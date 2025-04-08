photoDetails

Archana Vijaya, the original female anchor of the IPL, made headlines by returning as the auctioneer for the HIL Auction 2024, reigniting fan nostalgia. A former model and VJ from Kolkata, Archana rose to fame through “Extraa Innings” during IPL, where her cricket knowledge and confident presence broke stereotypes in sports broadcasting. Despite early challenges and being seen as a glam quotient, she carved a niche as a credible presenter. Now an entrepreneur with her brand Label Kiss, Archana continues to inspire with her journey from cricket coverage to business, proving she's much more than a pretty face.