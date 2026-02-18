Advertisement
Meet Ishan Kishan's girlfriend Aditi Hundia: Relationship confirmed amid T20 World Cup 2026 buzz

Ishan Kishan’s relationship with Jaipur-based model Aditi Hundia has been officially confirmed by his grandfather during the 2026 T20 World Cup, ending years of speculation. Aditi, a Miss India finalist and Miss Diva winner, has gained recognition as a fashion influencer and regular presence at cricket matches. The confirmation has sparked wedding rumours while boosting public interest amid Kishan’s strong on-field performances. With family reactions adding emotional depth and fans embracing their power-couple image, the story continues to trend across search and social platforms, highlighting the growing crossover between cricket, celebrity culture, and digital engagement.

Updated:Feb 18, 2026, 01:42 PM IST
1. Grandfather Confirms Relationship Publicly

1. Grandfather Confirms Relationship Publicly

Ishan Kishan’s grandfather, Anurag Pandey, confirmed to ANI that Aditi Hundia is the cricketer’s girlfriend, putting an end to long-running speculation. His acceptance has added credibility to the relationship and fueled national media attention. Photo Credit - X

2. Wedding Buzz Intensifies During T20 World Cup

2. Wedding Buzz Intensifies During T20 World Cup

The confirmation comes amid Kishan’s strong T20 World Cup performances, prompting social media discussions about a possible wedding after the tournament. The timing has amplified fan curiosity and intensified search trends around the couple. Photo Credit - X

3. Miss India Finalist and Miss Diva Winner

3. Miss India Finalist and Miss Diva Winner

Aditi Hundia rose to prominence as a Femina Miss India 2017 finalist and Miss Diva 2018 winner, establishing her credentials in India’s fashion and beauty industry. Her pageant success helped build a strong public profile before her association with cricket headlines. Photo Credit - X

4. Jaipur-Based Model and Fashion Influencer

4. Jaipur-Based Model and Fashion Influencer

Daughter of a Jaipur businessman, Aditi has built a digital presence as a fashion influencer with major brand collaborations. Her growing Instagram following reflects her influence in lifestyle and fashion circles beyond cricket fandom. Photo Credit - X

5. Regular Presence at Cricket Matches

5. Regular Presence at Cricket Matches

Aditi frequently appears at stadiums cheering for Team India and Kishan, gaining attention during IPL 2019 when she was dubbed the “mystery fangirl.” Her visible support strengthened speculation about their relationship among fans. Photo Credit - X

6. Social Media Interactions Fueled Early Speculation

6. Social Media Interactions Fueled Early Speculation

Likes, comments, and shared photos on social media kept fans guessing about their relationship status for years. These digital interactions created sustained online buzz, keeping both names trending across cricket and entertainment searches. Photo Credit - X

7. Support During Kishan's Form Slump

7. Support During Kishan's Form Slump

Reports suggest Aditi supported Kishan during his 1.5-year T20 drought, reinforcing narratives of emotional support and stability. This element has strengthened the “power couple” image now circulating in sports and lifestyle media. Photo Credit - X

8. Cricket Success Amplifies Off-Field Interest

8. Cricket Success Amplifies Off-Field Interest

Kishan’s match-winning performances, including a crucial knock against Pakistan, have boosted public interest in his personal life. High on-field visibility often drives off-field curiosity, making this relationship confirmation highly clickable. Photo Credit - X

9. Family Reaction Adds Emotional Appeal

9. Family Reaction Adds Emotional Appeal

While his grandfather embraced the relationship, Kishan’s mother reportedly downplayed wedding rumours, emphasizing his focus on cricket. This contrast has added emotional nuance and extended the story’s news cycle. Photo Credit - X

10. Power Couple Narrative Captures Fan Imagination

10. Power Couple Narrative Captures Fan Imagination

With Kishan’s rise in international cricket and Aditi’s fashion-world prominence, the duo represents a modern sports-celebrity partnership. Their story blends sport, glamour, and personal resilience, driving sustained engagement across digital platforms. Photo Credit - X

