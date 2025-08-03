Meet Akash Deep, Once A Tennis-Ball Cricketer Of Bihar, Now India’s Test Bowling Backbone
Akash Deep is the source of inspiration for the young cricketers. He came from the humble beginnings of Bihar, but is now one of the backbones of India’s bowling attack in test cricket.
Humble Beginnings in Bihar
Akash Deep was born in Dehri, Bihar, and grew up in Sasaram, where cricket facilities were limited. Despite discouragement from family and villagers, he secretly played tennis-ball cricket to chase his dream.
Early Family Struggles
At 14, Akash’s father was paralysed, and in 2015, he tragically lost both his father and elder brother within six months, forcing him to shoulder family responsibilities and pause cricket for three years.
Move to Bengal
With help from relatives, Akash moved to Kolkata. He started playing club and tennis-ball cricket for small earnings, eventually joining United Cricket Club and Bengal’s U-23 side through the Vision 2020 programme.
Domestic Breakthrough
Akash made his Ranji Trophy debut for Bengal in 2019. He impressed immediately, taking key wickets and helping Bengal reach the final, which earned him recognition at the national level.
Overcoming Injury Setbacks
A serious back injury early in his career threatened to derail his progress, but Akash worked hard on rehabilitation under Bengal coach Sourasish Lahiri to return stronger.
IPL and India A Recognition
His Ranji performances led to an IPL contract with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and opportunities with India A, where he gained invaluable exposure playing with top cricketers.
Test Debut vs England (2024)
Akash made his Test debut on 23 February 2024 in Ranchi against England. He dismissed Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, and Ollie Pope in his very first session, making an immediate impact.
Historic Performance at Edgbaston (2025)
In July 2025, Akash took a 10-wicket match haul (4+6) against England at Edgbaston, becoming only the second Indian fast bowler to achieve this feat on English soil.
Dedication and Inspiration
Akash dedicated his Edgbaston performance to his sister Akhand Jyoti, who is battling cancer. His story reflects resilience, family values, and unrelenting hard work.
Role Model for Aspiring Cricketers
From a small town in Bihar to India’s Test team, Akash Deep’s journey is a testament to perseverance. His success inspires countless young cricketers from humble backgrounds.
All Images: X, Pinterest
Trending Photos