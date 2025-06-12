Meet Anam Mirza: Sania Mirza’s Millionaire Sister, Fashion Entrepreneur & Wife Of Mohammad Azharuddin’s Son - In Pics

photoDetails

Anam Mirza, the younger sister of Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza, is a successful entrepreneur and digital creator. A Mass Communication graduate from Hyderabad, she began her career in journalism before launching her fashion brand The Label Bazaar in 2014 and later Dua India, named after her daughter. After a brief first marriage, Anam married Mohammad Asaduddin, son of former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin. She also founded the popular Ramzan Expo and runs a YouTube channel with over 139K subscribers. With a reported net worth of ₹331 crore, Anam has built a thriving empire across fashion, media, and influencer marketing.