Meet Indian Cricketers Honoured With Major Dhyan Chand Award: Sachin Tendulkar To MS Dhoni - Check Full List
Meet Indian Cricketers Honoured With Major Dhyan Chand Award: Sachin Tendulkar To MS Dhoni - Check Full List

The Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, India’s highest sporting honour, has been bestowed upon only a handful of cricketers. Here are the 5 cricketers honoured with the Major Dhyan Chand Award. 

Updated:Aug 29, 2025, 05:40 PM IST
Sachin Tendulkar (1997-1998)

Sachin Tendulkar (1997-1998)

Sachin Tendulkar was the first cricketer to receive India’s highest sporting honour, the Khel Ratna Award, in 1997-98. His stellar performance, including centuries and consistency across formats, made him a sporting icon. 

 

Tendulkar’s landmark

Tendulkar’s landmark

By then, Tendulkar had already notched up over 9,900 runs in international cricket, with 26 centuries and 54 fifties, setting new benchmarks for future generations. 

 

MS Dhoni (2007)

MS Dhoni (2007)

In 2007, MS Dhoni received the Khel Ratna, recognising his calm leadership and career-defining performances, including guiding India to its inaugural ICC T20 World Cup triumph. 

(Award Received By MS Dhoni's Father)

Dhoni’s Legacy

Dhoni’s Legacy

Dhoni’s legacy includes becoming the only captain to win all three major ICC trophies: the T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup, and Champions Trophy, cementing his place among cricketing 

 

Virat Kohli (2018)

Virat Kohli (2018)

Virat Kohli was honoured with the Khel Ratna in 2018, applauded for his prolific run-scoring, consistency in all formats, and leadership qualities that inspired the modern era of Indian 

 

Hunger For Runs

Hunger For Runs

By the time of the award, Kohli had already accumulated over 20,000 runs internationally, dozens of centuries, and accolades like multiple ICC Player of the Year awards and Captain of the Decade honors 

 

Rohit Sharma (2020)

Rohit Sharma (2020)

In 2020, Rohit Sharma became the fourth Indian cricketer to receive the Khel Ratna. His dominance was particularly notable in the 2019 World Cup, where he scored 5 centuries, the most by any batter in a single edition. 

 

Successful Captain

Successful Captain

Rohit holds the world record for highest individual ODI score (264), most centuries in a single World Cup (5 in 2019), and is one of the most successful captains in IPL history. 

 

Mithali Raj (2021)

Mithali Raj (2021)

Mithali Raj holds the distinction of being the first woman cricketer to win the Khel Ratna in 2021, a milestone in the recognition of women’s cricket in India. 

 

Inspiration for the future

Inspiration for the future

Her career spans over 22 years, with more than 10,000 international runs, including 8 centuries and 77 fifties. She led India to two Women’s World Cup finals and inspired a generation of female cricketers. 

All Images: X, BCCI

NEWS ON ONE CLICK