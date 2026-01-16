Meet Harleen Deol: UP Warriorz All-Rounder Who Was Forced Retire Out In WPL 2026 Won Player Of The Match In Next Game - In Pics

photoDetails

In a stunning display of resilience during WPL 2026, Harleen Deol transformed a controversial tactical setback into a career-defining triumph for UP Warriorz. Following her unprecedented "retired out" dismissal against Gujarat Giants, the all-rounder silenced critics by clinching the Player of the Match award against Mumbai Indians. This dramatic turnaround highlights the evolving tactical landscape of women's cricket and underscores why Harleen Deol’s form is critical for UPW's title ambitions. Her rapid redemption serves as a masterclass in mental fortitude under intense professional scrutiny.