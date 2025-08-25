Meet Amay Khurasiya: Only Indian Cricketer Who Cracked UPSC And Played With Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid & Sourav Ganguly

photoDetails

Amay Khurasiya is the only Indian cricketer to have cleared the UPSC Civil Services Exam before making his international debut. A left-handed middle-order batter from Madhya Pradesh, he played alongside legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, and Virender Sehwag. Khurasiya debuted for India in 1999 against Sri Lanka, was part of the 1999 World Cup squad, and played 12 ODIs before retiring in 2007. Despite a short international career, he scored over 7,000 runs in domestic cricket. Today, he serves as an Inspector in Indian Customs & Central Excise and is the head coach of Kerala’s cricket team.