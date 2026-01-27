Meet First WPL Centurion Nat Sciver-Brunt: Inside her love life with wife Katherine Sciver-Brunt

photoDetails

english

3010730

Nat Sciver-Brunt’s historic century in the Women’s Premier League was more than a statistical milestone. Becoming the first centurion in WPL history, the Mumbai Indians star delivered a pressure-defining innings while navigating major personal moments off the field. Her reflections on her wife Katherine’s nerves added emotional depth to an already iconic performance. As women’s cricket continues to evolve, Sciver-Brunt’s blend of elite consistency, openness, and leadership highlights why she remains one of the most influential figures in the modern game, on and off the pitch.