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NewsPhotosMeet Deepak Chahar’s wife Jaya Bhardwaj: Secret career, net worth and viral IPL 2026 love story
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Meet Deepak Chahar’s wife Jaya Bhardwaj: Secret career, net worth and viral IPL 2026 love story

Jaya Bhardwaj, the wife of Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar, is an entrepreneur and former media professional who co-founded a fantasy sports platform and built a strong corporate career before stepping into business. Their relationship gained national attention after Chahar’s viral proposal during an IPL 2021 match. Beyond the spotlight, Jaya stands out for her work across top media companies, her entrepreneurial move into sports tech, and her balanced public presence.

Updated:Apr 08, 2026, 09:50 AM IST
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1. Delhi-born media professional with strong academic foundation

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1. Delhi-born media professional with strong academic foundation

Jaya Bhardwaj was born in Delhi and completed her schooling at Modern School before earning a Mass Communication degree from Mumbai University, laying the groundwork for her media and corporate career trajectory. Photo Credit - X

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2. Began career at Star TV, built early media experience

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2. Began career at Star TV, built early media experience

She started as an Account Executive at Star TV Network, gaining exposure to media operations and client servicing, which later helped her transition into senior roles across entertainment and telecom sectors. Photo Credit - X

 

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3. Worked with global brands like BBC and Universal Music

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3. Worked with global brands like BBC and Universal Music

Jaya’s resume includes stints at BBC Studios India and Universal Music Group, where she handled media campaigns and business strategy, strengthening her profile in global entertainment and digital ecosystems. Photo Credit - X

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4. Key role at Airtel and digital platform HOOQ

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4. Key role at Airtel and digital platform HOOQ

Her experience extended into telecom and OTT sectors, including Airtel and HOOQ, where she contributed to content and digital strategy, reflecting versatility across India’s evolving media landscape. Photo Credit - X

 

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5. Co-founded fantasy sports platform Trade Fantasy Game

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5. Co-founded fantasy sports platform Trade Fantasy Game

Jaya transitioned into entrepreneurship by co-founding Trade Fantasy Game, a skill-based sports gaming platform, signaling her shift from corporate leadership to startup innovation within India’s booming fantasy sports industry. Photo Credit - X

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6. Maintains low-profile despite high public visibility

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6. Maintains low-profile despite high public visibility

Unlike many cricket WAGs, Jaya keeps a relatively private life, focusing on work and selective appearances, which enhances her credibility as an independent professional rather than just a celebrity spouse. Photo Credit - X

 

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7. Met Deepak Chahar through a mutual connection

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7. Met Deepak Chahar through a mutual connection

Jaya and Deepak were introduced via a common friend, and their relationship gradually evolved into a serious commitment, showing a grounded beginning rather than a high-profile celebrity pairing. Photo Credit - X

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8. IPL proposal made her instantly viral nationwide

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8. IPL proposal made her instantly viral nationwide

Deepak Chahar’s stadium proposal during IPL 2021 became one of cricket’s most memorable romantic moments, boosting Jaya’s public recognition and making them a widely followed couple. Photo Credit - X

 

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9. Regularly seen at matches and public events

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9. Regularly seen at matches and public events

Jaya frequently accompanies Deepak at matches and award shows, contributing to their image as a modern, balanced power couple in Indian cricket culture, as reported earlier in coverage of cricket WAG influence. Photo Credit - X

 

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10. Strong financial profile with growing business footprint

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10. Strong financial profile with growing business footprint

With an estimated net worth ranging from ₹10–32 crore depending on sources, Jaya’s earnings come from corporate roles and entrepreneurship, highlighting financial independence alongside her husband’s cricket income. Photo Credit - X

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IPL 2026Jaya BhardwajDeepak ChaharDeepak Chahar Wife
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