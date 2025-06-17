Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2917263https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/meet-indias-richest-cricketer-it-s-not-sachin-tendulkar-virat-kohli-ms-dhoni-or-rohit-sharma-he-is-check-who-surpassed-them-all-in-net-worth-2917263
NewsPhotosMeet India's Richest Cricketer: It’s Not Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni Or Rohit Sharma, He Is...- Check Who Surpassed Them All In Net Worth
photoDetails

Meet India's Richest Cricketer: It’s Not Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni Or Rohit Sharma, He Is...- Check Who Surpassed Them All In Net Worth

Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja may have retired from the game over two decades ago, but his name is once again making headlines this time, not for his on-field performances but for his off-field empire. With an estimated net worth of 1,450 crore, Jadeja has quietly emerged as the richest Indian cricketer, surpassing even cricketing icons like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, and Rohit Sharma. 

Updated:Jun 17, 2025, 01:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Ajay Jadeja: India’s Richest Cricketer with 1450 Crore Net Worth

1/11
Ajay Jadeja: India’s Richest Cricketer with 1450 Crore Net Worth

Ajay Jadeja, the former Indian cricketer, now holds the title of the richest cricketer in India, with an estimated net worth of ₹1,450 crore surpassing icons like Kohli, Dhoni, and Tendulkar.

Follow Us

Jadeja’s Post-Cricket Success Story

2/11
Jadeja’s Post-Cricket Success Story

Despite retiring from international cricket in 2000, Jadeja has built a strong financial empire through investments and royal inheritance, maintaining a powerful public presence.

Follow Us

Successor to Jamnagar Throne Boosts Fortune

3/11
Successor to Jamnagar Throne Boosts Fortune

In October 2024, Ajay Jadeja was named the heir to the royal throne of Jamnagar by Maharaja Jamsaheb, adding a new dimension and significant wealth to his legacy.

Follow Us

Bollywood Dreams: Ajay Jadeja’s Brief Stint in Films

4/11
Bollywood Dreams: Ajay Jadeja’s Brief Stint in Films

After cricket, Jadeja ventured into Bollywood, acting in films like Khel, Pal Pal Dil Ke Saath, though the career didn’t take off.

Follow Us

Political Roots: Son of Three-Time MP Daulat Singhji Jadeja

5/11
Political Roots: Son of Three-Time MP Daulat Singhji Jadeja

Ajay’s father, Daulat Singhji Jadeja, was a respected Member of Parliament from Jamnagar, laying the groundwork for Ajay’s eventual royal and financial elevation.

Follow Us

ODI Stalwart for India

6/11
ODI Stalwart for India

Known for his flamboyant style and calm under pressure, Jadeja was a mainstay in India’s ODI setup during the 90s, contributing heavily in crunch situations.

Follow Us

Virat Kohli: The Superstar with 1050 Crore Net Worth

7/11
Virat Kohli: The Superstar with 1050 Crore Net Worth

Virat Kohli, one of India’s most marketable athletes, has a net worth of ₹1050 crore, thanks to cricket contracts, brand endorsements, and business ventures. Yet, he trails behind Jadeja by ₹400 crore.

Follow Us

Kohli vs Jadeja

8/11
Kohli vs Jadeja

While Kohli’s wealth stems from active cricket, IPL, and brand value, Jadeja’s diversified portfolio in real estate, royal assets, and business investments has helped him quietly surpass modern icons like Kohli.

Follow Us

Cricketing Legend Sachin Trails At 1250 Crore

9/11
Cricketing Legend Sachin Trails At 1250 Crore

Even Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, with 100 centuries and a net worth of 1250 crore, falls short of Jadeja’s massive financial standing.

Follow Us

MS Dhoni Net Worth 1080 Crore

10/11
MS Dhoni Net Worth 1080 Crore

Former India captain MS Dhoni boasts a net worth of 1080 crore, including earnings from his drone startup, sports teams, and real estate. Retained by CSK for IPL 2025, Dhoni remains relevant on and off the field.

Follow Us

Rohit Sharma’s Net Worth

11/11
Rohit Sharma’s Net Worth

While Rohit Sharma has been one of India’s most consistent batters and captained the team across formats, his net worth is 218 crore, significantly lower than Jadeja.

Follow Us
India’s richest cricketerAjay JadejaAjay Jadeja Net WorthVirat Kohli Net Worthms dhoni net worthSachin Tendulkar net worthRohit Sharma net worthJamnagar Royal FamilyJadeja Royal ThroneIndian cricketers wealthCricket and RoyaltyBollywood CricketersAjay Jadeja FilmsCricket Business VenturesFormer Indian cricketersrichest athletes IndiaIndian cricket legendsCricket InvestmentsIPL 2025Ajay Jadeja Wife
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
Chongqing city
World's Deepest Railway Station: 381 Feet Deep, 13 Minutes Down From Ground Level; Not In Japan, US Or America But...
camera icon7
title
Ind vs Eng
Indian Test Captains With Most Wins In England: Check Records Of Virat Kohli, Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni And Others - In Pics
camera icon8
title
New OTT releases this week
OTT Releases This Week (June 16 - June 22): Detective Sherdil, Kerala Crime Files S2, The Kapil Sharma Show 3 And More On ZEE5, Netflix, Prime Video
camera icon8
title
T20I most runs conceded
Bowlers' Nightmares: Most Runs Conceded in One T20I Spell, One Indian Bowler In The List; Check Here
camera icon7
title
Ind vs Eng
India vs England Test Series 2025: Match Preview, Dates, Timings, Venues, Squads, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
NEWS ON ONE CLICK