Meet Divya Deshmukh: 19-Year-Old Chess Prodigy Making History At The FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025

Indian chess prodigy Divya Deshmukh made history by defeating former World Champion Tan Zhongyi to reach the FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025 Final, becoming the first Indian woman to achieve this feat. The 19-year-old’s stunning victory also secured her first Grandmaster norm and a spot in the prestigious 2026 Women’s Candidates Tournament. Divya’s path to the final included wins over top seeds Zhu Jiner and Harika Dronavalli, showcasing her fearless, attacking style. Her semifinal clash against Tan featured a dramatic rook endgame that lasted 101 moves. With this breakthrough, Divya cements her status as India’s rising chess star.

Updated:Jul 24, 2025, 08:34 AM IST
Divya Deshmukh Becomes First Indian Woman to Reach Women’s World Cup Final

Divya Deshmukh Becomes First Indian Woman to Reach Women’s World Cup Final

Aged just 19, Divya made history by entering the final, a first for any Indian woman at this prestigious event.

Stuns Former World Champion Tan Zhongyi in Semifinal Showdown

Stuns Former World Champion Tan Zhongyi in Semifinal Showdown

In a game full of twists, Divya defeated the third seed Tan Zhongyi to win the tie 1.5-0.5 and secure her biggest career victory.

Secures First Grandmaster Norm by Reaching the Final

Secures First Grandmaster Norm by Reaching the Final

This critical milestone edges Divya closer to becoming India’s fourth-ever female Grandmaster.

Qualifies for 2026 FIDE Women’s Candidates Tournament

Qualifies for 2026 FIDE Women’s Candidates Tournament

With her semifinal win, Divya clinched one of three coveted Candidates spots from this World Cup event.

Defeated Zhu Jiner and Harika Dronavalli En Route to Final

Defeated Zhu Jiner and Harika Dronavalli En Route to Final

Her dream run included eliminating top contenders like second seed Zhu Jiner and compatriot Harika, India’s No. 2.

Won a 101-Move Marathon in the Semifinal vs Tan

Won a 101-Move Marathon in the Semifinal vs Tan

The game was a rollercoaster, but Divya’s superior nerves in a long rook endgame proved decisive.

Turned the Tables After Losing Advantage in Middlegame

Turned the Tables After Losing Advantage in Middlegame

Despite slipping in the middlegame, Divya recovered and converted the endgame in her favor—a masterclass in mental resilience.

Capitalized on Tan’s Blunder in Time Trouble

Capitalized on Tan’s Blunder in Time Trouble

In mutual time pressure, Tan missed 32...Rg4!, and Divya pounced to go two pawns up, sealing the fate of the game.

Alapin Sicilian Sparked a Tactical Battle

Alapin Sicilian Sparked a Tactical Battle

Divya chose the combative Alapin Sicilian, leading to a dynamic and tense fight that kept engines and fans buzzing.

Transition to Rook Endgame Was the Turning Point

Transition to Rook Endgame Was the Turning Point

Her strategic piece trade into a winning rook endgame highlighted Divya’s positional understanding and patience.

India Has At Least One Representative in 2026 Candidates

India Has At Least One Representative in 2026 Candidates

Divya’s win guarantees Indian participation in the next Candidates tournament, with Humpy still in contention for the second spot.

Two Indians in Semifinals Underscores Asia’s Dominance

Two Indians in Semifinals Underscores Asia’s Dominance

With both Divya and Koneru Humpy in the final four, India’s rising stature in women’s chess is unmistakable.

Fans Hope for All-Indian Final Between Divya & Humpy

Fans Hope for All-Indian Final Between Divya & Humpy

If Humpy beats Lei Tingjie in the tiebreaks, it could be a historic all-India final—an unprecedented moment for Indian chess.

Youngest Indian Woman to Play in World Cup Final

Youngest Indian Woman to Play in World Cup Final

Divya has set a new benchmark for age and achievement, inspiring the next generation of Indian chess talent.

Prime Minister Modi Applauded Divya’s Resilience

Prime Minister Modi Applauded Divya’s Resilience

National accolades poured in following her earlier win over Hou Yifan, marking her growing fame beyond chess circles.

Divya Played 3 Back-to-Back GM-Level Matches

Divya Played 3 Back-to-Back GM-Level Matches

In a span of three rounds, she beat three grandmasters—Zhu, Harika, and Tan—an exceptional feat for an International Master.

Exhaustion & Emotion Marked Her Post-Match Interview

Exhaustion & Emotion Marked Her Post-Match Interview

Visibly drained, Divya humbly said, “I should have had a much smoother win… I think I got lucky in the end.”

Crucial Rest Day Before Final Gives Divya Time to Recover

Crucial Rest Day Before Final Gives Divya Time to Recover

“I need sleep and food,” she laughed, reflecting the immense mental and physical toll elite chess demands.

Rapid Rise from World Junior Champion to World Cup Finalist

Rapid Rise from World Junior Champion to World Cup Finalist

In just over a year, Divya transitioned from winning the U20 World Championship to almost clinching the World Cup title.

Divya Deshmukh Redefines the Face of Indian Women’s Chess

Divya Deshmukh Redefines the Face of Indian Women’s Chess

From Nagpur to the global stage, Divya’s fearless play, tactical depth, and calm under pressure signal the rise of a new Indian chess queen.

