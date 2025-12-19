Meet Josh Inglis’ Would-Be Wife As IPL 2026 Buzz Peaks - In Pics

photoDetails

Megan Kincart has become a rising point of interest as Josh Inglis dominates cricket headlines ahead of IPL 2026. From their 2024 engagement to welcoming son Oscar, Megan plays a vital role behind the scenes of Inglis’ career. Fans searching for Josh Inglis girlfriend, wife, wedding date, and personal life are increasingly drawn to her low-key presence, family-first values, and connection to one of Australia’s most promising wicketkeeper-batsmen. Together, their story blends elite international cricket with modern relationships and growing global fan curiosity.