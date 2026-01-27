Advertisement
Meet First WPL Centurion Nat Sciver-Brunt: Inside her love life with wife Katherine Sciver-Brunt

Nat Sciver-Brunt’s historic century in the Women’s Premier League was more than a statistical milestone. Becoming the first centurion in WPL history, the Mumbai Indians star delivered a pressure-defining innings while navigating major personal moments off the field. Her reflections on her wife Katherine’s nerves added emotional depth to an already iconic performance. As women’s cricket continues to evolve, Sciver-Brunt’s blend of elite consistency, openness, and leadership highlights why she remains one of the most influential figures in the modern game, on and off the pitch.

Updated:Jan 27, 2026, 10:56 AM IST
1. A Century Shared With Her Partner

1. A Century Shared With Her Partner

Nat Sciver-Brunt’s first-ever WPL century was emotionally shared with her wife Katherine, whom she referenced immediately after the match, showing how deeply her personal life is woven into her biggest career moments. Photo Credit - X

2. Katherine’s Nervous Absence Became the Story

2. Katherine’s Nervous Absence Became the Story

Sciver-Brunt revealed that Katherine usually avoids watching tense matches live, a candid admission that humanised the historic WPL milestone and resonated strongly with fans. Photo Credit - X

3. Record Knock Amid New Parenthood

3. Record Knock Amid New Parenthood

The century came within a year of the couple welcoming their first child, highlighting how Sciver-Brunt is navigating elite cricket alongside major life changes. Photo Credit - X

4. A Relationship Built Inside Cricket

4. A Relationship Built Inside Cricket

Both Nat and Katherine Sciver-Brunt are former England internationals, making their bond rooted in shared dressing rooms, pressures, and an understanding of professional sport. Photo Credit - X

5. From World Cup Win to Romance

5. From World Cup Win to Romance

Their relationship began shortly after England’s 2017 World Cup triumph, turning one of the greatest moments in women’s cricket history into a defining personal turning point. Photo Credit - X

6. Marriage That Redefined Identity

6. Marriage That Redefined Identity

After marrying in 2022, both chose the shared surname Sciver-Brunt, symbolising equality and unity, a rare and powerful statement in international sport. Photo Credit - X

7. Openness Without Overexposure

7. Openness Without Overexposure

Sciver-Brunt speaks about her relationship naturally, not performatively, helping normalise same-sex relationships in cricket without turning them into publicity tools. Photo Credit - X

8. Emotional Stability Under Pressure

8. Emotional Stability Under Pressure

Her calmness during the WPL century mirrored traits she often credits to personal stability, reinforcing how emotional support impacts performance in high-pressure leagues. Photo Credit - X

9. A Role Model Beyond Runs

9. A Role Model Beyond Runs

By acknowledging her wife during a landmark moment, Sciver-Brunt reinforced her role as a figure of representation for LGBTQ+ athletes in global cricket. Photo Credit - X

10. Love as Part of Her Legacy

10. Love as Part of Her Legacy

As the WPL grows, Nat Sciver-Brunt’s story is no longer just about runs and records, but about how elite sport and authentic personal life can coexist. Photo Credit - X

