Meet India’s Richest Cricketer Who Owns A ₹20,000 Crore Palace - And No, It’s Not Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni Or Rohit Sharma

Samarjitsinh Gaekwad, a former first-class cricketer from Baroda, is India’s richest cricketer—not Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, or Sachin Tendulkar. With a net worth exceeding ₹20,000 crore, Gaekwad belongs to the royal Gaekwad dynasty and owns assets like the ₹24,000 crore Laxmi Vilas Palace. He inherited temples, museums, and rare paintings after settling a massive family dispute. Despite playing only six domestic matches, he later became president of the Baroda Cricket Association. His palace also operates as a luxury banquet venue. Gaekwad’s fortune far surpasses that of India’s most famous cricket icons, making him a unique figure in the sport’s landscape.