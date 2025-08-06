Meet All The Captains Of The Hundred 2025: Sam Billings Retains Captaincy, Kane Williamson Debuts With… - Check Full List
As the ECB's T20 cricket The Hundred tournament starts, here is the list of captains of all the teams.
Sam Billings: Oval Invincibles
Sam Billings, a two-time champion in The Hundred, will continue to lead the Oval Invincibles in the 2025 edition.
Kane Williamson: London Spirit
Kane Williamson will make his debut in The Hundred this year and will captain the London Spirit.
Liam Livingstone: Birmingham Phoenix
Liam Livingstone has taken over the captaincy of Birmingham Phoenix from Moeen Ali, who is unavailable for the tournament.
Phil Salt: Manchester Originals
After captaining the team in Jos Buttler’s absence last season, Phil Salt has been appointed as the full-time captain for the 2025 season.
Harry Brook: Northern Superchargers
Harry Brook will continue as the captain of the Northern Superchargers in the 2025th edition of The Hundred.
James Vince: Southern Brave
James Vince, who led Southern Brave to victory in the inaugural season, will retain the captaincy in 2025.
David Willey: Trent Rockets
Following his move from Welsh Fire, David Willey will lead the Trent Rockets in the 2025 edition. He was part of the Fire’s 2022 title-winning campaign.
Tom Abell: Welsh Fire
Tom Abell will once again lead Welsh Fire, continuing his captaincy into the 2025 season.
All Images:- X, ESPNcricinfo, The Hundred
