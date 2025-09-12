Meet Indian Captains Who Scored Century In Asia Cup: MS Dhoni To Virat Kohli - Check List
Over the years, Indian captains have delivered some unforgettable knocks in the Asia Cup. They highlight how India’s skippers have often led from the front on the biggest stage in Asian cricket.
Sourav Ganguly - 135* vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2000
In the Asia Cup 2000, Sourav Ganguly played a captain’s knock of 135 not out off 124 balls against Bangladesh in Dhaka. He smashed 6 fours and 7 sixes in that innings, guiding India to a commanding win.
Captain Under Pressure
That innings was special not just for the score, but for context: India chased down 250+ with ease, losing only 2 wickets. Ganguly’s unbeaten century came with strong support (Sachin Tendulkar made 36), and showed his ability to captain under pressure.
MS Dhoni - 109* vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2008
Mahendra Singh Dhoni, as captain in Asia Cup 2008, smashed 109 not out off 96 balls versus Hong Kong. He played aggressively yet wisely, pacing his innings to steady India’s huge total.
Dominant Dhoni
Dhoni’s knock was part of a destructive batting display: India piled up 374/4 and bowled out Hong Kong for 118. Importantly, his century came in a dominant opening match, setting the tone for India in that tournament.
Virat Kohli - 136 vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2014
Virat Kohli scored 136 off 122 balls against Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2014 as India’s captain. It was a match-winning knock, showing his classic control and temperament under the leadership role.
Kohli’s Dominant Inning
This century was vital: India needed to assert dominance in that match, and Kohli’s innings helped them do so convincingly. It remains one of the key Asia Cup centuries by an Indian captain.
Rohit Sharma - 111* vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2018
During the Asia Cup 2018 Super Four stage, Rohit Sharma captained India and played an unbeaten 111 off 119 balls against Pakistan. He anchored the innings and ensured India chased down the target with ease.
Rohit-Shikhar Partnership
Rohit’s century came alongside Shikhar Dhawan’s 114, forming a massive opening partnership. This performance was crucial in not only winning that match but also in boosting India’s momentum through the tournament.
All Images:- X, BCCI, Asia Cup
