reflects not just skill, but domination.

Follow Us

AB de Villiers (6 Hundreds)

3/10
AB de Villiers (6 Hundreds)

AB de Villiers, popularly known as ‘Mr. 360’, had the rare ability to dismantle any bowling attack with creativity and confidence. His six centuries against India showcase his mastery. Whether accelerating late or anchoring the innings, AB adapted to every situation flawlessly. 

Follow Us

ABD’s Legacy

4/10
ABD’s Legacy

From reverse-scoops to no-look shots, ABD brought entertainment and excellence to IND vs SA fixtures. His centuries remain among the most memorable in ODIs. 

Follow Us

Virat Kohli (5 Hundreds)

5/10
Virat Kohli (5 Hundreds)

Virat Kohli has been the backbone of India’s ODI batting lineup, especially in high-pressure chases. His five centuries in IND vs SA ODIs underline his hunger and precision. 

Follow Us

Kohli’s Chase Masterclass

6/10
Kohli’s Chase Masterclass

Many of Kohli’s centuries in this rivalry have defined results. His calm approach, quick singles, and sudden acceleration have repeatedly troubled the Proteas. Whether facing pace, swing, or bounce, Kohli has found answers. 

Follow Us

Sachin Tendulkar (5 Hundreds)

7/10
Sachin Tendulkar (5 Hundreds)

Sachin Tendulkar’s presence in the IND vs SA rivalry added history and star power. With five centuries, he set early benchmarks in this competitive fixture. 

Follow Us

Tendulkar’s Influence

8/10
Tendulkar’s Influence

Sachin’s battles against Allan Donald, Pollock, Ntini, and others shaped the competitive narrative between the two nations. His centuries symbolised resilience against one of the toughest bowling lineups. 

Follow Us

Gary Kirsten (4 Hundreds)

9/10
Gary Kirsten (4 Hundreds)

Before becoming India's celebrated coach, Gary Kirsten was a dependable ODI opener for South Africa. With four centuries against India, he proved his class early in the rivalry.

Follow Us

Batting Style

10/10
Batting Style

Kirsten’s batting style was based on patience, rotation, and shot selection, making him difficult to dismiss. His hundreds laid a strong foundation for South Africa’s competitive ODI identity. 

 

Follow Us
Virat KohliAB de VilliersQuinton De CockGary KirstenSachin tendulkarInd vs SABCCIIndiaSouth AfricaIND vs SA ODI recordsIndia vs South Africa most centuriesVirat Kohli ODI centuries vs South AfricaAB de Villiers ODI hundreds vs IndiaQuinton de Kock ODI recordsSachin Tendulkar ODI stats vs South AfricaGary Kirsten centuries vs IndiaIND vs SA rivalry statsODI cricket records India vs South AfricaCricket Statisticshighest centuries in ODI rivalrybest ODI batsmen IND SAcricket newsCricket updatesODI batting recordsQuinton de Kock record vs IndiaVirat Kohli vs South Africa stats
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon5
title
Safest Cars in India
Is Safety Your First Priority? Check Top 5 Safest Cars In India
camera icon8
title
RCB
4 Players RCB Might Target At IPL 2026 Auction: Venkatesh Iyer, Akash Madhwal And...
camera icon8
title
success story
Meet The Man Who Donated 28 kg Gold Necklace At Tirupati Temple, Owns Rs 4,000,000,000 Property With Private Beach In THIS Country; Check His Net Worth And Education
camera icon13
title
Weekly love horoscope
Weekly Love Horoscope For November 24- 30: Love Brings A Blend Of Curiosity And Clarity This Week, Zodiacs
camera icon7
title
Dharmendra
Dharmendra Passes Away At 89: Veteran Actor Was Married At The Age Of 19 — Know About His First Wife, Prakash Kaur