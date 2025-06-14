Advertisement
NewsPhotosMeet Aiden Markram’s Wife – Everything to Know About Nicole Daniella O’Connor, Jewellery Brand Owner & Lifestyle Icon
Meet Aiden Markram’s Wife – Everything to Know About Nicole Daniella O’Connor, Jewellery Brand Owner & Lifestyle Icon

Nicole Daniella O’Connor, wife of South African cricketer Aiden Markram, is an entrepreneur and owner of Nadora Jewellery, known for its hypoallergenic silver and gold-plated pieces. The couple dated for nearly a decade before marrying in July 2023. Nicole is also a lifestyle influencer with over 25K Instagram followers, where she shares glimpses of her life, love for wine, and their pet dogs, Rex and Pheebs. She often travels with Aiden during international tours and supports him from the stands. Beyond business, she’s involved with the charity Abba’s House, helping orphaned and abandoned children in South Africa.

Updated:Jun 14, 2025, 07:20 AM IST
1. Nicole O’Connor Is Aiden Markram’s Longtime Love Turned Wife

1. Nicole O’Connor Is Aiden Markram’s Longtime Love Turned Wife

Nicole and Aiden dated for nearly a decade before tying the knot in July 2023, making their love story one of the most enduring in South African cricket.

2. She’s The Founder of Nadora Jewellery, A Trendy SA-Based Brand

2. She’s The Founder of Nadora Jewellery, A Trendy SA-Based Brand

Nicole owns Nadora Jewellery, a rising South African business known for hypoallergenic pieces in 925 sterling silver and 14k-18k gold plating—perfect for fashion-forward consumers.

3. Nicole Is a Model for Her Brand—Literally

3. Nicole Is a Model for Her Brand—Literally

In a smart entrepreneurial move, Nicole occasionally models her jewellery collections herself, blending business savvy with personal style to boost brand recognition.

4. She’s A Passionate Wine Connoisseur and Lifestyle Enthusiast

4. She’s A Passionate Wine Connoisseur and Lifestyle Enthusiast

Nicole’s love for fine wine and travel makes her relatable and aspirational—a popular lifestyle persona among her 25K+ Instagram followers.

5. An Instagram Influencer With 25.2K Followers

5. An Instagram Influencer With 25.2K Followers

Her handle @nicoledoconnor showcases her vibrant life with Aiden, stylish fashion looks, anniversaries, dogs, and adventures—engaging cricket and lifestyle audiences alike.

6. She Accompanies Aiden on International Tours

6. She Accompanies Aiden on International Tours

Whether Aiden is batting for Sunrisers Hyderabad or Lucknow Super Giants, Nicole is often seen cheering him on live, strengthening their image as a power couple in cricket circles.

7. The Couple Are Proud Dog Parents to Rex and Pheebs

7. The Couple Are Proud Dog Parents to Rex and Pheebs

While they don’t have children yet, Aiden and Nicole dote on their dogs, Rex and Pheebs, regularly featuring them in posts—resonating with pet-loving followers.

8. She’s Involved in Child Welfare Through Abba’s House

8. She’s Involved in Child Welfare Through Abba’s House

Nicole supports Abba’s House, a charity for orphaned and abandoned children—reflecting her compassionate side and giving her social media profile deeper purpose.

9. Nicole Studied at the University of South Africa

9. Nicole Studied at the University of South Africa

Her academic background and career path as a businesswoman break stereotypes, showcasing that WAGs (Wives and Girlfriends of sportsmen) are equally accomplished professionals.

 

10. She Celebrates Every Relationship Milestone Online

10. She Celebrates Every Relationship Milestone Online

From annual dating anniversaries to wedding throwbacks, Nicole’s heartfelt posts highlight a relationship that fans genuinely connect with—boosting Aiden’s relatability and popularity.

