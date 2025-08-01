Meet Brooke Hogan, Daughter Of Wrestling Icon Hulk Hogan, Now A Singer, Actress, And Entrepreneur

photoDetails

Brooke Hogan, daughter of wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, is more than just a celebrity kid. Rising to fame through VH1's Hogan Knows Best and her own show Brooke Knows Best, she pursued a music career with charting hits like About Us. Signed by Scott Storch and touring with stars like Hilary Duff, she proved her musical talent. Brooke also made waves in wrestling as a TNA Knockouts authority and explored acting in cult films. Today, she’s a businesswoman with BB Designs by Brooke and a new mom of twins. Discover Brooke Hogan’s full journey—from reality TV to real life.