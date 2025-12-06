Advertisement
Meet Indians Who Have Scored Century In Both ODI And T20I: Ruturaj Gaikwad Joins Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli - Check Full List

India’s white-ball cricket has produced a rare and elite club: batters who have scored centuries in both One Day Internationals (ODIs) and Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). From established legends to emerging stars, here are Indians who have achieved this feat. 

Updated:Dec 06, 2025, 03:06 PM IST
Rohit Sharma

1/7
Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has scored 33 centuries in ODIs, making him one of India’s all-time greats in the 50-over format. In addition, he has made 5 T20I centuries, more than any other Indian batter so far. 

 

Virat Kohli

2/7
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has amassed 53 ODI centuries, placing him among the top ODI century-makers not just in India, but globally. He also has 1 T20I century, which completes his set of white-ball hundreds across formats. 

 

Suresh Raina

3/7
Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina scored 5 ODI centuries during his international career, establishing himself as a reliable middle-order batter in 50-overs cricket. He was also the first Indian to score a T20I century, marking his presence in the 20-over format as well. 

 

KL Rahul

4/7
KL Rahul

KL Rahul has achieved 7 ODI centuries, showing his ability to play longer innings in the 50-over format. He also has 2 T20I centuries, demonstrating his adaptability to shorter formats too. 

 

Sanju Samson

5/7
Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson has scored 1 ODI century for India, proving he can succeed in the 50-over game as well. He has also secured 3 T20I centuries, showing that he has converted promise into performance in the shortest format too.

 

Shubman Gill

6/7
Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill has scored 8 ODI centuries, including significant knocks that highlight his potential as a long-format white-ball star. He also holds 1 T20I century, indicating that he has what it takes to succeed across limited-overs formats. 

 

Ruturaj Gaikwad

7/7
Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad recently scored his first ODI century against South Africa, marking a major milestone in his limited-overs international career. He has also recorded at least 1 T20I century, showing his ability to deliver in both ODI and T20I formats.

