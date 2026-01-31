Meet captains who have lifted the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: MS Dhoni, Darren Sammy to Rohit Sharma - check full list
Only a select group of leaders have lifted the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup trophy since the tournament’s inception. As the countdown to the next edition continues, these captains stand as symbols of tactical brilliance, calm leadership, and big-match temperament. Here are 8 captains who led their teams to win the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.
MS Dhoni - India (2007)
Mahendra Singh Dhoni made history by leading India to the inaugural ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title in 2007 in South Africa. Known for his calm demeanour and astute captaincy, Dhoni steered India to a thrilling final victory over Pakistan. His leadership in the early years of T20 cricket set a benchmark for strategic captaincy in the shortest format.
Younis Khan - Pakistan (2009)
In the 2009 T20 World Cup held in England, Younis Khan captained Pakistan to their first and only T20 World Cup triumph. After falling short in 2007, Pakistan rebounded under Younis’s steady leadership and secured a convincing win over Sri Lanka in the final. His tactical nous and team unity were key to their success.
Paul Collingwood - England (2010)
Paul Collingwood became the first English captain to win a major ICC title when England lifted the 2010 T20 World Cup in the West Indies. Under his leadership, England defeated Australia in the final to claim their first men’s T20 World Cup, marking a significant milestone in the rise of England’s limited-overs cricket.
Darren Sammy - West Indies (2012 & 2016)
Darren Sammy remains the most successful T20 World Cup captain, leading the West Indies to two titles in 2012 and again in 2016. His inspirational leadership galvanised a talented Caribbean squad, and his ability to back his players under pressure helped West Indies achieve rare back-to-back global success.
Lasith Malinga - Sri Lanka (2014)
Lasith Malinga captained Sri Lanka to T20 World Cup glory in 2014, guiding his team to a win over India in the final. Known primarily for his lethal yorkers and death bowling, Malinga’s tactical awareness and experience proved pivotal in navigating Sri Lanka through the tournament to earn their first title.
Aaron Finch - Australia (2021)
In the 2021 edition, Aaron Finch led Australia to their maiden ICC T20 World Cup title in the UAE. After years of limited-overs struggles in this format, Finch helped Australia find balance and consistency, culminating in a comprehensive victory over New Zealand in the final to secure their first T20 global crown.
Jos Buttler - England (2022)
Jos Buttler captained England to their second T20 World Cup title in 2022, overcoming a slow start in the tournament to triumph convincingly in the final against Pakistan. Buttler’s proactive captaincy, flexible batting strategies, and ability to rally his side under pressure were instrumental in England’s success.
Rohit Sharma - India (2024)
Most recently, Rohit Sharma led India to the 2024 T20 World Cup title, ending a long ICC trophy drought for India in global events. Facing South Africa in the final, India prevailed by seven runs in a thrilling contest, with Rohit’s leadership and tactical acumen playing a central role in India’s unbeaten campaign.
