photoDetails

english

2942448

Meet Alexander Zverev’s Girlfriend Sophia Thomalla: Actress, Model, And Tennis Superfan

Sophia Thomalla, a renowned German model, actress, and TV host, has been dating tennis star Alexander Zverev since 2020. Often seen cheering at major tournaments like the Australian Open and French Open 2025, Thomalla is a key figure in Zverev’s personal life. She gained global recognition after appearing in Netflix’s Break Point, showcasing her support during Zverev’s injury recovery. With over 1.4 million Instagram followers, Thomalla remains a style icon and outspoken personality. Fans searching “Who is Alexander Zverev’s girlfriend” will find Thomalla’s career, public appearances, and strong relationship with Zverev making her one of tennis’s most talked-about partners.

https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/meet-alexander-zverev-s-girlfriend-sophia-thomalla-actress-model-and-tennis-superfan-2942472

Zee Media Bureau | Updated:Aug 07, 2025, 08:11 AM IST

1. Sophia Thomalla and Zverev Have Been Dating Since 2020 1 / 20 The couple confirmed their relationship in 2020. Since then, she’s been a familiar face at Zverev’s tennis matches, including the 2025 Australian Open and 2024 Paris Masters. Follow Us

2. She’s a Popular German Actress and TV Host 2 / 20 Thomalla rose to fame through German television, acting in various series and hosting shows like Are You The One? Germany, carving out a successful career in entertainment. Follow Us

3. She Boasts Over 1.4 Million Instagram Followers 3 / 20 Her vibrant Instagram presence features fashion shoots, travel diaries, behind-the-scenes moments, and glimpses into her relationship with Zverev. Follow Us

4. She Was Born in East Berlin in 1989 4 / 20 Sophia was born into an acting family in East Berlin. She spent her childhood across cities like Cologne, Gelsenkirchen, and eventually returned to her hometown of Berlin. Follow Us

5. Sophia Is a Familiar Face at Zverev’s Tennis Matches 5 / 20 From cheering in the stands to celebrating wins, Thomalla is often seen supporting Zverev at Grand Slams and ATP events around the world. Follow Us

6. Featured in Netflix’s Break Point Series 6 / 20 Thomalla appeared in Season 2 of Netflix’s Break Point, offering fans an intimate look into her relationship with Zverev during his post-injury recovery. Follow Us

7. Their Secret Handshake at the Australian Open Went Viral 7 / 20 The couple’s quirky handshake before Zverev’s 2025 Australian Open matches became a trending moment and highlighted their unique chemistry. Follow Us

8. Zverev Credits Her for His Mental Peace 8 / 20 In interviews, Zverev has said Sophia gives him “peace and security,” which positively impacts his on-court performance and personal well-being. Follow Us

9. She Supported Him Through His 2022 Ankle Injury 9 / 20 When Zverev suffered a major injury at the 2022 French Open, Thomalla was by his side throughout his recovery, offering emotional strength and support. Follow Us

10. She Was Previously Married to a Norwegian Musician 10 / 20 Before dating Zverev, Thomalla was married to Norwegian singer Andy LaPlegua in 2016. The couple divorced in 2017 after a brief marriage. Follow Us

11. She Dated British Rocker Gavin Rossdale 11 / 20 Thomalla was in a high-profile relationship with Gavin Rossdale, the lead singer of Bush, after his split from Gwen Stefani. They dated for over a year. Follow Us

12. Sophia Is Known for Her Bold and Outspoken Views 12 / 20 Thomalla isn’t afraid to speak her mind. She made headlines for her controversial views, including her criticism of the #MeToo movement in 2017. Follow Us

13. She Travels the World—Often with Zverev 13 / 20 From major tennis tournaments to vacation getaways, Sophia is frequently seen traveling with Zverev, offering fans a look into their jet-setting lifestyle. Follow Us

14. A True Fashion Icon in Germany 14 / 20 With a distinct sense of style, Thomalla is often featured in German fashion media, attending red carpet events and working with top-tier brands. Follow Us

15. She Regularly Shares PDA-Filled Tributes to Zverev 15 / 20 Sophia’s heartfelt Instagram captions on birthdays, wins, and anniversaries give fans a romantic look into their private yet public love life. Follow Us

16. She Publicly Supports His Diabetes Charity Work 16 / 20 Sophia has actively promoted Zverev’s Alexander Zverev Foundation, praising his efforts to support children with Type 1 diabetes. Follow Us

17. She’s Hosted Dating Shows and Reality TV Specials 17 / 20 Her TV hosting gigs have included edgy formats like dating reality shows, adding to her diverse media portfolio and keeping her in the spotlight. Follow Us

18. She’s Extremely Independent 18 / 20 Sophia has described herself as “too independent” for some past partners, which she believes is one of the reasons previous relationships didn’t last. Follow Us

19. Their Relationship Defies the Age Gap 19 / 20 Despite being seven years older than Zverev, Thomalla and he share strong compatibility, challenging typical age gap norms in celebrity relationships. Follow Us