Laila Faisal, a London-educated fashion designer and founder of Laila Roohi Faisal Designs, is making headlines amid rumours of dating IPL 2025 star Abhishek Sharma. Known for her chic, minimalist fashion sense and elite academic background from King’s College London, Laila has quickly risen as a prominent name in India’s luxury fashion scene. Her recent public appearances with Abhishek Sharma and his sister, along with a viral Instagram story celebrating his record-breaking T20I innings, have intensified dating speculations. With a strong social media following and growing brand presence, Laila Faisal is emerging as a powerful force in fashion and pop culture.