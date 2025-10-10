Meet Holly Ferling: The Fast-Bowling Prodigy Turning Women’s Cricket Into a Global Movement

photoDetails

From taking a hat-trick in her men’s grade debut at just 14 to representing Australia across all formats, Holly Ferling has become a powerhouse name in women’s cricket. Known for her fiery right-arm pace and fearless mindset, she’s also making waves off the field as a sports journalist and podcast host of Girls & Glory, where she champions women in sport. Now representing the Melbourne Stars and ACT Meteors, Ferling continues to inspire a new generation of athletes — proving that passion, perseverance, and purpose can rewrite the game for women everywhere.