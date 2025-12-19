Advertisement
Meet Josh Inglis' Would-Be Wife As IPL 2026 Buzz Peaks - In Pics

Megan Kincart has become a rising point of interest as Josh Inglis dominates cricket headlines ahead of IPL 2026. From their 2024 engagement to welcoming son Oscar, Megan plays a vital role behind the scenes of Inglis’ career. Fans searching for Josh Inglis girlfriend, wife, wedding date, and personal life are increasingly drawn to her low-key presence, family-first values, and connection to one of Australia’s most promising wicketkeeper-batsmen. Together, their story blends elite international cricket with modern relationships and growing global fan curiosity.

Updated:Dec 19, 2025, 12:48 PM IST
1. Megan Kincart, More Than Just a Cricket WAG

1. Megan Kincart, More Than Just a Cricket WAG

Megan Kincart is known for her understated elegance, preferring a private life despite dating one of Australia’s most talked-about wicketkeeper-batsmen, Josh Inglis.

2. Engagement That Made Headlines

2. Engagement That Made Headlines

Josh Inglis and Megan Kincart got engaged on April 4, 2024, instantly trending across cricket searches as fans looked up “Josh Inglis girlfriend” and “Josh Inglis wedding news”.

3. Parents Before Marriage

3. Parents Before Marriage

The couple welcomed their son, Oscar Inglis, on June 29, 2023, adding a deeply personal chapter to Josh Inglis’ rising international cricket career.

4. Strong Presence During Career Highs

4. Strong Presence During Career Highs

From Australia’s Test tour of Sri Lanka to IPL 2025 with Punjab Kings, Megan has been a constant off-field support during Inglis’ biggest professional moments.

5. Low-Key Social Media Appeal

5. Low-Key Social Media Appeal

Unlike many celebrity partners, Megan Kincart keeps her Instagram simple, focusing on family moments, making searches like “Megan Kincart Instagram” increasingly popular.

6. IPL 2025 Brings Global Attention

6. IPL 2025 Brings Global Attention

Punjab Kings’ Rs 2.6 crore bid for Josh Inglis amplified curiosity around his personal life, pushing Megan Kincart into global IPL and cricket entertainment conversations.

7. Wedding Plans Impact Cricket Calendar

7. Wedding Plans Impact Cricket Calendar

Josh Inglis has confirmed an early April wedding, reportedly to Megan Kincart, influencing his IPL availability and driving search queries around “Josh Inglis marriage date”.

8. Balancing Fame and Privacy

8. Balancing Fame and Privacy

Despite being linked to one of Australia’s future stars, Megan Kincart avoids media glare, a contrast that fans find refreshing in modern cricket culture.

9. A Growing Fan Interest Storyline

9. A Growing Fan Interest Storyline

Search trends show fans want to know not just Josh Inglis stats, but also “Who is Megan Kincart?”, reflecting how personal stories boost athlete engagement.

10. The Quiet Strength Behind the Spotlight

10. The Quiet Strength Behind the Spotlight

As Inglis chases the “Next Adam Gilchrist” tag, Megan Kincart remains a steady presence, shaping a narrative that blends elite cricket with grounded family values.

