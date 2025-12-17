Advertisement
Meet Abhigyan Kundu: 17-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi's India U19 Teammate Who Smashed 209 off 125 Balls, Rewrote U19 ODI Records
photoDetails

Meet Abhigyan Kundu: 17-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi's India U19 Teammate Who Smashed 209 off 125 Balls, Rewrote U19 ODI Records

Abhigyan Kundu’s historic 209 in the U19 Asia Cup has rewritten youth cricket records and elevated him into elite company. From becoming the fastest to score a double century in U19 ODIs to surpassing Ambati Rayudu’s Indian record, Kundu showcased power, composure, and modern batting intent. The Mumbai wicketkeeper-batter’s knock powered India to 408 and underlined his all-round value. While achieved against an associate nation, the innings firmly placed Abhigyan Kundu among India’s most exciting emerging cricket talents to watch closely.

Updated:Dec 17, 2025, 01:15 PM IST
1) A Double Century That Turned Heads

1) A Double Century That Turned Heads

Abhigyan Kundu’s 209 off 125 balls in the U19 Asia Cup instantly became one of the most talked-about knocks, showcasing dominance, temperament, and an appetite for records on the global youth stage. (Photo Credit - X)

2) Fastest U19 ODI Double Ton

2) Fastest U19 ODI Double Ton

Reaching his double hundred in just 121 balls, Kundu broke Jorich van Schalkwyk’s record, underlining his ability to shift gears and sustain aggression across long innings in limited-overs cricket.(Photo Credit - X)

3) New Indian Benchmark in Youth ODIs

3) New Indian Benchmark in Youth ODIs

Surpassing Ambati Rayudu’s long-standing 177, Kundu now owns the highest individual score by an Indian in U19 ODIs, a landmark that places him firmly in elite historical company.(Photo Credit - X)

4) Tournament-Defining Performance

4) Tournament-Defining Performance

By overtaking Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s earlier heroics, Kundu registered the highest individual score of the tournament, proving his knock was not an outlier but the defining moment of the competition.(Photo Credit - X)

5) Power Meets Precision

5) Power Meets Precision

With 17 fours and nine sixes, Kundu blended clean hitting with placement, showing modern white-ball instincts that align perfectly with today’s high-scoring, intent-driven batting template.(Photo Credit - X)

6) Match-Winning Impact at Scale

6) Match-Winning Impact at Scale

His unbeaten 209 powered India U19 to a massive 408 for seven, highlighting how his innings was not about personal milestones but about dictating the match and burying the opposition early.(Photo Credit - X)

7) Big Partnerships, Bigger Composure

7) Big Partnerships, Bigger Composure

Walking in after Suryavanshi’s dismissal, Kundu stitched crucial stands of 209 and 87 runs, reflecting calm decision-making and the ability to anchor and accelerate when required.(Photo Credit - X)

8) Wicketkeeper-Batter Advantage

8) Wicketkeeper-Batter Advantage

As a skilled wicketkeeper-batter, Kundu offers India valuable balance, a trait increasingly prized at higher levels and one that boosts his long-term prospects across formats.(Photo Credit - X)

9) Mumbai Roots, Global Ambition

9) Mumbai Roots, Global Ambition

Born in 2008 and representing Mumbai, Kundu comes from a proven domestic cradle of talent, adding weight to expectations that he could follow a familiar pathway to senior honours.(Photo Credit - X)

10) Records With Context, Talent Without Doubt

10) Records With Context, Talent Without Doubt

While achieved against an associate nation, the innings still showcased technique, fitness, and mindset, ensuring Abhigyan Kundu remains firmly on the radar of selectors and scouts.(Photo Credit - X)

