Meet India's Richest Cricketer: It's Not Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni Or Rohit Sharma, He Is...
Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja may have retired from the game over two decades ago, but his name is once again making headlines this time, not for his on-field performances but for his off-field empire. With an estimated net worth of 1,450 crore, Jadeja has quietly emerged as the richest Indian cricketer, surpassing even cricketing icons like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, and Rohit Sharma.
Ajay Jadeja: India’s Richest Cricketer with 1450 Crore Net Worth
Ajay Jadeja, the former Indian cricketer, now holds the title of the richest cricketer in India, with an estimated net worth of ₹1,450 crore surpassing icons like Kohli, Dhoni, and Tendulkar.
Jadeja’s Post-Cricket Success Story
Despite retiring from international cricket in 2000, Jadeja has built a strong financial empire through investments and royal inheritance, maintaining a powerful public presence.
Successor to Jamnagar Throne Boosts Fortune
In October 2024, Ajay Jadeja was named the heir to the royal throne of Jamnagar by Maharaja Jamsaheb, adding a new dimension and significant wealth to his legacy.
Bollywood Dreams: Ajay Jadeja’s Brief Stint in Films
After cricket, Jadeja ventured into Bollywood, acting in films like Khel, Pal Pal Dil Ke Saath, though the career didn’t take off.
Political Roots: Son of Three-Time MP Daulat Singhji Jadeja
Ajay’s father, Daulat Singhji Jadeja, was a respected Member of Parliament from Jamnagar, laying the groundwork for Ajay’s eventual royal and financial elevation.
ODI Stalwart for India
Known for his flamboyant style and calm under pressure, Jadeja was a mainstay in India’s ODI setup during the 90s, contributing heavily in crunch situations.
Virat Kohli: The Superstar with 1050 Crore Net Worth
Virat Kohli, one of India’s most marketable athletes, has a net worth of ₹1050 crore, thanks to cricket contracts, brand endorsements, and business ventures. Yet, he trails behind Jadeja by ₹400 crore.
Kohli vs Jadeja
While Kohli’s wealth stems from active cricket, IPL, and brand value, Jadeja’s diversified portfolio in real estate, royal assets, and business investments has helped him quietly surpass modern icons like Kohli.
Cricketing Legend Sachin Trails At 1250 Crore
Even Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, with 100 centuries and a net worth of 1250 crore, falls short of Jadeja’s massive financial standing.
MS Dhoni Net Worth 1080 Crore
Former India captain MS Dhoni boasts a net worth of 1080 crore, including earnings from his drone startup, sports teams, and real estate. Retained by CSK for IPL 2025, Dhoni remains relevant on and off the field.
Rohit Sharma’s Net Worth
While Rohit Sharma has been one of India’s most consistent batters and captained the team across formats, his net worth is 218 crore, significantly lower than Jadeja.
