Meet Ananya Bangar: Sanjay Bangar’s Daughter Who Shattered Silence On Gender Transition And Harassment In Cricket - In Pics

photoDetails

english

2889464

Ananya Bangar, daughter of former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar, has opened up about her gender transition and the harassment she faced within the cricketing community. Born Aryan Bangar, she moved to the UK for surgery and later returned to India for hormone therapy. In a revealing interview, Ananya shared disturbing experiences, including receiving explicit messages from fellow cricketers and facing verbal abuse. She highlighted the toxic masculinity in Indian cricket and the emotional struggle of living a double life. Now based in Manchester, Ananya continues to advocate for transgender rights and greater inclusivity in sports.