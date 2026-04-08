Meet Deepak Chahar’s wife Jaya Bhardwaj: Secret career, net worth and viral IPL 2026 love story

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Jaya Bhardwaj, the wife of Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar, is an entrepreneur and former media professional who co-founded a fantasy sports platform and built a strong corporate career before stepping into business. Their relationship gained national attention after Chahar’s viral proposal during an IPL 2021 match. Beyond the spotlight, Jaya stands out for her work across top media companies, her entrepreneurial move into sports tech, and her balanced public presence.