NewsPhotosMeet Ella Gurdon: From University Of Nottingham Classrooms To The Woman Behind Ollie Pope’s Calm And Composed Game - In Pics
Meet Ella Gurdon: From University Of Nottingham Classrooms To The Woman Behind Ollie Pope’s Calm And Composed Game - In Pics

Discover Ella Gurdon, the elegant and private partner of English cricketer Ollie Pope. A University of Nottingham graduate, she remains a calm presence behind the scenes. 

 

Updated:Jun 22, 2025, 07:33 AM IST
The Hero of Headingley

1/10
The Hero of Headingley

Ollie Pope lit up Headingley with a match-saving century against India. But behind the on-field brilliance stands a quiet pillar of support, his partner, Ella Gurdon.

 

Meet Ella Gurdon

2/10
Meet Ella Gurdon

Ella Gurdon, originally from London, is more than just the cricketer’s partner; she’s a talented interior designer with a passion for creativity and elegance.

 

Academic Achiever

3/10
Academic Achiever

Ella pursued a BA in French & International Media at the University of Nottingham and later earned a diploma in Residential Interior Design from KLC School of Design.

 

Professional Life

4/10
Professional Life

She interned at the creative agency Joint in 2017 and is now a Senior Account Manager. Her design background complements her polished presence.

 

A Low-Key Love Story Begins

5/10
A Low-Key Love Story Begins

Ollie and Ella reportedly began dating a few years ago, keeping their relationship mostly out of the public eye. Their bond grew stronger quietly.

 

Away From the Spotlight

6/10
Away From the Spotlight

Both value privacy. Ella’s social media is private, and the couple rarely posts online, preferring real moments over public attention.

 

A Shared Sense of Calm

7/10
A Shared Sense of Calm

Ella’s calm and grounded personality complements Pope’s intense and high-pressure career. Together, they create balance.

 

Family-Approved

8/10
Family-Approved

Reports suggest the two have met each other’s families, indicating a deeply committed bond that's more than casual.

 

Behind Every Great Player...

9/10
Behind Every Great Player...

As Pope delivers under pressure, Ella’s quiet encouragement from afar speaks volumes. She’s his steady support through highs and lows.

 

Together, On & Off the Field

10/10
Together, On & Off the Field

Their story is one of mutual respect, privacy, and partnership, proving that behind every strong innings is someone who believes in you beyond the scoreboard.

All Pics:- Instagram (Ollie Pope), X

 

Ind vs EngOllie PopeOllie Pope CenturyElla Gurdon biographyOllie Pope love lifeElla Gurdon and Ollie Pope relationshipOllie Pope girlfriend namecricketers and their partnersEngland cricket wives and girlfriendsElla Gurdon careerElla Gurdon backgroundElla Gurdon KLC School of DesignNottingham alumni celebritiesfamous cricket couplescricket WAGsElla Gurdon private lifeOllie Pope dating historyElla Gurdon ageElla Gurdon professionOllie Pope Ella Gurdon picscricket love stories 2025Cricket couples 2025Ella Gurdon lifestyle
