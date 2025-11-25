Meet 5 Batters With Most ODI Centuries In IND Vs SA Rivalry: AB de Villiers To Virat Kohli - Check In Pics
The India-South Africa ODI rivalry has produced some of the most iconic batting performances in modern cricket. Over the years, several legends have risen to the big occasion and delivered unforgettable innings. Here are the top five batters with the most ODI centuries in IND vs SA matches.
Quinton de Kock (6 Hundreds)
Quinton de Kock has been one of the biggest threats to India in ODIs, especially early in his career. His back-to-back centuries against India turned him into a headline name instantly. His tally of six centuries in IND vs SA games puts him at the top.
de Kock’s Impact
Whether in South African conditions or subcontinental pitches, de Kock thrived with his timing and versatility. His record reflects not just skill, but domination.
AB de Villiers (6 Hundreds)
AB de Villiers, popularly known as ‘Mr. 360’, had the rare ability to dismantle any bowling attack with creativity and confidence. His six centuries against India showcase his mastery. Whether accelerating late or anchoring the innings, AB adapted to every situation flawlessly.
ABD’s Legacy
From reverse-scoops to no-look shots, ABD brought entertainment and excellence to IND vs SA fixtures. His centuries remain among the most memorable in ODIs.
Virat Kohli (5 Hundreds)
Virat Kohli has been the backbone of India’s ODI batting lineup, especially in high-pressure chases. His five centuries in IND vs SA ODIs underline his hunger and precision.
Kohli’s Chase Masterclass
Many of Kohli’s centuries in this rivalry have defined results. His calm approach, quick singles, and sudden acceleration have repeatedly troubled the Proteas. Whether facing pace, swing, or bounce, Kohli has found answers.
Sachin Tendulkar (5 Hundreds)
Sachin Tendulkar’s presence in the IND vs SA rivalry added history and star power. With five centuries, he set early benchmarks in this competitive fixture.
Tendulkar’s Influence
Sachin’s battles against Allan Donald, Pollock, Ntini, and others shaped the competitive narrative between the two nations. His centuries symbolised resilience against one of the toughest bowling lineups.
Gary Kirsten (4 Hundreds)
Before becoming India's celebrated coach, Gary Kirsten was a dependable ODI opener for South Africa. With four centuries against India, he proved his class early in the rivalry.
Batting Style
Kirsten’s batting style was based on patience, rotation, and shot selection, making him difficult to dismiss. His hundreds laid a strong foundation for South Africa’s competitive ODI identity.
Trending Photos