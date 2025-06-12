Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2914647https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/meet-anam-mirza-sania-mirza-s-millionaire-sister-fashion-entrepreneur-wife-of-mohammad-azharuddin-s-son-in-pics-2914647
NewsPhotosMeet Anam Mirza: Sania Mirza’s Millionaire Sister, Fashion Entrepreneur & Wife Of Mohammad Azharuddin’s Son - In Pics
photoDetails

Meet Anam Mirza: Sania Mirza’s Millionaire Sister, Fashion Entrepreneur & Wife Of Mohammad Azharuddin’s Son - In Pics

Anam Mirza, the younger sister of Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza, is a successful entrepreneur and digital creator. A Mass Communication graduate from Hyderabad, she began her career in journalism before launching her fashion brand The Label Bazaar in 2014 and later Dua India, named after her daughter. After a brief first marriage, Anam married Mohammad Asaduddin, son of former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin. She also founded the popular Ramzan Expo and runs a YouTube channel with over 139K subscribers. With a reported net worth of ₹331 crore, Anam has built a thriving empire across fashion, media, and influencer marketing.

Updated:Jun 12, 2025, 07:25 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Anam Mirza – More Than Just Sania Mirza’s Sister

1/20
1. Anam Mirza – More Than Just Sania Mirza’s Sister

Often in the spotlight as Sania Mirza’s sister, Anam has made her own name in the world of fashion, media, and entrepreneurship, commanding a loyal social media following.

Follow Us

2. From Mass Comm Graduate to Media Maven

2/20
2. From Mass Comm Graduate to Media Maven

Anam holds a Mass Communication degree from Hyderabad’s St. Francis College and started her career with journalism internships before venturing into fashion and content creation.

Follow Us

3. A Glamorous Yet Grounded Personal Life

3/20
3. A Glamorous Yet Grounded Personal Life

After her high-profile 2016 wedding to Akbar Rasheed, Anam’s first marriage ended in 2018. She later found love again with Mohammad Asaduddin, son of cricket legend Mohammad Azharuddin.

Follow Us

4. Power Couple Goals: Anam & Asaduddin

4/20
4. Power Couple Goals: Anam & Asaduddin

Anam and Asaduddin bonded over their love for Hyderabadi Biryani and tied the knot in 2019. Their fairy-tale romance is a fan-favorite across Instagram and YouTube.

Follow Us

5. Founder of Fashion Empire 'The Label Bazaar'

5/20
5. Founder of Fashion Empire 'The Label Bazaar'

In 2014, Anam launched The Label Bazaar, one of India's trendiest exhibition-based fashion platforms, with showcases in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Dubai, and Chennai.

Follow Us

6. Launched 'Dua India' Inspired by Her Daughter

6/20
6. Launched 'Dua India' Inspired by Her Daughter

Anam named her second brand Dua after her daughter, born in 2022. The label focuses on ethnic and occasion wear and has grown rapidly through influencer marketing.

Follow Us

7. Organiser of India's Top Lifestyle Expo

7/20
7. Organiser of India's Top Lifestyle Expo

Anam is the brain behind Ramzan Expo, which draws over 1.5 lakh visitors annually, making it one of the most popular cultural shopping events in India.

Follow Us

8. Digital Star with Massive YouTube Presence

8/20
8. Digital Star with Massive YouTube Presence

Her relatable personality and behind-the-scenes content have helped Anam gain over 139K subscribers on YouTube, making her a digital creator to watch in 2025.

Follow Us

9. Anam’s Net Worth Surpasses Even Sania Mirza

9/20
9. Anam’s Net Worth Surpasses Even Sania Mirza

According to media reports, Anam's current net worth exceeds ₹331 crore—greater than Sania Mirza’s net worth of ₹216 crore—making her one of the richest celebrity sisters in India.

 

Follow Us

10. Style Icon, Entrepreneur & Empowered Mom

10/20
10. Style Icon, Entrepreneur & Empowered Mom

Balancing motherhood, entrepreneurship, and influencer fame, Anam Mirza is a modern-day icon who’s redefining success for Indian women in business and fashion.

Follow Us

11/20
Follow Us

12/20
Follow Us

13/20
Follow Us

14/20
Follow Us

15/20
Follow Us

16/20
Follow Us

17/20
Follow Us

18/20
Follow Us

19/20
Follow Us

20/20
Follow Us
Anam MirzaSania MirzaSania Mirza sisterAnam Mirza latest newssania mirza sister anamAnam Mirza net worth 2025who is Anam Mirza married toMohammad Asaduddin wife nameAnam Mirza business venturesThe Label Bazaar ownerDua India fashion brandAnam Mirza divorce reasonAnam Mirza first husband Akbar RasheedAnam Mirza second marriageAnam Mirza daughter nameSania Mirza sister biographyAnam Mirza Instagram picsAnam Mirza YouTube channelAnam Mirza success storySania Mirza family detailsAnam Mirza Ramzan ExpoIndian celebrity sisters 2025Anam Mirza age and educationAnam Mirza and Sania Mirza bondAnam Mirza entrepreneur journeySania Mirza sister viral photosAnam Mirza fashion showsAnam Mirza with Mohammad Azharuddin familyAnam Mirza latest updatesHyderabad influencers 2025Indian sports star familiesSania Mirza sister lifestyleAnam Mirza brand collaborations
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Steve Smith knockout performances
Steve Smith Slams Fifty In WTC Final 2025: 7 Times He Scored 50-Plus Scores In Knockout Matches
camera icon7
title
Bollywood Richest Family
Billion-Dollar Secret: Not Kapoors, Khans Or Bachchans - Meet Bollywood's Richest Family With MASSIVE Networth
camera icon12
title
Labrador puppy care
7 Things To Know Before Getting A Labrador Puppy, And Important Tips To Care For Them
camera icon7
title
World Test Championship most wins
Top 6 Teams With Most Wins In World Test Championship: Australia Tops Win Chart, India & England Close Behind - Check List
camera icon8
title
Most ICC final appearances
8 Cricketers With Five Plus ICC Final Appearances: Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Lead, Ravindra Jadeja Follows Behind, Ricky Ponting At…
NEWS ON ONE CLICK