Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3029879https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/meet-grace-hayden-from-matthew-hayden-s-daughter-to-ipl-2026-star-presenter-3029879
NewsPhotosMeet Grace Hayden: From Matthew Hayden’s daughter to IPL 2026 star presenter
photoDetails

Meet Grace Hayden: From Matthew Hayden’s daughter to IPL 2026 star presenter

Grace Hayden is emerging as one of the most influential young sports presenters ahead of IPL 2026, following her breakout success during IPL 2025 and ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Known for her engaging, Gen Z-friendly style, she has quickly built a strong fan base in India. As the daughter of Matthew Hayden, she brings deep cricketing insight while redefining modern sports broadcasting with digital-first storytelling. With experience across IPL, ICC events, and tennis coverage, Grace Hayden represents the future of cricket media, where personality, fan engagement, and multi-platform presence are becoming central to global sports coverage.

Updated:Mar 24, 2026, 10:30 AM IST
Follow Us

1. From cricket legacy to independent identity in broadcasting

1/8
1. From cricket legacy to independent identity in broadcasting

Grace Hayden leveraged her upbringing around elite cricket but consciously built her own media career, transitioning from modelling and TV reporting into sports presenting, carving a distinct identity beyond Matthew Hayden’s legacy. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

2. IPL 2025 breakthrough made her a viral sensation

2/8
2. IPL 2025 breakthrough made her a viral sensation

Her debut with Star Sports during IPL 2025 saw her ground reporting clips go viral, driven by fan interactions, mascot moments, and relatable content that resonated strongly with younger cricket audiences. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

3. Strong contender for IPL 2026 broadcast lineup

3/8
3. Strong contender for IPL 2026 broadcast lineup

After her successful first season, Grace Hayden is widely expected to return for IPL 2026 coverage, with broadcasters likely positioning her as a primary on-ground presenter targeting digital-first viewers. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

4. Known for Gen Z-friendly sports storytelling style

4/8
4. Known for Gen Z-friendly sports storytelling style

Her presentation blends humour, pop-culture references, and quick match insights, aligning with evolving sports consumption trends where audiences prefer personality-driven coverage over traditional commentary formats. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

5. ICC Digital Insider role boosted her global visibility

5/8
5. ICC Digital Insider role boosted her global visibility

Grace currently serves as an ICC Digital Insider during the T20 World Cup 2026, where her interactive segments and behind-the-scenes content have expanded her global reach significantly. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

6. On-screen chemistry with Matthew Hayden became a talking point

6/8
6. On-screen chemistry with Matthew Hayden became a talking point

Her analysis segments with her father created viral moments, offering a rare mix of expert insight and family dynamic, strengthening audience engagement across ICC’s digital platforms. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

7. Australian Open debut signals multi-sport ambitions

7/8
7. Australian Open debut signals multi-sport ambitions

In 2026, she debuted as a tennis anchor on Sony Sports Network’s Extraaa Serve, indicating a strategic move to diversify beyond cricket and build long-term credibility across global sports broadcasting. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

8. Experience across leagues strengthens her portfolio

8/8
8. Experience across leagues strengthens her portfolio

From hosting Delhi Premier League to Canada Super 60 League, Grace is building a multi-league presence that enhances her authority and adaptability as a global sports presenter. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us
IPL 2026Grace HaydenGrace Hayden agewho is Grace Haydengrace hayden ipl 2026
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
MS Dhoni
Captains to win most titles in T20 cricket history: MS Dhoni at top, Rohit Sharma at 2nd; DJ Bravo at...; check full list
camera icon10
title
IPL 2026
IPL 2026 predicted Playing XI and Impact Sub for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH - Check in pics
camera icon11
title
World's happiest countries
World's 10 most happiest countries: No major Asian nation on the list; Finland leads - Check rankings
camera icon12
title
life changing books
9 life-changing books that will transform your perspective forever
camera icon9
title
Smriti Irani
Smriti Irani at 50: From no car or house to highest-paid TV actress in India - Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 star's success journey