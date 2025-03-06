Meet Faryal Waqar: The Deepika Padukone Lookalike From Pakistan Who Is Supporting India In Champions Trophy 2025
Faryal Waqar, a passionate cricket fan from Pakistan, became an overnight sensation after her reaction to the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 match in Dubai went viral. While her enthusiasm for the game resonated with fans, it was her striking resemblance to Bollywood stars that fueled the internet buzz. From her love for cricketing legends to her unexpected rise to fame, here are 10 key takeaways from her story.
1. Faryal Waqar’s Viral Moment Took the Internet by Storm
Faryal Waqar, a passionate Pakistani cricket fan, went viral after her reaction during the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 match in Dubai captivated fans worldwide.
2. Social Media Compared Her to Bollywood Icon Deepika Padukone
Cricket enthusiasts flooded social media with comparisons of Faryal to Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Kriti Sanon, adding to her viral fame.
3. She’s a Devoted Fan of Both Mohammad Rizwan and Virat Kohli
While she supports Pakistan, Faryal has immense admiration for Virat Kohli, calling him ‘King Kohli’ and praising his exceptional batting technique.
4. Cricket Has Been a Big Part of Her Life Since Childhood
Faryal’s love for cricket began at a young age, cheering for Shahid Afridi with posters and watching games with her family.
5. Her Background Is as Unique as Her Story
Born in Saudi Arabia, raised in Dubai, and currently working in academia at RIT Dubai University, Faryal has a diverse background beyond cricket fandom.
6. The Video’s Popularity Caught Her Off Guard
Despite being active on TikTok, Faryal never expected her video to go viral, calling the experience overwhelming yet exciting.
7. She Appreciates the Love from Indian Cricket Fans
Faryal expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support from Indian fans, stating that she had to silence her phone due to nonstop notifications.
8. She Believes in the Cultural Connection Between India and Pakistan
Faryal highlighted the cultural similarities between India and Pakistan, emphasizing shared traditions, music, and mutual respect among fans.
9. She Supported India After Pakistan’s Exit from the Tournament
Following Pakistan’s elimination, Faryal backed India in the Champions Trophy 2025, even wearing India’s colors during their match against New Zealand.
10. Her Viral Fame Highlights Cricket’s Power to Unite Fans Globally
Faryal’s story proves how cricket transcends borders, uniting passionate fans from both nations in admiration of the game and its legends.
