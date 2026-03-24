Meet Grace Hayden: From Matthew Hayden’s daughter to IPL 2026 star presenter

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Grace Hayden is emerging as one of the most influential young sports presenters ahead of IPL 2026, following her breakout success during IPL 2025 and ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Known for her engaging, Gen Z-friendly style, she has quickly built a strong fan base in India. As the daughter of Matthew Hayden, she brings deep cricketing insight while redefining modern sports broadcasting with digital-first storytelling. With experience across IPL, ICC events, and tennis coverage, Grace Hayden represents the future of cricket media, where personality, fan engagement, and multi-platform presence are becoming central to global sports coverage.