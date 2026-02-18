Meet Ishan Kishan’s girlfriend Aditi Hundia: Relationship confirmed amid T20 World Cup 2026 buzz

photoDetails

english

3018181

Ishan Kishan’s relationship with Jaipur-based model Aditi Hundia has been officially confirmed by his grandfather during the 2026 T20 World Cup, ending years of speculation. Aditi, a Miss India finalist and Miss Diva winner, has gained recognition as a fashion influencer and regular presence at cricket matches. The confirmation has sparked wedding rumours while boosting public interest amid Kishan’s strong on-field performances. With family reactions adding emotional depth and fans embracing their power-couple image, the story continues to trend across search and social platforms, highlighting the growing crossover between cricket, celebrity culture, and digital engagement.