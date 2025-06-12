Meet Anam Mirza: Sania Mirza’s Millionaire Sister, Fashion Entrepreneur & Wife Of Mohammad Azharuddin’s Son - In Pics
Anam Mirza, the younger sister of Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza, is a successful entrepreneur and digital creator. A Mass Communication graduate from Hyderabad, she began her career in journalism before launching her fashion brand The Label Bazaar in 2014 and later Dua India, named after her daughter. After a brief first marriage, Anam married Mohammad Asaduddin, son of former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin. She also founded the popular Ramzan Expo and runs a YouTube channel with over 139K subscribers. With a reported net worth of ₹331 crore, Anam has built a thriving empire across fashion, media, and influencer marketing.
1. Anam Mirza – More Than Just Sania Mirza’s Sister
Often in the spotlight as Sania Mirza’s sister, Anam has made her own name in the world of fashion, media, and entrepreneurship, commanding a loyal social media following.
2. From Mass Comm Graduate to Media Maven
Anam holds a Mass Communication degree from Hyderabad’s St. Francis College and started her career with journalism internships before venturing into fashion and content creation.
3. A Glamorous Yet Grounded Personal Life
After her high-profile 2016 wedding to Akbar Rasheed, Anam’s first marriage ended in 2018. She later found love again with Mohammad Asaduddin, son of cricket legend Mohammad Azharuddin.
4. Power Couple Goals: Anam & Asaduddin
Anam and Asaduddin bonded over their love for Hyderabadi Biryani and tied the knot in 2019. Their fairy-tale romance is a fan-favorite across Instagram and YouTube.
5. Founder of Fashion Empire 'The Label Bazaar'
In 2014, Anam launched The Label Bazaar, one of India's trendiest exhibition-based fashion platforms, with showcases in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Dubai, and Chennai.
6. Launched 'Dua India' Inspired by Her Daughter
Anam named her second brand Dua after her daughter, born in 2022. The label focuses on ethnic and occasion wear and has grown rapidly through influencer marketing.
7. Organiser of India's Top Lifestyle Expo
Anam is the brain behind Ramzan Expo, which draws over 1.5 lakh visitors annually, making it one of the most popular cultural shopping events in India.
8. Digital Star with Massive YouTube Presence
Her relatable personality and behind-the-scenes content have helped Anam gain over 139K subscribers on YouTube, making her a digital creator to watch in 2025.
9. Anam’s Net Worth Surpasses Even Sania Mirza
According to media reports, Anam's current net worth exceeds ₹331 crore—greater than Sania Mirza’s net worth of ₹216 crore—making her one of the richest celebrity sisters in India.
10. Style Icon, Entrepreneur & Empowered Mom
Balancing motherhood, entrepreneurship, and influencer fame, Anam Mirza is a modern-day icon who’s redefining success for Indian women in business and fashion.
