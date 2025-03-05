Advertisement
Meet Glenn Maxwell's Wife: All About Vini Raman, Indian Origin Pharmacist - In Pics

Glenn Maxwell, one of the most explosive all-rounders in modern cricket, has captivated fans with his on-field brilliance. However, his personal life, particularly his relationship with Vini Raman, has also drawn widespread attention. Their love story is a beautiful blend of cultures, proving that love knows no boundaries. From their first meeting to their fairytale wedding and journey into parenthood, their story is one that resonates with fans across the globe. Here are the top 10 takeaways from their remarkable relationship.

Updated:Mar 05, 2025, 09:49 AM IST
1. A Love Story That Began in 2013

Glenn Maxwell met Vini Raman at a Melbourne Stars event in December 2013. Their paths crossed in the cricketing world, laying the foundation for a beautiful relationship that blossomed over the years.

2. Social Media Sparks Relationship Rumors

Speculation about their romance intensified in 2017 when Vini posted a picture with Maxwell on Instagram. The captionless photo ignited curiosity among fans, marking the beginning of their public love story.

3. Vini Raman: A Pharmacist with Indian Roots

Vini Raman is an Australian pharmacist of Indian origin. She completed her studies at Monash University and has a deep connection to her Tamil heritage, which played a key role in their multicultural wedding.

4. Maxwell’s Public Proposal Didn’t Go as Planned

Maxwell originally planned a beachside proposal, but fate had other ideas. Instead, he got down on one knee in a public park, making for an unforgettable, albeit unplanned, moment.

5. A Grand Cross-Cultural Wedding

The couple tied the knot on March 27, 2022, in two ceremonies—one following Tamil Brahmin traditions and another in a Christian setting, blending their diverse backgrounds in a unique celebration.

6. Maxwell and Vini’s Lavish Lifestyle

With Maxwell’s estimated $15 million net worth from cricket and endorsements, and Vini’s successful pharmacy career, the couple enjoys a luxurious lifestyle, frequently traveling to exotic destinations.

7. Welcoming Their First Child

On September 11, 2023, Maxwell and Vini became parents to a baby boy, Logan Maverick Maxwell. The heartwarming announcement on Instagram was met with an outpouring of love from fans and fellow cricketers.

8. A Power Couple in the Cricketing World

While Maxwell dominates the field with his all-round abilities, Vini expertly balances her career and family life. Their unwavering support for each other makes them one of cricket’s most admired couples.

9. Their Love for Travel and Adventure

From Paris to New Zealand, Maxwell and Vini share a passion for travel. Their social media showcases picturesque vacations, reflecting their deep bond and shared experiences around the world.

10. A Relationship That Stands the Test of Time

Despite Maxwell’s demanding cricket schedule, the couple’s relationship remains strong. Their journey from dating to marriage and parenthood is a testament to their enduring love and commitment.

