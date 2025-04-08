Advertisement
Meet Archana Vijaya: IPL's OG Female Anchor Who Was Fans' Favourite, Where Is She Now - In Pics

Archana Vijaya, the original female anchor of the IPL, made headlines by returning as the auctioneer for the HIL Auction 2024, reigniting fan nostalgia. A former model and VJ from Kolkata, Archana rose to fame through “Extraa Innings” during IPL, where her cricket knowledge and confident presence broke stereotypes in sports broadcasting. Despite early challenges and being seen as a glam quotient, she carved a niche as a credible presenter. Now an entrepreneur with her brand Label Kiss, Archana continues to inspire with her journey from cricket coverage to business, proving she's much more than a pretty face.

Updated:Apr 08, 2025, 12:53 PM IST
1. Archana Vijaya Was the First Major Female Face of IPL Broadcasting

1. Archana Vijaya Was the First Major Female Face of IPL Broadcasting

Breaking into a male-dominated arena, she rose to fame on Extraa Innings, bringing credibility, charisma, and cricket knowledge that redefined women’s roles in IPL coverage.

2. She Was the Auctioneer at HIL 2024, Sparking Massive Fan Nostalgia

2. She Was the Auctioneer at HIL 2024, Sparking Massive Fan Nostalgia

Archana’s surprise role as Hockey India League 2024 auctioneer trended widely, proving her enduring appeal and versatility across sports.

3. Her IPL Stint Created a Lasting Legacy for Women in Sports Media

3. Her IPL Stint Created a Lasting Legacy for Women in Sports Media

Archana shattered stereotypes, proving female presenters could be insightful, informed, and influential—not just glam faces on the sidelines.

4. She Transitioned From VJ and Model to Sports Presenter with Grit

4. She Transitioned From VJ and Model to Sports Presenter with Grit

With roots in modeling and VJ-ing, she seamlessly transitioned into cricket broadcasting, showing it takes more than just a pretty face to thrive in live sports media.

5. She Grew Her Cricket IQ Through Real-Time Experience with Players

5. She Grew Her Cricket IQ Through Real-Time Experience with Players

Her early coverage of international cricket with NEO Sports helped her build strong on-field relationships with stars like MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh.

6. Archana Launched Her Fashion Label ‘Label Kiss’

6. Archana Launched Her Fashion Label ‘Label Kiss’

A savvy entrepreneur, she diversified her brand with Label Kiss, showcasing her business acumen while balancing sports, media, and motherhood.

7. She Had a Strong On-Air Chemistry with Shibani Dandekar

7. She Had a Strong On-Air Chemistry with Shibani Dandekar

Their dynamic duo on IPL broadcasts became fan favorites, and their replacement sparked backlash, showing the duo’s cultural impact.

8. She Chose Integrity Over Glamour-Only Roles

8. She Chose Integrity Over Glamour-Only Roles

When offered deals that didn’t align with her values, she walked away—proving she values passion and purpose over screen time.

9. Her Live TV Experience Set Her Apart from Day One

9. Her Live TV Experience Set Her Apart from Day One

Archana handled high-pressure live broadcasts with grace, often outshining expectations. Her command of live sports TV made her one of the most trusted presenters in cricket.

10. Her Journey Continues to Inspire Aspiring Women Broadcasters

10. Her Journey Continues to Inspire Aspiring Women Broadcasters

From Loreto House, Kolkata to global cricket screens, Archana’s path encourages countless women to dream bigger and break into sports journalism in India.

