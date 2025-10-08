photoDetails

Kainat Imtiaz is Pakistan’s dynamic all-rounder and one of the most stylish cricketers in women’s cricket. Born in Karachi in 1992, she showcased exceptional talent from an early age, excelling in athletics and cricket. Inspired by Indian fast bowler Jhulan Goswami, Kainat became a right-handed batter and right-arm medium-fast bowler, representing Pakistan in ODIs and T20Is since 2010. She has played for top domestic teams like Karachi, Sindh, and Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited, earning accolades including a gold medal at the 2010 Asian Games. Beyond her cricketing prowess, Kainat is celebrated for her chic style, inspiring fans across Pakistan and globally.