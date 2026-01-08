Advertisement
Meet Arjun Tendulkar's Would-Be Wife Saaniya Chandhok: She Is A Mumbai-Based Entrepreneur And Pet Spa Founder - In Pics
Meet Arjun Tendulkar's Would-Be Wife Saaniya Chandhok: She Is A Mumbai-Based Entrepreneur And Pet Spa Founder - In Pics

Arjun Tendulkar is set to marry Saaniya Chandhok on March 5, 2026, with reports confirming a private Mumbai ceremony. The Tendulkar family wedding has drawn attention due to Sachin Tendulkar’s confirmation of the engagement and Arjun’s rising cricket profile. Festivities will begin on March 3 and remain low-key despite widespread interest. Saaniya Chandhok’s business background and long association with the family add depth to the story. The wedding coincides with Arjun’s IPL transition to Lucknow Super Giants, making 2026 a pivotal personal and professional year.

Updated:Jan 08, 2026, 10:21 AM IST
1. Wedding date officially locked for March 5, 2026

1. Wedding date officially locked for March 5, 2026

The confirmed March 5 wedding date ends months of speculation around Arjun Tendulkar marriage plans, setting a clear timeline for celebrations starting March 3 and drawing national interest due to the Tendulkar legacy. Photo Credit - X

2. Mumbai chosen for a private, high-security ceremony

2. Mumbai chosen for a private, high-security ceremony

Reports suggest the Mumbai wedding venue will host a low-key yet tightly secured event, reflecting the family’s preference for privacy despite massive public curiosity around Sachin Tendulkar’s son. Photo Credit - X

3. Engagement revealed through Sachin Tendulkar’s Reddit AMA

3. Engagement revealed through Sachin Tendulkar’s Reddit AMA

The engagement became public only after Sachin Tendulkar confirmed it during a Reddit AMA, highlighting how controlled communication remains central to managing news around the Tendulkar household. Photo Credit - X

4. Saaniya Chandhok’s business pedigree adds wider interest

4. Saaniya Chandhok’s business pedigree adds wider interest

Saaniya Chandhok, granddaughter of Graviss Group chairman Ravi Ghai, brings a strong Mumbai business lineage, expanding the wedding’s relevance beyond cricket into entrepreneurship and elite social circles. Photo Credit - X

5. Wedding coincides with key IPL transition phase

5. Wedding coincides with key IPL transition phase

The marriage comes as Arjun Tendulkar prepares for his first season with Lucknow Super Giants, making 2026 a defining year balancing personal stability and professional expectations in the IPL spotlight. Photo Credit - X

6. Spotlight intensifies on Arjun’s independent cricket journey

6. Spotlight intensifies on Arjun’s independent cricket journey

Major life events often sharpen scrutiny, and this wedding ensures renewed focus on Arjun Tendulkar cricket performance as he seeks to step out of his father’s towering shadow. Photo Credit - X

7. Intimate guest list limits public appearances

7. Intimate guest list limits public appearances

Despite massive fan interest, reports indicate a carefully curated guest list of close friends and select cricketers, reinforcing the family’s long-standing approach to privacy at personal events. Photo Credit - X

8. Long-standing family connection between both sides

8. Long-standing family connection between both sides

Saaniya Chandhok’s long association with the Tendulkars and her close bond with Sara Tendulkar underline that this is a relationship rooted in years of familiarity, not a sudden public romance. Photo Credit - X

9. No official statement keeps speculation controlled

9. No official statement keeps speculation controlled

The absence of an official Tendulkar or Chandhok family statement ensures media narratives rely on verified reports, limiting rumours while sustaining steady interest ahead of the March wedding. Photo Credit - X

10. Event blends cricket legacy with modern celebrity culture

10. Event blends cricket legacy with modern celebrity culture

Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding exemplifies how modern Indian cricket families balance tradition, privacy, and digital-age curiosity, making this ceremony a cultural moment beyond sports headlines. Photo Credit - X

 

 

 

