Meet Abhigyan Kundu: 17-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s India U19 Teammate Who Smashed 209 off 125 Balls, Rewrote U19 ODI Records

Abhigyan Kundu’s historic 209 in the U19 Asia Cup has rewritten youth cricket records and elevated him into elite company. From becoming the fastest to score a double century in U19 ODIs to surpassing Ambati Rayudu’s Indian record, Kundu showcased power, composure, and modern batting intent. The Mumbai wicketkeeper-batter’s knock powered India to 408 and underlined his all-round value. While achieved against an associate nation, the innings firmly placed Abhigyan Kundu among India’s most exciting emerging cricket talents to watch closely.