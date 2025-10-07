photoDetails

english

2968962

Charlie Dean, England Women’s cricket vice-captain, has rapidly emerged as one of the most promising all-rounders in international cricket. Born in Burton upon Trent, she was introduced to the sport by her father, Steven Dean, a former Staffordshire and Warwickshire cricketer. Making her WODI debut in 2021, Dean quickly became a leading wicket-taker, achieving record-breaking feats such as the fastest 50 WODI wickets. She has excelled in domestic cricket with Hampshire, Southern Vipers, and London Spirit, even captaining the latter in The Hundred. Known for her sharp cricket brain, leadership skills, and engaging personality, Dean is a viral sensation and a rising star in women’s cricket.