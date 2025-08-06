Advertisement
NewsPhotosMeet All The Captains Of The Hundred 2025: Sam Billings Retains Captaincy, Kane Williamson Debuts With… - Check Full List
Meet All The Captains Of The Hundred 2025: Sam Billings Retains Captaincy, Kane Williamson Debuts With… - Check Full List

As the ECB's T20 cricket The Hundred tournament starts, here is the list of captains of all the teams. 

Updated:Aug 06, 2025, 10:03 PM IST
Sam Billings: Oval Invincibles

1/9
Sam Billings: Oval Invincibles

Sam Billings, a two-time champion in The Hundred, will continue to lead the Oval Invincibles in the 2025 edition.

 

Kane Williamson: London Spirit

2/9
Kane Williamson: London Spirit

Kane Williamson will make his debut in The Hundred this year and will captain the London Spirit.

 

Liam Livingstone: Birmingham Phoenix

3/9
Liam Livingstone: Birmingham Phoenix

Liam Livingstone has taken over the captaincy of Birmingham Phoenix from Moeen Ali, who is unavailable for the tournament.

 

Phil Salt: Manchester Originals

4/9
Phil Salt: Manchester Originals

After captaining the team in Jos Buttler’s absence last season, Phil Salt has been appointed as the full-time captain for the 2025 season.

 

Harry Brook: Northern Superchargers

5/9
Harry Brook: Northern Superchargers

Harry Brook will continue as the captain of the Northern Superchargers in the 2025th edition of The Hundred.

 

James Vince: Southern Brave

6/9
James Vince: Southern Brave

James Vince, who led Southern Brave to victory in the inaugural season, will retain the captaincy in 2025.

 

David Willey: Trent Rockets

7/9
David Willey: Trent Rockets

Following his move from Welsh Fire, David Willey will lead the Trent Rockets in the 2025 edition. He was part of the Fire’s 2022 title-winning campaign.

 

Tom Abell: Welsh Fire

8/9
Tom Abell: Welsh Fire

Tom Abell will once again lead Welsh Fire, continuing his captaincy into the 2025 season.

 

9/9

All Images:- X, ESPNcricinfo, The Hundred

