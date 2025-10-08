Meet Akriti Agarwal: The Rising Actress and Influencer Rumoured to Be Prithvi Shaw’s Girlfriend
India cricket star Prithvi Shaw is making headlines off the field with rumours linking him to rising actress and influencer Akriti Agarwal. The pair were spotted together in Mumbai, sparking widespread speculation about their relationship. Akriti, a social media sensation with 3.4M Instagram followers and a growing YouTube presence, is set to debut in the film Trimukha. Fans and media alike are captivated by her journey from Lucknow to Mumbai, her digital fame, and her stylish public appearances with Shaw. From birthday posts to coordinated outings, the rumoured romance has become a trending topic, dominating celebrity news and fan discussions.
1. Viral Mumbai Appearance Sparks Rumours
Prithvi Shaw was spotted leaving a Mumbai restaurant with a mystery girl. Fans quickly identified her as Akriti Agarwal, igniting massive dating speculation across Instagram, Twitter, and other platforms.(Photo Credit - Instagram)
2. Akriti Agarwal: From Influencer to Actress
With 3.4 million Instagram followers, Akriti has transitioned from social media fame to acting. She’s set to make her Bollywood debut in Trimukha, attracting both film buffs and cricket fans’ attention.(Photo Credit - Instagram)
3. Social Media Powerhouse
Akriti’s Instagram and YouTube presence makes her a digital star. Her YouTube channel alone has over 70K subscribers, and her posts regularly trend, boosting her visibility among young audiences.(Photo Credit - Instagram)
4. Coordinated Outfits Fuel Relationship Buzz
Fans noticed Akriti and Shaw wearing matching black outfits during their viral outing, sparking discussions about their style synergy and hinting at a possible coordinated public appearance as a couple.(Photo Credit - Instagram)
5. Birthday Post Adds Credibility
Shaw publicly wished Akriti on her birthday with a heart emoji, sharing a photo of her cake. The gesture intensified dating rumours and showed a personal connection between the two celebrities.(Photo Credit - Instagram)
6. Lucknow Roots, Mumbai Dreams
Born in Lucknow, Akriti moved to Mumbai to pursue her BMS degree at Nirmala Memorial College. Her journey from a small-town girl to digital sensation inspires many young fans.(Photo Credit - Instagram)
7. Digital Fame Before Acting
Before her film debut, Akriti made waves as a fashion influencer and content creator, building a strong online fan base through Instagram reels, YouTube videos, and trending lifestyle content.(Photo Credit - Instagram)
8. Akriti’s Upcoming Film: Trimukha
The actress is set to debut in Trimukha, and her growing buzz online, combined with her rumored link to Shaw, has made her one of the most talked-about rising stars in Bollywood and social media circles.(Photo Credit - Instagram)
9. Public and Media Attention Intensifies
Every outing or post by Akriti triggers online chatter. The combination of her influencer lifestyle and rumored romance with Shaw has made her a trending topic in celebrity news and gossip portals.(Photo Credit - Instagram)
10. Fans Eager for Confirmation
Despite widespread speculation, neither Akriti nor Prithvi have officially confirmed their relationship. Fans continue to follow her posts, appearances, and social media interactions for any hints. (Photo Credit - Instagram)
