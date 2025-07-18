Meet All The Captains Of World Champions League (WCL) 2025: From Yuvraj Singh To Chris Gayle - Check List
The World Champions League (WCL) 2025 brings together cricketing legends from around the globe. Here are the captains who will lead their respective national sides in this iconic tournament.
Yuvraj Singh - India Champions
Yuvraj Singh will once again lead the India Champions, aiming to defend their WCL title in 2025. With his experience and flair, the southpaw remains a pillar of leadership and inspiration for the team.
Chris Gayle - West Indies Champions
The Universe Boss, Chris Gayle, returns to lead the West Indies Champions. Backed by T20 stalwarts like Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo, Gayle’s explosive leadership is set to entertain fans once again.
AB de Villiers - South Africa Champions
The legendary AB de Villiers will captain the South Africa Champions in the WCL 2025. Renowned for his 360-degree play and cool-headed leadership, he brings class and tactical brilliance to the side.
Brett Lee - Australia Champions
Pace icon Brett Lee will lead the Australia Champions, representing the green and gold in WCL 2025. Known for his intensity and match-winning abilities, Lee will aim to guide his team deep into the tournament.
Eoin Morgan - England Champions
The 2025 hosts, England Champions, will be captained by Eoin Morgan, the man who led England to their maiden ODI World Cup title in 2019. With sharp tactical acumen, Morgan is expected to be a key figure in England’s WCL campaign.
Mohammad Hafeez - Pakistan Champions
Former Pakistan T20I captain Mohammad Hafeez will lead the Pakistan Champions. A seasoned all-rounder, Hafeez brings balance and stability to the side as they aim for glory in WCL 2025.
All Images - X, ICC, ESPNcricinfo
