Meet Alysa Liu, women figure skater, who retired at 16, made epic comeback to win 2026 Olympic gold & end USA's 24-year drought - Check in pics

photoDetails

english

3019087

In the glittering world of figure skating, few stories capture the heart quite like that of Alysa Liu. At just 20 years old, she has already etched her name into Olympic history by clinching the gold medal in women's singles at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.

Here all you need to about, Alysa Liu, the prodigy who skated back to glory: