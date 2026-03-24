Meet Grace Hayden: From Matthew Hayden’s daughter to IPL 2026 star presenter
Grace Hayden is emerging as one of the most influential young sports presenters ahead of IPL 2026, following her breakout success during IPL 2025 and ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Known for her engaging, Gen Z-friendly style, she has quickly built a strong fan base in India. As the daughter of Matthew Hayden, she brings deep cricketing insight while redefining modern sports broadcasting with digital-first storytelling. With experience across IPL, ICC events, and tennis coverage, Grace Hayden represents the future of cricket media, where personality, fan engagement, and multi-platform presence are becoming central to global sports coverage.
1. From cricket legacy to independent identity in broadcasting
Grace Hayden leveraged her upbringing around elite cricket but consciously built her own media career, transitioning from modelling and TV reporting into sports presenting, carving a distinct identity beyond Matthew Hayden’s legacy. Photo Credit - X
2. IPL 2025 breakthrough made her a viral sensation
Her debut with Star Sports during IPL 2025 saw her ground reporting clips go viral, driven by fan interactions, mascot moments, and relatable content that resonated strongly with younger cricket audiences. Photo Credit - X
3. Strong contender for IPL 2026 broadcast lineup
After her successful first season, Grace Hayden is widely expected to return for IPL 2026 coverage, with broadcasters likely positioning her as a primary on-ground presenter targeting digital-first viewers. Photo Credit - X
4. Known for Gen Z-friendly sports storytelling style
Her presentation blends humour, pop-culture references, and quick match insights, aligning with evolving sports consumption trends where audiences prefer personality-driven coverage over traditional commentary formats. Photo Credit - X
5. ICC Digital Insider role boosted her global visibility
Grace currently serves as an ICC Digital Insider during the T20 World Cup 2026, where her interactive segments and behind-the-scenes content have expanded her global reach significantly. Photo Credit - X
6. On-screen chemistry with Matthew Hayden became a talking point
Her analysis segments with her father created viral moments, offering a rare mix of expert insight and family dynamic, strengthening audience engagement across ICC’s digital platforms. Photo Credit - X
7. Australian Open debut signals multi-sport ambitions
In 2026, she debuted as a tennis anchor on Sony Sports Network’s Extraaa Serve, indicating a strategic move to diversify beyond cricket and build long-term credibility across global sports broadcasting. Photo Credit - X
8. Experience across leagues strengthens her portfolio
From hosting Delhi Premier League to Canada Super 60 League, Grace is building a multi-league presence that enhances her authority and adaptability as a global sports presenter. Photo Credit - X
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