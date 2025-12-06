Meet Indians Who Have Scored Century In Both ODI And T20I: Ruturaj Gaikwad Joins Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli - Check Full List
India’s white-ball cricket has produced a rare and elite club: batters who have scored centuries in both One Day Internationals (ODIs) and Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). From established legends to emerging stars, here are Indians who have achieved this feat.
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma has scored 33 centuries in ODIs, making him one of India’s all-time greats in the 50-over format. In addition, he has made 5 T20I centuries, more than any other Indian batter so far.
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli has amassed 53 ODI centuries, placing him among the top ODI century-makers not just in India, but globally. He also has 1 T20I century, which completes his set of white-ball hundreds across formats.
Suresh Raina
Suresh Raina scored 5 ODI centuries during his international career, establishing himself as a reliable middle-order batter in 50-overs cricket. He was also the first Indian to score a T20I century, marking his presence in the 20-over format as well.
KL Rahul
KL Rahul has achieved 7 ODI centuries, showing his ability to play longer innings in the 50-over format. He also has 2 T20I centuries, demonstrating his adaptability to shorter formats too.
Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson has scored 1 ODI century for India, proving he can succeed in the 50-over game as well. He has also secured 3 T20I centuries, showing that he has converted promise into performance in the shortest format too.
Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill has scored 8 ODI centuries, including significant knocks that highlight his potential as a long-format white-ball star. He also holds 1 T20I century, indicating that he has what it takes to succeed across limited-overs formats.
Ruturaj Gaikwad
Ruturaj Gaikwad recently scored his first ODI century against South Africa, marking a major milestone in his limited-overs international career. He has also recorded at least 1 T20I century, showing his ability to deliver in both ODI and T20I formats.
