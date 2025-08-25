Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2951121https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/meet-amay-khurasiya-only-indian-cricketer-who-cracked-upsc-and-played-with-sachin-tendulkar-rahul-dravid-sourav-ganguly-2951121
NewsPhotosMeet Amay Khurasiya: Only Indian Cricketer Who Cracked UPSC And Played With Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid & Sourav Ganguly
photoDetails

Meet Amay Khurasiya: Only Indian Cricketer Who Cracked UPSC And Played With Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid & Sourav Ganguly

Amay Khurasiya is the only Indian cricketer to have cleared the UPSC Civil Services Exam before making his international debut. A left-handed middle-order batter from Madhya Pradesh, he played alongside legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, and Virender Sehwag. Khurasiya debuted for India in 1999 against Sri Lanka, was part of the 1999 World Cup squad, and played 12 ODIs before retiring in 2007. Despite a short international career, he scored over 7,000 runs in domestic cricket. Today, he serves as an Inspector in Indian Customs & Central Excise and is the head coach of Kerala’s cricket team.

Updated:Aug 25, 2025, 08:27 AM IST
Follow Us

1. The Only Indian Cricketer to Clear UPSC Exam

1/10
1. The Only Indian Cricketer to Clear UPSC Exam

Amay Khurasiya is the only international cricketer from India who successfully cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam, making him a rare achiever in both sports and academics. (Image Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us

2. Early Debut in Domestic Cricket

2/10
2. Early Debut in Domestic Cricket

Born in 1972 in Madhya Pradesh, Khurasiya made his first-class debut at 17, quickly earning recognition as a prolific left-handed batter in the domestic circuit. (Image Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us

3. Shared Dressing Room with Legends

3/10
3. Shared Dressing Room with Legends

He had the privilege of playing alongside cricketing greats like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag, Ajay Jadeja, and Anil Kumble, an experience very few cricketers can boast of. (Image Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us

4. Dream International Debut in 1999

4/10
4. Dream International Debut in 1999

Amay Khurasiya made his India debut against Sri Lanka in the Pepsi Cup (1999), scoring a brisk half-century and immediately announcing himself as a fearless middle-order batter. (Image Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us

5. Part of India’s 1999 World Cup Squad

5/10
5. Part of India’s 1999 World Cup Squad

Though he didn’t get a game, Khurasiya was included in the 1999 ICC Cricket World Cup squad, marking his place among India’s elite cricketers during that era. (Image Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us

6. Short Yet Impactful International Career

6/10
6. Short Yet Impactful International Career

He represented India in 12 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) between 1999 and 2001, scoring 149 runs, with his best knock coming on debut against Sri Lanka. (Image Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us

7. A Stalwart in Domestic Cricket

7/10
7. A Stalwart in Domestic Cricket

While international success was limited, Khurasiya shined in domestic cricket, amassing 7,304 runs in 119 matches, including 21 centuries and 31 half-centuries for Madhya Pradesh. (Image Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us

8. A Civil Servant Turned Customs Officer

8/10
8. A Civil Servant Turned Customs Officer

After cricket, he chose civil service and is now an Inspector in the Indian Customs & Central Excise Department, balancing public service with his cricketing passion. (Image Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us

9. Coaching Future Cricket Stars

9/10
9. Coaching Future Cricket Stars

Khurasiya has coached future talents like Rajat Patidar and Avesh Khan, contributing to India’s cricketing pipeline and ensuring his legacy continues through the next generation. (Image Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us

10. Head Coach of Kerala Cricket Team

10/10
10. Head Coach of Kerala Cricket Team

In 2024, he was appointed as the head coach of Kerala’s Ranji Trophy team, guiding them to their first-ever Ranji final in history—an achievement that earned nationwide praise. (Image Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us
Amay Khurasiya UPSCAmay Khurasiya cricketerIndian cricketer cleared UPSCcricketer turned IAS officerUPSC cleared Indian cricketerAmay Khurasiya Kerala coachAmay Khurasiya customs officercricketer who cracked UPSCUPSC exam success storyAmay Khurasiya Sachin Tendulkarcricketers who became IAS officersAmay Khurasiya India debut 1999Amay Khurasiya World Cup 1999Amay Khurasiya domestic cricket recordMadhya Pradesh cricketer Amay KhurasiyaAmay Khurasiya Ranji Trophy coachAmay Khurasiya Rajat Patidar mentorAmay Khurasiya Avesh Khan coachIndian cricket UPSC connectioninspiring cricketer UPSC storyAmay Khurasiya civil services journeycricket and UPSC success storyAmay Khurasiya ODI statsAmay Khurasiya batting styleAmay Khurasiya international careerAmay Khurasiya Kerala Ranji finalAmay Khurasiya inspirational storyIndian cricketers and UPSC examAmay Khurasiya biographyAmay Khurasiya news 2025
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Bigg Boss 19
Who Is Bigg Boss FIRST Contestant Ashnoor Kaur? From Child Star To Social Media Sensation
camera icon7
title
Cheteshwar Pujara
4 IPL Teams That Featured Test Specialist Cheteshwar Pujara: RCB, CSK And...
camera icon15
title
Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 First Look
Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 First Look Revealed- GOOSEBUMPS Guaranteed! Watch Here
camera icon7
title
Technology
7 Game-Changing WhatsApp Features Launched in 2025 That Make Messaging Easier
camera icon8
title
Bigg Boss 19
Is The Bigg Boss Curse Real? 7 Contestants Who Tragically Passed Away Too Soon
NEWS ON ONE CLICK