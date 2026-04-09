Meet Jassym Lora: the woman behind Andre Russell’s success

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Jassym Lora, an American model and influencer, is the wife of West Indies and Kolkata Knight Riders star Andre Russell. As Russell’s IPL journey transitions toward a coaching role in 2026, Lora remains a constant presence, widely seen as his emotional anchor and public support system. From dominating fashion shoots to cheering in IPL stands, Lora has built her own identity while playing a crucial role in Russell’s career. Here are 10 key facts that define her life, career, and influence.