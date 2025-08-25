Meet Amay Khurasiya: Only Indian Cricketer Who Cracked UPSC And Played With Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid & Sourav Ganguly
Amay Khurasiya is the only Indian cricketer to have cleared the UPSC Civil Services Exam before making his international debut. A left-handed middle-order batter from Madhya Pradesh, he played alongside legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, and Virender Sehwag. Khurasiya debuted for India in 1999 against Sri Lanka, was part of the 1999 World Cup squad, and played 12 ODIs before retiring in 2007. Despite a short international career, he scored over 7,000 runs in domestic cricket. Today, he serves as an Inspector in Indian Customs & Central Excise and is the head coach of Kerala’s cricket team.
1. The Only Indian Cricketer to Clear UPSC Exam
Amay Khurasiya is the only international cricketer from India who successfully cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam, making him a rare achiever in both sports and academics. (Image Credit - Twitter)
2. Early Debut in Domestic Cricket
Born in 1972 in Madhya Pradesh, Khurasiya made his first-class debut at 17, quickly earning recognition as a prolific left-handed batter in the domestic circuit. (Image Credit - Twitter)
3. Shared Dressing Room with Legends
He had the privilege of playing alongside cricketing greats like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag, Ajay Jadeja, and Anil Kumble, an experience very few cricketers can boast of. (Image Credit - Twitter)
4. Dream International Debut in 1999
Amay Khurasiya made his India debut against Sri Lanka in the Pepsi Cup (1999), scoring a brisk half-century and immediately announcing himself as a fearless middle-order batter. (Image Credit - Twitter)
5. Part of India’s 1999 World Cup Squad
Though he didn’t get a game, Khurasiya was included in the 1999 ICC Cricket World Cup squad, marking his place among India’s elite cricketers during that era. (Image Credit - Twitter)
6. Short Yet Impactful International Career
He represented India in 12 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) between 1999 and 2001, scoring 149 runs, with his best knock coming on debut against Sri Lanka. (Image Credit - Twitter)
7. A Stalwart in Domestic Cricket
While international success was limited, Khurasiya shined in domestic cricket, amassing 7,304 runs in 119 matches, including 21 centuries and 31 half-centuries for Madhya Pradesh. (Image Credit - Twitter)
8. A Civil Servant Turned Customs Officer
After cricket, he chose civil service and is now an Inspector in the Indian Customs & Central Excise Department, balancing public service with his cricketing passion. (Image Credit - Twitter)
9. Coaching Future Cricket Stars
Khurasiya has coached future talents like Rajat Patidar and Avesh Khan, contributing to India’s cricketing pipeline and ensuring his legacy continues through the next generation. (Image Credit - Twitter)
10. Head Coach of Kerala Cricket Team
In 2024, he was appointed as the head coach of Kerala’s Ranji Trophy team, guiding them to their first-ever Ranji final in history—an achievement that earned nationwide praise. (Image Credit - Twitter)
