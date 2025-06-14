Meet Aiden Markram’s Wife – Everything to Know About Nicole Daniella O’Connor, Jewellery Brand Owner & Lifestyle Icon

photoDetails

Nicole Daniella O’Connor, wife of South African cricketer Aiden Markram, is an entrepreneur and owner of Nadora Jewellery, known for its hypoallergenic silver and gold-plated pieces. The couple dated for nearly a decade before marrying in July 2023. Nicole is also a lifestyle influencer with over 25K Instagram followers, where she shares glimpses of her life, love for wine, and their pet dogs, Rex and Pheebs. She often travels with Aiden during international tours and supports him from the stands. Beyond business, she’s involved with the charity Abba’s House, helping orphaned and abandoned children in South Africa.