Meet Alexander Zverev's Girlfriend Sophia Thomalla: Actress, Model, And Tennis Superfan
Meet Alexander Zverev's Girlfriend Sophia Thomalla: Actress, Model, And Tennis Superfan

Sophia Thomalla, a renowned German model, actress, and TV host, has been dating tennis star Alexander Zverev since 2020. Often seen cheering at major tournaments like the Australian Open and French Open 2025, Thomalla is a key figure in Zverev’s personal life. She gained global recognition after appearing in Netflix’s Break Point, showcasing her support during Zverev’s injury recovery. With over 1.4 million Instagram followers, Thomalla remains a style icon and outspoken personality. Fans searching “Who is Alexander Zverev’s girlfriend” will find Thomalla’s career, public appearances, and strong relationship with Zverev making her one of tennis’s most talked-about partners.

Updated:Aug 07, 2025, 08:11 AM IST
1. Sophia Thomalla and Zverev Have Been Dating Since 2020

The couple confirmed their relationship in 2020. Since then, she’s been a familiar face at Zverev’s tennis matches, including the 2025 Australian Open and 2024 Paris Masters.

2. She’s a Popular German Actress and TV Host

Thomalla rose to fame through German television, acting in various series and hosting shows like Are You The One? Germany, carving out a successful career in entertainment.

3. She Boasts Over 1.4 Million Instagram Followers

Her vibrant Instagram presence features fashion shoots, travel diaries, behind-the-scenes moments, and glimpses into her relationship with Zverev.

4. She Was Born in East Berlin in 1989

Sophia was born into an acting family in East Berlin. She spent her childhood across cities like Cologne, Gelsenkirchen, and eventually returned to her hometown of Berlin.

5. Sophia Is a Familiar Face at Zverev’s Tennis Matches

From cheering in the stands to celebrating wins, Thomalla is often seen supporting Zverev at Grand Slams and ATP events around the world.

6. Featured in Netflix’s Break Point Series

Thomalla appeared in Season 2 of Netflix’s Break Point, offering fans an intimate look into her relationship with Zverev during his post-injury recovery.

7. Their Secret Handshake at the Australian Open Went Viral

The couple’s quirky handshake before Zverev’s 2025 Australian Open matches became a trending moment and highlighted their unique chemistry.

8. Zverev Credits Her for His Mental Peace

In interviews, Zverev has said Sophia gives him “peace and security,” which positively impacts his on-court performance and personal well-being.

9. She Supported Him Through His 2022 Ankle Injury

When Zverev suffered a major injury at the 2022 French Open, Thomalla was by his side throughout his recovery, offering emotional strength and support.

10. She Was Previously Married to a Norwegian Musician

Before dating Zverev, Thomalla was married to Norwegian singer Andy LaPlegua in 2016. The couple divorced in 2017 after a brief marriage.

11. She Dated British Rocker Gavin Rossdale

Thomalla was in a high-profile relationship with Gavin Rossdale, the lead singer of Bush, after his split from Gwen Stefani. They dated for over a year.

12. Sophia Is Known for Her Bold and Outspoken Views

Thomalla isn’t afraid to speak her mind. She made headlines for her controversial views, including her criticism of the #MeToo movement in 2017.

13. She Travels the World—Often with Zverev

From major tennis tournaments to vacation getaways, Sophia is frequently seen traveling with Zverev, offering fans a look into their jet-setting lifestyle.

14. A True Fashion Icon in Germany

With a distinct sense of style, Thomalla is often featured in German fashion media, attending red carpet events and working with top-tier brands.

15. She Regularly Shares PDA-Filled Tributes to Zverev

Sophia’s heartfelt Instagram captions on birthdays, wins, and anniversaries give fans a romantic look into their private yet public love life.

16. She Publicly Supports His Diabetes Charity Work

Sophia has actively promoted Zverev’s Alexander Zverev Foundation, praising his efforts to support children with Type 1 diabetes.

17. She’s Hosted Dating Shows and Reality TV Specials

Her TV hosting gigs have included edgy formats like dating reality shows, adding to her diverse media portfolio and keeping her in the spotlight.

18. She’s Extremely Independent

Sophia has described herself as “too independent” for some past partners, which she believes is one of the reasons previous relationships didn’t last.

19. Their Relationship Defies the Age Gap

Despite being seven years older than Zverev, Thomalla and he share strong compatibility, challenging typical age gap norms in celebrity relationships.

20. They’ve Become a Trending Sports Power Couple

With Zverev’s tennis success and Thomalla’s entertainment influence, they’ve become one of the most talked-about celebrity couples in sports in 2025.

