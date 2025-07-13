Advertisement
NewsPhotosMeet Harikrishnan A Ra, Who Became India’s 87th Grandmaster After Seven Years Of Grit
Meet Harikrishnan A Ra, Who Became India’s 87th Grandmaster After Seven Years Of Grit

A 23-year-old International Master from Chennai, Harikrishnan earned his final GM norm at the La Plagne International Chess Festival in France on 11 July 2025, drawing with fellow Indian Pranesh Iniyan in the decisive last round. Here's how he became the 87th grand master. 

Updated:Jul 13, 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Meet India’s 87th Grandmaster

1/10
Meet India’s 87th Grandmaster

Harikrishnan A Ra, a 23-year-old from Chennai, has officially become India’s 87th Grandmaster. He earned the prestigious title after securing his final GM norm at the La Plagne International Chess Festival in France on July 11, 2025.

 

A Seven-Year Journey of Grit

2/10
A Seven-Year Journey of Grit

Harikrishnan became an International Master (IM) in 2018, but his road to Grandmaster status was long and challenging. It took seven years of consistent performance, travel, and endurance to achieve this lifelong goal.

 

The Three Crucial Norms

3/10
The Three Crucial Norms

He earned his GM norms at: Biel Chess Festival, Switzerland (2023) Lince Andújar Open, Spain (June 2025) La Plagne, France (July 2025), drawing against Pranesh Iniyan in the final round.

 

The Marathon Man of Chess

4/10
The Marathon Man of Chess

In his final push toward the GM title, Harikrishnan played 10 consecutive tournaments abroad, including events in Dubai, Croatia, Russia, Spain, and France. He believes his peak performance comes after 3-4 events in a row.

 

Mentored by Excellence

5/10
Mentored by Excellence

Harikrishnan trains under Grandmaster Shyamsundar Mohanraj, who also coached India’s 86th GM, Srihari LR. His guidance helped sharpen Harikrishnan’s strategy and resilience on the board.

 

No Time for Celebration

6/10
No Time for Celebration

Even after achieving his GM title, Harikrishnan remains grounded. Instead of celebrating, he is focused on upcoming tournaments, proving his dedication and hunger for growth in the chess world.

 

Next Goals: 2600 Elo and MBA

7/10
Next Goals: 2600 Elo and MBA

While he’s chasing a 2600+ Elo rating, Harikrishnan also plans to pursue an MBA in the United States. He holds a Master’s in Commerce (M.Com) from SRM University, showing his balance between academics and sport.

 

Career Highlights

8/10
Career Highlights

Notable performances: 2nd place at Ljubljana Festival 2024 (7.5/9)

Champion at Chania Chess Open 2024

Dominant wins in multiple rapid and blitz events across 2023.

India’s Chess Boom Continues

9/10
India’s Chess Boom Continues

Harikrishnan’s rise adds to India's growing chess dominance. With Chennai as a chess hub and a strong mentor ecosystem, the country is now producing top-tier GMs faster than ever.

 

“A Struggle, But Worth It”

10/10
“A Struggle, But Worth It”

Reflecting on his achievement, Harikrishnan said:  “It’s been seven years... a struggle. I feel very happy.” His journey reflects persistence, discipline, and the mindset of a champion.

 

All Images:- X, Chessbase India

