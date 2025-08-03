Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2940925https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/meet-akash-deep-once-a-tennis-ball-cricketer-of-bihar-now-india-s-test-bowling-backbone-2940925
NewsPhotosMeet Akash Deep, Once A Tennis-Ball Cricketer Of Bihar, Now India’s Test Bowling Backbone
photoDetails

Meet Akash Deep, Once A Tennis-Ball Cricketer Of Bihar, Now India’s Test Bowling Backbone

Akash Deep is the source of inspiration for the young cricketers. He came from the humble beginnings of Bihar, but is now one of the backbones of India’s bowling attack in test cricket.

 

Updated:Aug 03, 2025, 04:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Humble Beginnings in Bihar

1/11
Humble Beginnings in Bihar

Akash Deep was born in Dehri, Bihar, and grew up in Sasaram,  where cricket facilities were limited. Despite discouragement from family and villagers, he secretly played tennis-ball cricket to chase his dream.

 

Follow Us

Early Family Struggles

2/11
Early Family Struggles

At 14, Akash’s father was paralysed, and in 2015, he tragically lost both his father and elder brother within six months, forcing him to shoulder family responsibilities and pause cricket for three years.

 

Follow Us

Move to Bengal

3/11
Move to Bengal

With help from relatives, Akash moved to Kolkata. He started playing club and tennis-ball cricket for small earnings, eventually joining United Cricket Club and Bengal’s U-23 side through the Vision 2020 programme.

 

Follow Us

Domestic Breakthrough

4/11
Domestic Breakthrough

Akash made his Ranji Trophy debut for Bengal in 2019. He impressed immediately, taking key wickets and helping Bengal reach the final, which earned him recognition at the national level.

 

Follow Us

Overcoming Injury Setbacks

5/11
Overcoming Injury Setbacks

A serious back injury early in his career threatened to derail his progress, but Akash worked hard on rehabilitation under Bengal coach Sourasish Lahiri to return stronger.

 

Follow Us

IPL and India A Recognition

6/11
IPL and India A Recognition

His Ranji performances led to an IPL contract with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and opportunities with India A, where he gained invaluable exposure playing with top cricketers.

 

Follow Us

Test Debut vs England (2024)

7/11
Test Debut vs England (2024)

Akash made his Test debut on 23 February 2024 in Ranchi against England. He dismissed Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, and Ollie Pope in his very first session, making an immediate impact.

 

Follow Us

Historic Performance at Edgbaston (2025)

8/11
Historic Performance at Edgbaston (2025)

In July 2025, Akash took a 10-wicket match haul (4+6) against England at Edgbaston, becoming only the second Indian fast bowler to achieve this feat on English soil.

 

Follow Us

Dedication and Inspiration

9/11
Dedication and Inspiration

Akash dedicated his Edgbaston performance to his sister Akhand Jyoti, who is battling cancer. His story reflects resilience, family values, and unrelenting hard work.

 

Follow Us

Role Model for Aspiring Cricketers

10/11
Role Model for Aspiring Cricketers

From a small town in Bihar to India’s Test team, Akash Deep’s journey is a testament to perseverance. His success inspires countless young cricketers from humble backgrounds.

 

Follow Us

11/11

All Images: X, Pinterest

Follow Us
Akash DeepAkash Deep SuccessInd vs EngEng vs IndIND vs ENG 2025EdgbastonAkash Deep's journey in Indian cricketAkash Deep's Bihar to India storyAkash Deep struggles for successAkash Deep Test debut against EnglandAkash Deep Edgbaston 10 wicketsIndian fast bowler inspirational storyAkash Deep IPL RCB careerAkash Deep Bengal Ranji TrophyAkash Deep family strugglesAkash Deep inspiring cricketer biography
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Sunday Watchlist
Chill Sunday Watchlist: Top OTT Picks Including Aap Jaisa Koi, Weak Hero Class 1 And More
camera icon8
title
GenZ
Layoff Alert: 8 Smart & Simple Money Moves Every Gen Z Should Make After Losing Job
camera icon10
title
GenZ
Sara Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday & More: Who Are Gen Z’s B-Town Celebs Dating?
camera icon8
title
Gen Z
Apple iOS 18.6 Is Live: 8 Hidden Settings Gen Z Should Change Right Now To Boost Your iPhone
camera icon8
title
Lucknow Super Giants
4 Players Lucknow Super Giants Might Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Mayank Yadav, Akash Deep And...
NEWS ON ONE CLICK