Meet Akriti Agarwal: The Rising Actress and Influencer Rumoured to Be Prithvi Shaw’s Girlfriend

India cricket star Prithvi Shaw is making headlines off the field with rumours linking him to rising actress and influencer Akriti Agarwal. The pair were spotted together in Mumbai, sparking widespread speculation about their relationship. Akriti, a social media sensation with 3.4M Instagram followers and a growing YouTube presence, is set to debut in the film Trimukha. Fans and media alike are captivated by her journey from Lucknow to Mumbai, her digital fame, and her stylish public appearances with Shaw. From birthday posts to coordinated outings, the rumoured romance has become a trending topic, dominating celebrity news and fan discussions.