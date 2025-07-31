Advertisement
Meet Abhishek Sharma's Girlfriend Laila Faisal – London-Educated Fashion Designer Behind A Viral Love Story

Laila Faisal, a London-educated fashion designer and founder of Laila Roohi Faisal Designs, is making headlines amid rumours of dating IPL 2025 star Abhishek Sharma. Known for her chic, minimalist fashion sense and elite academic background from King’s College London, Laila has quickly risen as a prominent name in India’s luxury fashion scene. Her recent public appearances with Abhishek Sharma and his sister, along with a viral Instagram story celebrating his record-breaking T20I innings, have intensified dating speculations. With a strong social media following and growing brand presence, Laila Faisal is emerging as a powerful force in fashion and pop culture.

Updated:Jul 31, 2025, 10:55 AM IST
Laila Faisal is a London-educated fashion designer with a degree from King’s College

Laila Faisal is a London-educated fashion designer with a degree from King’s College

Combining global exposure with Indian roots, Laila has emerged as a style icon and entrepreneur, making waves in the luxury fashion industry. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Founder of Laila Roohi Faisal Designs, a rising luxury fashion label in India

Founder of Laila Roohi Faisal Designs, a rising luxury fashion label in India

Her self-made brand specializes in timeless, elegant designs blending Western cuts with Indian aesthetics—rapidly gaining traction among high-end clientele. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Rumoured girlfriend of IPL 2025 star Abhishek Sharma

Rumoured girlfriend of IPL 2025 star Abhishek Sharma

Speculation about their relationship intensified after Laila posted an Instagram story celebrating his record-breaking 135-run T20I innings for India. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Completed fashion design and styling studies at the University of the Arts London

Completed fashion design and styling studies at the University of the Arts London

Her international education gives her label a unique global edge, attracting attention from both Indian and overseas fashion circles. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Boasts over 32.8K Instagram followers, including cricketers and celebrities

Boasts over 32.8K Instagram followers, including cricketers and celebrities

Before turning private, her profile showcased fashion editorials, luxury styling tips, and subtle nods to her alleged connection with Abhishek. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Frequently spotted at social events with Abhishek Sharma and his sister Komal

Frequently spotted at social events with Abhishek Sharma and his sister Komal

From private parties to IPL matches, her public appearances with the SRH cricketer have sparked ongoing buzz about their relationship. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Switched her Instagram account to private after dating rumours gained traction

Switched her Instagram account to private after dating rumours gained traction

The sudden move led fans to believe there might be more to the story, triggering widespread curiosity on Reddit and social platforms. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Blends classic Indian textiles with modern silhouettes in her fashion collections

Blends classic Indian textiles with modern silhouettes in her fashion collections

Laila’s designs are praised for combining heritage elements with a clean, modern approach, appealing to Gen-Z and millennial audiences. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Seen as a new-age Indian entrepreneur redefining luxury fashion

Seen as a new-age Indian entrepreneur redefining luxury fashion

She represents the wave of educated, independent women changing the face of Indian fashion with innovation and global thinking. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Rapidly becoming a household name due to her link with cricket and fashion

Rapidly becoming a household name due to her link with cricket and fashion

As fans search for “Abhishek Sharma girlfriend” and “Laila Faisal fashion label,” her digital presence continues to grow across platforms. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

