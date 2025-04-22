Advertisement
Meet Ananya Bangar: Sanjay Bangar’s Daughter Who Shattered Silence On Gender Transition And Harassment In Cricket - In Pics

Ananya Bangar, daughter of former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar, has opened up about her gender transition and the harassment she faced within the cricketing community. Born Aryan Bangar, she moved to the UK for surgery and later returned to India for hormone therapy. In a revealing interview, Ananya shared disturbing experiences, including receiving explicit messages from fellow cricketers and facing verbal abuse. She highlighted the toxic masculinity in Indian cricket and the emotional struggle of living a double life. Now based in Manchester, Ananya continues to advocate for transgender rights and greater inclusivity in sports.

Updated:Apr 22, 2025, 12:04 PM IST
1. Ananya Bangar: A Trailblazing Trans Cricketer Making Her Voice Heard

1. Ananya Bangar: A Trailblazing Trans Cricketer Making Her Voice Heard

Ananya, daughter of ex-India coach Sanjay Bangar, came out as transgender and opened up about her painful transition journey in Indian cricket—a space still struggling with gender inclusivity.

2. From Aryan to Ananya: A Story of Self-Discovery Since Childhood

2. From Aryan to Ananya: A Story of Self-Discovery Since Childhood

She revealed her identity struggle began at the age of 8, often wearing her mother's clothes and affirming, “I want to be a girl”—highlighting how early gender identity awareness can develop.

3. Toxic Masculinity in Indian Cricket: A Culture That Needs Reckoning

3. Toxic Masculinity in Indian Cricket: A Culture That Needs Reckoning

Ananya described the cricket world as filled with insecurity and toxic masculinity, exposing how rigid locker room culture impacts LGBTQ+ players and their mental well-being.

4. Harassment in the Dressing Room: A Dark Side of Indian Cricket

4. Harassment in the Dressing Room: A Dark Side of Indian Cricket

She accused well-known cricketers of sending unsolicited nude photos and making sexually suggestive comments—raising serious questions about athlete conduct and accountability.

5. Living a Double Life: The Silent Struggles Behind the Stumps

5. Living a Double Life: The Silent Struggles Behind the Stumps

Before her transition, Ananya played for clubs like Islam Gymkhana and Hinckley Cricket Club, all while hiding her true self due to fear of backlash from peers and public scrutiny.

6. Cricket or Identity? The Heartbreaking Choice Faced by Trans Athletes

6. Cricket or Identity? The Heartbreaking Choice Faced by Trans Athletes

With the ICC’s ban on trans women in women's cricket, Ananya emphasized that her transition wasn't for competitive advantage but to live authentically—a point often misunderstood online.

7. Calls for Policy Reform: A Wake-Up Call to Indian Sports Authorities

7. Calls for Policy Reform: A Wake-Up Call to Indian Sports Authorities

Ananya urged policymakers to draft inclusive guidelines for transgender athletes, stating that no one should have to choose between their identity and their sport.

8. Support vs Harassment: A Reality Check on India’s Trans Allyship

8. Support vs Harassment: A Reality Check on India’s Trans Allyship

While she did find support from some quarters, the harassment she faced—public cursing, sexual advances, and coercion—reveals the superficial nature of acceptance in male-dominated sports.

9. Social Media Amplifies Her Story: From Instagram to National Headlines

9. Social Media Amplifies Her Story: From Instagram to National Headlines

Ananya’s Instagram updates and interviews have gone viral, making her a rising LGBTQ+ influencer and shedding light on how digital platforms empower marginalized voices.

 

10. A Daughter, A Cricketer, A Fighter: Why Ananya’s Story Matters Today

10. A Daughter, A Cricketer, A Fighter: Why Ananya’s Story Matters Today

Her journey isn’t just personal—it’s political. It challenges stereotypes, exposes systemic flaws, and sparks vital conversations about gender, respect, and representation in Indian cricket.

