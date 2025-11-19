photoDetails

Malti Chahar, elder sister of Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar, is a rising Bollywood actress, model, and content creator. Known for her viral IPL 2018 appearance cheering for Chennai Super Kings, Malti gained massive social media attention. She is also a pageant winner, having bagged Miss India Earth 2009 and Miss Photogenic at Femina Miss India Delhi 2014. A software engineering graduate, Malti has acted in films like Genius, Ishq Pashmina, and directed short films such as 7 Phere: A Dream Housewife. Currently based in Mumbai, she is active on Instagram and X, with fans eagerly following her Bigg Boss 19 wildcard speculations.