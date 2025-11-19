Meet Deepak Chahar's Sister: Malti Chahar’s Journey From IPL Fame To Bigg Boss 19 Wildcard
Malti Chahar, elder sister of Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar, is a rising Bollywood actress, model, and content creator. Known for her viral IPL 2018 appearance cheering for Chennai Super Kings, Malti gained massive social media attention. She is also a pageant winner, having bagged Miss India Earth 2009 and Miss Photogenic at Femina Miss India Delhi 2014. A software engineering graduate, Malti has acted in films like Genius, Ishq Pashmina, and directed short films such as 7 Phere: A Dream Housewife. Currently based in Mumbai, she is active on Instagram and X, with fans eagerly following her Bigg Boss 19 wildcard speculations.
1. Malti Chahar: Bollywood Actress & Model
Malti Chahar, elder sister of cricketer Deepak Chahar, is a Bollywood actress, model, and content creator. She has appeared in movies like Genius, Ishq Pashmina, and several short films.
2. A National-Level Athlete Turned Actor
Before stepping into films, Malti was a national-level jump and shot-put athlete, showcasing her discipline and sportsmanship from a young age in Agra and Lucknow.
3. From Software Engineering to Silver Screen
Graduating in Software Engineering from the Institute of Engineering and Technology, Lucknow, Malti Chahar made a remarkable career pivot into acting, modeling, and filmmaking.
4. Miss India Accolades Boost Fame
Malti won Miss India Earth 2009 and was 2nd runner-up in Femina Miss India Delhi 2014, also bagging Miss Photogenic and Miss Sudoku awards, cementing her place in the pageant world.
5. Viral IPL 2018 Moment
She gained massive popularity during IPL 2018 while cheering for Chennai Super Kings, her reactions caught on camera instantly making her a social media sensation.
6. Bigg Boss 19 Wildcard
Malti Chahar enter Bigg Boss 19 as the second wildcard contestant, creating buzz online and promising twists, drama, and entertainment for fans.
7. Social Media Star Power
With over 1 million Instagram followers (@maltichahar) and an active X handle (@ChaharMalti), Malti frequently shares travel, film promotions, and lifestyle content, engaging a massive fan base.
8. Director, Writer & Creator
Beyond acting, Malti Chahar has directed and written short films like 7 Phere: A Dream Housewife and worked on wedding projects, highlighting her versatility in filmmaking.
9. Acting With Bollywood Legends
Malti has shared screen space with stars like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Mithun Chakraborty, and has aspirations to work with directors like S.S. Rajamouli, making her career trajectory exciting.
10. Mumbai-Based Lifestyle & Future Aspirations
Currently residing in Mumbai, Malti continues working on films, web series, and TV projects. She dreams of starring in Tamil movies and collaborating with actors like Prabhas and Suriya.
Trending Photos