Meet Divya Deshmukh: 19-Year-Old Chess Prodigy Making History At The FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025

photoDetails

english

2935994

Indian chess prodigy Divya Deshmukh made history by defeating former World Champion Tan Zhongyi to reach the FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025 Final, becoming the first Indian woman to achieve this feat. The 19-year-old’s stunning victory also secured her first Grandmaster norm and a spot in the prestigious 2026 Women’s Candidates Tournament. Divya’s path to the final included wins over top seeds Zhu Jiner and Harika Dronavalli, showcasing her fearless, attacking style. Her semifinal clash against Tan featured a dramatic rook endgame that lasted 101 moves. With this breakthrough, Divya cements her status as India’s rising chess star.