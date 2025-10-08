Advertisement
NewsPhotosMeet Kainat Imtiaz: Pakistan’s Most Stylish Women Cricketer In ICC Women's World Cup 2025 - In Pics
Meet Kainat Imtiaz: Pakistan’s Most Stylish Women Cricketer In ICC Women's World Cup 2025 - In Pics

Kainat Imtiaz is Pakistan’s dynamic all-rounder and one of the most stylish cricketers in women’s cricket. Born in Karachi in 1992, she showcased exceptional talent from an early age, excelling in athletics and cricket. Inspired by Indian fast bowler Jhulan Goswami, Kainat became a right-handed batter and right-arm medium-fast bowler, representing Pakistan in ODIs and T20Is since 2010. She has played for top domestic teams like Karachi, Sindh, and Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited, earning accolades including a gold medal at the 2010 Asian Games. Beyond her cricketing prowess, Kainat is celebrated for her chic style, inspiring fans across Pakistan and globally.

Updated:Oct 08, 2025, 09:18 AM IST
1. Early Life and Sporting Talent

1. Early Life and Sporting Talent

Born on 21 June 1992 in Karachi, Kainat Imtiaz displayed exceptional athleticism, excelling in 200M, 400M, shot-put, and relay races, showcasing her versatility beyond cricket.(Photo Credit-Twitter)

2. Inspired by Jhulan Goswami

2. Inspired by Jhulan Goswami

At the 2005 Women’s Asia Cup, Kainat met Indian fast bowler Jhulan Goswami, which inspired her to pursue fast bowling professionally, shaping her career as a dynamic all-rounder.(Photo Credit-Twitter)

3. Dominant U-17 Cricket Career

3. Dominant U-17 Cricket Career

Kainat captained Karachi in U-17 tournaments, earning Player of the Tournament titles, and leading her teams to victories in regional competitions organized by the Pakistan Cricket Board.(Photo Credit-Twitter)

4. Youngest Player in Pakistan Squad

4. Youngest Player in Pakistan Squad

Selected for the 2009 Women’s Cricket World Cup camp in Australia, Kainat became the youngest player among the 30 probables, marking her as a rising star in Pakistan cricket.(Photo Credit-Twitter)

5. Asian Games Gold Medalist

5. Asian Games Gold Medalist

Kainat was part of Pakistan’s gold-winning team at the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou, China, cementing her status as a key contributor to international women’s cricket.(Photo Credit-Twitter)

6. Multi-Club Domestic Experience

6. Multi-Club Domestic Experience

Over her career, she has represented Karachi, Sindh, Omar Associates, Saif Sports Saga, State Bank of Pakistan, and Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited, gaining valuable domestic experience across Pakistan.(Photo Credit-Twitter)

7. International Debut Highlights

7. International Debut Highlights

Kainat made her T20I debut in 2010 against Ireland and her ODI debut in 2011, consistently contributing as a right-handed batter and right-arm medium-fast bowler.(Photo Credit-Twitter)

8. Recent Comebacks

8. Recent Comebacks

In 2021, Kainat returned to Pakistan’s national squad after stellar domestic performances, averaging 111 from four games and taking multiple wickets, proving her ongoing relevance.(Photo Credit-Twitter)

9. Stylish and Trendy Persona

9. Stylish and Trendy Persona

Beyond cricket, Kainat is celebrated for her fashion-forward style and chic appearances, making her one of the most stylish faces in Pakistani women’s cricket.(Photo Credit-Twitter)

 

10. Personal Milestones

10. Personal Milestones

Kainat married Mohammad Waqar Uddin on 30 March 2022, balancing a thriving cricket career with personal happiness, inspiring fans across Pakistan. (Photo Credit-Twitter)

