Meet Alysa Liu, women figure skater, who retired at 16, made epic comeback to win 2026 Olympic gold & end USA's 24-year drought - Check in pics
In the glittering world of figure skating, few stories capture the heart quite like that of Alysa Liu. At just 20 years old, she has already etched her name into Olympic history by clinching the gold medal in women's singles at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.
Here all you need to about, Alysa Liu, the prodigy who skated back to glory:
Alysa Liu, The History Maker
Alysa Liu, the 20 years old figure skater, etched her name into Olympic history by clinching the gold medal in women's singles at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, ending a 24-year drought for the United States since Sarah Hughes' victory in 2002. Liu's triumphant performance not only showcased her technical prowess but also her rediscovered love for the sport after a brief retirement at age 16. (Pic credit: The Olympic Games on X)
Early Life And Prodigious Beginnings
Born on August 8, 2005, in Clovis, California, and raised in Richmond, Alysa Liu is the eldest of five siblings in a unique family dynamic. Her father, Arthur Liu, a lawyer, introduced her to skating at age five. Inspired by legends like Michelle Kwan, young Alysa took to the ice at the Oakland Ice Center, where she began group lessons under coach Laura Lipetsky. Liu's talent emerged early and explosively. By age 10, she won the intermediate gold at the 2016 U.S. Championships, becoming the youngest ever to do so. Progressing rapidly, she claimed the junior national title in 2018 despite battling illness, executing seven triple jumps in her free skate. (Pic credit: instagram/alysaxliu)
Impressive International Debut
Alysa Liu's international debut was equally impressive; in 2018, she landed a ratified triple Axel at the Asian Open Trophy, making her the youngest woman to achieve the feat and only the fourth American after Tonya Harding, Kimmie Meissner, and Mirai Nagasu. (Pic credit: instagram/alysaxliu)
Rise To Stardom And Historic Achievements
At just 13, Alysa Liu became the youngest U.S. national champion in history at the 2019 Championships, landing three triple Axels. She defended her title in 2020, solidifying her status as a two-time champion, the youngest since the feat was last accomplished. On the junior circuit, Liu made waves by becoming the first American woman to land a quadruple Lutz, achieving this milestone at the 2019 Aurora Games in Albany, New York - a performance that foreshadowed her future triumphs. She dominated the Junior Grand Prix series, winning events in the U.S. and Poland, and earning silver at the 2019–20 JGP Final. At the 2020 World Junior Championships, she took bronze, showcasing a program that included a quadruple Lutz and triple Axel in the same routine - a global first for women. Transitioning to seniors, Alysa Liu competed at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, finishing sixth overall amid the challenges of the pandemic and international tensions related to her father's dissident background. She followed this with a bronze at the 2022 World Championships, the first for an American woman since 2016. (Pic credit: instagram/alysaxliu)
Retirement That Shocked Skating World
In April 2022, at the tender age of 16, Liu announced her retirement from competitive skating. Citing the all-consuming nature of the sport and a desire to explore life beyond the rink, she expressed satisfaction with her accomplishments, including Olympic participation. During her hiatus, Liu focused on personal growth, graduating high school early in 2021 and enrolling at UCLA in fall 2023 to study psychology. She embraced a more relaxed lifestyle, even trying skiing, which ironically reignited her passion for adrenaline-fueled pursuits. (Pic credit: instagram/alysaxliu)
An Epic Comeback
The break was short-lived. In March 2024, Liu stunned fans by announcing her return via Instagram, explaining that the thrill of skating was irreplaceable. Reuniting with coaches Phillip DiGuglielmo and Massimo Scali at Lakewood Ice in California, she rebuilt her skills methodically. Her 2024–25 season was a resounding success: she won gold at the Budapest Trophy, placed competitively on the Grand Prix circuit, and claimed her first World Championship title in Boston. Building momentum into 2025–26, Liu secured silver at the Cup of China, gold at Skate America, and a dominant victory at the Grand Prix Final. Though she finished second at the 2026 U.S. Championships behind Amber Glenn, her Olympic berth was secure. (Pic credit: instagram/alysaxliu)
Triumph At 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics
The stage was set for Liu's crowning achievement at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Contributing to Team USA's gold in the team event with a strong second-place short program, she carried that energy into the individual competition. Skating third in the short program with a personal best of 76.59 points, Liu set up a thrilling free skate. To the disco beats of Donna Summer's "MacArthur Park," Liu delivered a flawless performance, earning 150.20 points in the free for a total of 226.79 - her career high. She held off Japan's Kaori Sakamoto (silver) and Ami Nakai (bronze), becoming the first U.S. woman to win individual Olympic gold in 24 years. (Pic credit: The Olympic Games on X)
Personal Style
Beyond her athletic feats, Alysa Liu has become a style icon, turning heads with her "smiley" tongue piercing and "halo" hair during the Olympics. As a UCLA student balancing academics with elite competition, she represents a new generation of athletes who prioritize mental health and joy over relentless pressure. (Pic credit: instagram/alysaxliu/Nike on X)
Alysa Liu's Legacy
Alysa Liu's journey - from prodigy to retiree to Olympic champion - serves as an inspiration, proving that stepping away can lead to even greater heights. With two Olympic golds (team and individual) and a trailblazing career, Alysa Liu isn't just a skater; she's a symbol of resilience and rediscovered passion in the sport she loves. (Pic credit: The Olympic Games on X)
