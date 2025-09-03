Meet Indian Cricketers Who Scored Century In Asia Cup: Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni To Virat Kohli, And Rohit Sharma - Check Full List
India boasts a rich history of match-winning performances in the Asia Cup. Among the elite list of players to have scored centuries for India in this continental championship, a few names stand out for their impact and consistency. Here are 13 Indian batters who scored a century in Asia Cup history.
Navjot Singh Sidhu
Sidhu was one of the earliest Indian centurions in Asia Cup history, scoring a composed 104 against Bangladesh in 1990. His innings laid the foundation for India’s dominance in that edition and showcased his ability to anchor big matches.
Sachin Tendulkar
The “Little Master” scored two centuries in the Asia Cup ODIs. He scored 112* against Sri Lanka in 1995 and 114 against Bangladesh in 2012. His knocks combined elegance with consistency, cementing his status as India’s most reliable run-scorer in the 1990s and 2000s.
Sourav Ganguly
Ganguly’s iconic 135* against Bangladesh in 2000 remains one of the most dominating innings in Asia Cup history. Known for his off-side play, the left-hander batted with flair and authority, making a huge impact in India’s campaign.
Rahul Dravid
“The Wall” scored a stylish 104 off just 93 balls against the UAE in 2004. The innings displayed Dravid’s versatility, as he combined his classical technique with aggressive stroke play to guide India to a commanding victory.
MS Dhoni
Dhoni smashed 109 off 96 balls against Hong Kong in 2008, underlining his big-hitting ability and finishing power. This century highlighted his transformation from a raw power-hitter into a dependable match-winner.
Suresh Raina
Raina’s 101 off just 68 balls against Hong Kong in 2008 was a whirlwind knock full of boundaries and sixes. His aggressive batting style set the tone for India’s dominance, making him one of the most impactful middle-order batsmen in the tournament’s history.
Virender Sehwag
Sehwag’s 119 off 95 balls against Pakistan in 2008 was a classic display of his fearless batting. He took on one of the strongest bowling attacks with ease, making his innings one of the most memorable in India-Pakistan Asia Cup history.
Gautam Gambhir
In 2012, Gambhir scored 100 off 118 balls against Sri Lanka. His calm and controlled innings reflected his role as a steady opener, giving India the perfect start and showcasing his ability to handle pressure in big matches.
Virat Kohli
Kohli leads India’s tally with 4 centuries in Asia Cup ODIs and 1 in T20Is. Known for his run-chasing brilliance, Kohli’s knocks often came in crucial matches, including a memorable 183 against Pakistan in 2012, which remains the highest individual score in Asia Cup history.
Shikhar Dhawan
Dhawan scored two centuries in the 2018 edition, 127 against Hong Kong and 114 against Pakistan. His aggressive yet calculated batting gave India strong starts, and he was later named Player of the Tournament for his consistency.
Rohit Sharma
Rohit scored a match-winning 111* against Pakistan in 2018, showcasing his ability to play long innings with patience and power. As captain, this century was particularly significant in boosting team confidence during a high-pressure clash.
KL Rahul
In 2023, Rahul announced his Asia Cup arrival with an unbeaten 111 against Pakistan in Colombo. Coming back from injury, his fluent innings proved his value to India’s middle order and marked a strong return to international cricket.
Shubman Gill
Gill’s magnificent 121 against Bangladesh in Colombo during the 2023 Asia Cup was a testament to his class and maturity at the top order. Despite wickets tumbling around him, Gill held his ground and nearly guided India to victory.
All Images:- X, BCCI, ESPNcricinfo, Asia Cup, Instragram
