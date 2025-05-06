Meet India’s Richest Cricketer Who Owns A ₹20,000 Crore Palace - And No, It’s Not Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni Or Rohit Sharma
Samarjitsinh Gaekwad, a former first-class cricketer from Baroda, is India’s richest cricketer—not Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, or Sachin Tendulkar. With a net worth exceeding ₹20,000 crore, Gaekwad belongs to the royal Gaekwad dynasty and owns assets like the ₹24,000 crore Laxmi Vilas Palace. He inherited temples, museums, and rare paintings after settling a massive family dispute. Despite playing only six domestic matches, he later became president of the Baroda Cricket Association. His palace also operates as a luxury banquet venue. Gaekwad’s fortune far surpasses that of India’s most famous cricket icons, making him a unique figure in the sport’s landscape.
1. India's richest cricketer isn't Virat, Dhoni, or Sachin — it's Samarjitsinh Gaekwad
With a jaw-dropping net worth of over ₹20,000 crore, Samarjitsinh Gaekwad, a former first-class cricketer and royal heir, outpaces all modern cricket icons in wealth.
2. Gaekwad’s net worth is nearly 20 times that of Kohli and Dhoni
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni each have a net worth around ₹1,050 crore, making Samarjitsinh’s financial empire almost 20x larger — a shocking disparity for cricket fans.
3. The Laxmi Vilas Palace alone is valued at ₹24,000 crore
The Gaekwad family home, Laxmi Vilas Palace, is not just India’s largest private residence — it's worth more than the combined net worths of India’s top cricketers.
4. Kohli once rented Gaekwad’s Mumbai property for ₹2.76 lakh/month
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma lived in one of Samarjitsinh’s homes in Juhu, Mumbai, paying a staggering monthly rent, showcasing the cricketer-royal’s real estate dominance.
5. Gaekwad played 6 first-class matches for Baroda in the late '80s
Before his royal duties, Samarjitsinh had a brief stint in Indian domestic cricket, representing Baroda in the Ranji Trophy between 1987 and 1989.
6. He served as president of the Baroda Cricket Association
As an administrator, Gaekwad helped shape Baroda cricket, a team known for stars like Hardik Pandya, Irfan Pathan, and Yusuf Pathan.
7. Inherited assets include temples, museums, and Raja Ravi Varma paintings
Following a ₹20,000 crore inheritance battle settlement, Gaekwad gained control of temples, priceless art, and 600+ acres of prime Baroda real estate.
8. He lives in India’s largest private residence with his family
Laxmi Vilas Palace spans over 500 acres and is still a functioning royal residence, setting it apart from heritage structures like Rashtrapati Bhavan.
9. Samarjitsinh also runs luxury banquets from his palace
Under the Laxmi Vilas Banquets brand, he has transformed palace spaces into high-end event venues, merging royalty with modern entrepreneurship.
10. His wealth overshadows every Indian cricketing legend’s fortune
Even cricket's all-time greats like Sachin Tendulkar, with a net worth of ₹1,250 crore, pale in comparison to Gaekwad’s royal fortune.
Trending Photos