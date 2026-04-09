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NewsPhotosMeet Jassym Lora: the woman behind Andre Russell’s success
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Meet Jassym Lora: the woman behind Andre Russell’s success

Jassym Lora, an American model and influencer, is the wife of West Indies and Kolkata Knight Riders star Andre Russell. As Russell’s IPL journey transitions toward a coaching role in 2026, Lora remains a constant presence, widely seen as his emotional anchor and public support system. From dominating fashion shoots to cheering in IPL stands, Lora has built her own identity while playing a crucial role in Russell’s career. Here are 10 key facts that define her life, career, and influence.

Updated:Apr 09, 2026, 09:28 AM IST
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1. American model with strong social media influence

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1. American model with strong social media influence

Jassym Lora is a Miami-born fashion model and digital creator with over 3.4 lakh Instagram followers, making her one of the most recognised cricket WAG influencers globally. Her bold fashion content drives strong engagement. Photo Credit - X

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2. Built a personal brand beyond ‘cricketer’s wife’ tag

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2. Built a personal brand beyond ‘cricketer’s wife’ tag

Unlike many sports partners, Lora has carved an independent identity as a fashion entrepreneur and influencer, collaborating with lifestyle and beauty brands while growing her digital footprint consistently. Photo Credit - X

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3. Love story that began before Russell’s IPL peak

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3. Love story that began before Russell’s IPL peak

The couple reportedly met during the early phase of Russell’s career, forming a strong bond before his global T20 stardom, which adds authenticity to their long-standing relationship narrative. Photo Credit - X

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4. Engagement in 2014, wedding in 2016

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4. Engagement in 2014, wedding in 2016

After dating for a few years, Russell proposed in 2014. The couple tied the knot in July 2016 in an intimate ceremony, marking the beginning of a high-profile sports-fashion partnership. Photo Credit - X

 

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5. Russell openly credits her as his biggest motivation

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5. Russell openly credits her as his biggest motivation

In interviews, Russell has admitted he feels pressure to perform to impress his wife, highlighting her emotional impact on his mindset and performance in high-stakes IPL matches. Photo Credit - X

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6. Constant presence during IPL and global leagues

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6. Constant presence during IPL and global leagues

Lora is frequently seen in stadiums supporting Russell during IPL and franchise leagues, strengthening her visibility among cricket fans and reinforcing her role as a key support figure. Photo Credit - X

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7. Parents to daughter Amaiah Russell

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7. Parents to daughter Amaiah Russell

The couple welcomed their daughter in January 2020, adding a new dimension to their life. Their family-oriented content resonates strongly with fans on social media platforms. Photo Credit - X

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8. Balances motherhood with modelling career

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8. Balances motherhood with modelling career

Despite being a mother, Lora continues her modelling assignments and brand collaborations, reflecting a modern influencer lifestyle that blends family life with professional ambition. Photo Credit - X

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9. Remains central figure as Russell transitions to coaching

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9. Remains central figure as Russell transitions to coaching

With Russell stepping away from IPL as a player and expected to join KKR’s support staff in 2026, Lora’s role as his emotional support system becomes even more significant. Photo Credit - X

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10. Power couple status in cricket and fashion ecosystem

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10. Power couple status in cricket and fashion ecosystem

Together, Russell and Lora represent a cross-industry power couple, blending sports dominance with fashion influence, a trend increasingly shaping athlete branding globally. Photo Credit - X

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IPL 2026Andre RussellAndre Russell wifeJassym Lorawho is Jassym Lora
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