Arjun Tendulkar is set to marry Saaniya Chandhok on March 5, 2026, with reports confirming a private Mumbai ceremony. The Tendulkar family wedding has drawn attention due to Sachin Tendulkar’s confirmation of the engagement and Arjun’s rising cricket profile. Festivities will begin on March 3 and remain low-key despite widespread interest. Saaniya Chandhok’s business background and long association with the family add depth to the story. The wedding coincides with Arjun’s IPL transition to Lucknow Super Giants, making 2026 a pivotal personal and professional year.