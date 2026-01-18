Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3007902https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/meet-indian-captains-who-led-india-to-u-19-world-cup-glory-mohammad-kaif-to-virat-kohli-check-full-list-3007902
NewsPhotosMeet Indian Captains Who Led India To U-19 World Cup Glory: Mohammad Kaif To Virat Kohli - Check Full List
photoDetails

Meet Indian Captains Who Led India To U-19 World Cup Glory: Mohammad Kaif To Virat Kohli - Check Full List

India is the most successful team in ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup history, having claimed the trophy five times. As Ayush Mhatre is currently leading the team for their sixth title, here's the list of India's U-19 World Cup-winning captains. 
Updated:Jan 18, 2026, 09:17 AM IST
Follow Us

Mohammad Kaif - The Trailblazer (2000)

1/10
Mohammad Kaif - The Trailblazer (2000)

Mohammad Kaif captained India to their first-ever ICC Under-19 World Cup title in 2000, marking the beginning of India’s dominance in youth cricket. Leading a disciplined and talented side in Sri Lanka, Kaif showcased calm decision-making and maturity beyond his years, setting a strong foundation for future Indian U-19 teams. 

Follow Us

Mohammad Kaif - Legacy

2/10
Mohammad Kaif - Legacy

Kaif’s U-19 triumph is remembered as a landmark moment in Indian cricket history. His leadership inspired confidence in young players and established a winning culture at the junior level. Kaif later went on to play for the Indian senior team, becoming known for his fielding excellence and composure in pressure situations.

Follow Us

Virat Kohli - The Leader in Making (2008)

3/10
Virat Kohli - The Leader in Making (2008)

Virat Kohli led India to the U-19 World Cup title in 2008 in Malaysia, displaying aggression, intensity, and strong leadership traits. India defeated South Africa in the final, and Kohli’s competitive mindset stood out, hinting at the leadership qualities that would later define his senior international career.

Follow Us

Virat Kohli - From U-19 to Global Icon

4/10
Virat Kohli - From U-19 to Global Icon

Kohli’s U-19 success proved to be the launchpad for one of the most illustrious careers in cricket history. He quickly rose through the ranks to become a mainstay of the Indian team and later captained India across formats, earning recognition as one of the greatest batters of the modern era.

Follow Us

Unmukt Chand - The Final Hero (2012)

5/10
Unmukt Chand - The Final Hero (2012)

Unmukt Chand captained India to victory in the 2012 U-19 World Cup in Australia, producing one of the most iconic performances in tournament history. His unbeaten century in the final against Australia under pressure demonstrated exceptional temperament and leadership, guiding India to yet another youth world title.

Follow Us

Unmukt Chand - Journey After Glory

6/10
Unmukt Chand - Journey After Glory

Despite his unforgettable U-19 heroics, Chand’s career did not fully translate into sustained success at the senior international level. He continued playing domestic cricket and later moved to the United States to pursue new opportunities, but his U-19 World Cup final knock remains etched in Indian cricket folklore.

Follow Us

Prithvi Shaw - Dominance Redefined (2018)

7/10
Prithvi Shaw - Dominance Redefined (2018)

Prithvi Shaw led a dominant Indian side in the 2018 U-19 World Cup in New Zealand, where India outplayed opponents throughout the tournament. The final against Australia was a one-sided affair, reflecting Shaw’s aggressive leadership style and the team’s overall superiority.

Follow Us

Prithvi Shaw - Early Stardom

8/10
Prithvi Shaw - Early Stardom

Following the U-19 triumph, Shaw made a rapid transition to international cricket, impressing with his fearless batting approach. While his career has seen highs and lows, Prithvi Shaw is struggling for a place in Team India's squad. 

Follow Us

Yash Dhull - Calm & Composed (2022)

9/10
Yash Dhull - Calm & Composed (2022)

Yash Dhull captained India to their fifth U-19 World Cup title in 2022 in the West Indies, navigating the team through challenging circumstances, including COVID-related disruptions. His calm demeanour and tactical awareness helped India defeat England in the final and emerge as champions once again.

Follow Us

Yash Dhull - The New Generation

10/10
Yash Dhull - The New Generation

Dhull represents the new generation of Indian cricket leadership, combining composure with adaptability. Since the U-19 triumph, he has continued to develop in domestic cricket and is seen as part of India’s long-term talent pipeline, carrying forward the legacy of successful U-19 captains.

Follow Us
IndiaVirat KohliMohammad KaifPrithvi ShawUnmukt ChandYash DhullAyush MhatreIndian captains U19 World CupIndia U19 World Cup winnersICC U19 World Cup Indian captainsMohammad Kaif U19 captainVirat Kohli U19 World Cup 2008Unmukt Chand U19 World Cup finalPrithvi Shaw U19 captain 2018Yash Dhull U19 World Cup 2022India youth cricket historyIndia U19 World Cup titlesU19 cricket legends Indiafuture India cricket stars
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Sunday OTT Watchlist
Sunday Watchlist: 7 Top Shows & Movies To Stream On OTT - From Haq To 120 Bahadur
camera icon8
title
Yuvraj Singh
Meet Four Indian Players Who Have Won U19 World Cup And T20 World Cup: Yuvraj Singh, Virat Kohli And...
camera icon8
title
Man Who Sold Eiffel Tower
Meet The Man Who Once Posed As A Government Official And Sold The Eiffel Tower Twice
camera icon14
title
India T20 WC 2026 predicted XI
India's T20 WC 2026 Predicted Playing XI: Shreyas Iyer In, Tilak Varma Out, Suryakumar Yadav To Lead; Abhishek-Sanju To Open; Check Full XI VS USA, Pakistan, Namibia, Netherlands
camera icon7
title
Driest place on Earth
World's Top 10 Driest Countries: Rainless Summers And Dry Winters? Saudi Arabia, Qatar, And More In The List | Check