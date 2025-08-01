Advertisement
Meet Brooke Hogan, Daughter Of Wrestling Icon Hulk Hogan, Now A Singer, Actress, And Entrepreneur

Brooke Hogan, daughter of wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, is more than just a celebrity kid. Rising to fame through VH1's Hogan Knows Best and her own show Brooke Knows Best, she pursued a music career with charting hits like About Us. Signed by Scott Storch and touring with stars like Hilary Duff, she proved her musical talent. Brooke also made waves in wrestling as a TNA Knockouts authority and explored acting in cult films. Today, she’s a businesswoman with BB Designs by Brooke and a new mom of twins. Discover Brooke Hogan’s full journey—from reality TV to real life.

Updated:Aug 01, 2025, 08:24 AM IST
1. Reality TV Fame Was Just the Beginning

1/11
1. Reality TV Fame Was Just the Beginning

Brooke Hogan rose to fame through Hogan Knows Best and her solo spin-off Brooke Knows Best, offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at celebrity life and personal struggles. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

2. A Legitimate Music Career with Billboard Success

2/11
2. A Legitimate Music Career with Billboard Success

Her debut album Undiscovered broke into the Billboard 200, led by the hit single About Us featuring Paul Wall, which charted in the Billboard Hot 100 Top 40. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

3. Signed by Super-Producer Scott Storch

3/11
3. Signed by Super-Producer Scott Storch

Brooke became the first artist signed to Scott Storch’s label, gaining credibility in the pop and R&B space with big-name collaborations and Miami studio sessions. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

4. Touring with Hilary Duff and Backstreet Boys Boosted Her Music Profile

4/11
4. Touring with Hilary Duff and Backstreet Boys Boosted Her Music Profile

Before her album dropped, Brooke toured alongside major acts like Hilary Duff and the Backstreet Boys—strategic exposure that built her early fanbase. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

5. Transitioned into Wrestling as a TNA Knockouts Authority Figure

5/11
5. Transitioned into Wrestling as a TNA Knockouts Authority Figure

Brooke carved out a space in the pro wrestling world, working with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling as a key on-screen figure and storyline driver. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

6. Acted in Cult Shark Films and Animated Series

6/11
6. Acted in Cult Shark Films and Animated Series

She appeared in sci-fi thrillers like 2-Headed Shark Attack and voiced characters on Adult Swim’s China, IL, showing versatility beyond pop stardom. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

7. Faced Personal and Family Challenges Publicly

7/11
7. Faced Personal and Family Challenges Publicly

From dealing with her parents' divorce to her brother's legal issues, Brooke’s resilience was on full display throughout her reality series and media interviews. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

8. Built a Design Business Outside of Entertainment

8/11
8. Built a Design Business Outside of Entertainment

In 2018, Brooke launched BB Designs by Brooke, a home staging company—proving she's not just a performer but also a savvy entrepreneur. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

9. Continued Music Releases Spanning Genres

9/11
9. Continued Music Releases Spanning Genres

From dance-pop to country, Brooke explored multiple genres. Tracks like Girlfriend and Touch My Body showcase her evolution as an independent artist. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

 

10. Now a Married Mom of Twins Living a Low-Key Life

10/11
10. Now a Married Mom of Twins Living a Low-Key Life

Married to pro hockey player Steven Oleksy, Brooke became a mother to twins in January 2025—shifting focus from fame to family in a major life milestone. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

