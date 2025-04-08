Meet Archana Vijaya: IPL's OG Female Anchor Who Was Fans' Favourite, Where Is She Now - In Pics
Archana Vijaya, the original female anchor of the IPL, made headlines by returning as the auctioneer for the HIL Auction 2024, reigniting fan nostalgia. A former model and VJ from Kolkata, Archana rose to fame through “Extraa Innings” during IPL, where her cricket knowledge and confident presence broke stereotypes in sports broadcasting. Despite early challenges and being seen as a glam quotient, she carved a niche as a credible presenter. Now an entrepreneur with her brand Label Kiss, Archana continues to inspire with her journey from cricket coverage to business, proving she's much more than a pretty face.
1. Archana Vijaya Was the First Major Female Face of IPL Broadcasting
Breaking into a male-dominated arena, she rose to fame on Extraa Innings, bringing credibility, charisma, and cricket knowledge that redefined women’s roles in IPL coverage.
2. She Was the Auctioneer at HIL 2024, Sparking Massive Fan Nostalgia
Archana’s surprise role as Hockey India League 2024 auctioneer trended widely, proving her enduring appeal and versatility across sports.
3. Her IPL Stint Created a Lasting Legacy for Women in Sports Media
Archana shattered stereotypes, proving female presenters could be insightful, informed, and influential—not just glam faces on the sidelines.
4. She Transitioned From VJ and Model to Sports Presenter with Grit
With roots in modeling and VJ-ing, she seamlessly transitioned into cricket broadcasting, showing it takes more than just a pretty face to thrive in live sports media.
5. She Grew Her Cricket IQ Through Real-Time Experience with Players
Her early coverage of international cricket with NEO Sports helped her build strong on-field relationships with stars like MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh.
6. Archana Launched Her Fashion Label ‘Label Kiss’
A savvy entrepreneur, she diversified her brand with Label Kiss, showcasing her business acumen while balancing sports, media, and motherhood.
7. She Had a Strong On-Air Chemistry with Shibani Dandekar
Their dynamic duo on IPL broadcasts became fan favorites, and their replacement sparked backlash, showing the duo’s cultural impact.
8. She Chose Integrity Over Glamour-Only Roles
When offered deals that didn’t align with her values, she walked away—proving she values passion and purpose over screen time.
9. Her Live TV Experience Set Her Apart from Day One
Archana handled high-pressure live broadcasts with grace, often outshining expectations. Her command of live sports TV made her one of the most trusted presenters in cricket.
10. Her Journey Continues to Inspire Aspiring Women Broadcasters
From Loreto House, Kolkata to global cricket screens, Archana’s path encourages countless women to dream bigger and break into sports journalism in India.
