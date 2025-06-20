Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2918684https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/meet-karun-nair-s-wife-sanaya-tankariwala-media-professional-who-converted-to-hinduism-for-love-2918684
NewsPhotosMeet Karun Nair’s Wife Sanaya Tankariwala: Media Professional Who Converted To Hinduism For Love
photoDetails

Meet Karun Nair’s Wife Sanaya Tankariwala: Media Professional Who Converted To Hinduism For Love

Karun Nair’s wife, Sanaya Tankariwala, is a media professional known for her grace, privacy, and unwavering support during Karun’s cricketing highs and lows. Born into a Parsi family, Sanaya embraced Hinduism after falling in love with Karun, and the couple tied the knot in a grand wedding blending Parsi and Malayalee traditions in Udaipur in 2020. Despite avoiding the limelight, Sanaya maintains a strong social media presence, sharing glimpses of her life with their two children, Kayaan and Samara. Her quiet strength and devotion have made her a beloved figure among fans, especially after Karun’s viral IPL 2025 comeback.

Updated:Jun 20, 2025, 07:54 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Sanaya Tankariwala is a Media Professional Who Values Privacy

1/20
1. Sanaya Tankariwala is a Media Professional Who Values Privacy

Despite being married to a high-profile cricketer, Sanaya Tankariwala works in media and consciously stays out of the public eye—making her both admirable and intriguing to fans.

Follow Us

2. She Embraced Hinduism for Love

2/20
2. She Embraced Hinduism for Love

Born in a Parsi family, Sanaya converted to Hinduism after marrying Karun. Their relationship is a heartwarming example of faith, love, and respect for each other's beliefs.

Follow Us

3. Their Engagement in Goa Was Straight Out of a Bollywood Scene

3/20
3. Their Engagement in Goa Was Straight Out of a Bollywood Scene

Karun proposed to Sanaya in 2019 on the beaches of Goa. The romantic gesture soon became a talking point across fan pages and sports news portals.

Follow Us

4. A Royal Wedding in Udaipur With Cricketers in Attendance

4/20
4. A Royal Wedding in Udaipur With Cricketers in Attendance

The couple tied the knot in January 2020 in a lavish ceremony in Udaipur, blending Parsi and Malayalee wedding traditions. Guests included stars like Shreyas Iyer, Varun Aaron, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Follow Us

5. Sanaya Tankariwala is the Quiet Force Behind Karun’s Comeback

5/20
5. Sanaya Tankariwala is the Quiet Force Behind Karun’s Comeback

While Karun returned to IPL after 1077 days, it was Sanaya’s unwavering support that kept him grounded and focused during his career’s silent phase—often referred to as his pillar of strength.

Follow Us

6. She's a Devoted Mother to Two Beautiful Children

6/20
6. She's a Devoted Mother to Two Beautiful Children

Sanaya and Karun are proud parents to Kayaan and Samara. Her Instagram offers a peek into their close-knit family life, filled with love, travel, and joy.

Follow Us

7. Her Instagram Game is Surprisingly Strong

7/20
7. Her Instagram Game is Surprisingly Strong

With 10.2K followers on Instagram, Sanaya may keep things low-key, but her content is engaging—balancing glam, motherhood, and personal moments with grace.

Follow Us

8. Sanaya Prefers Substance Over Spotlight

8/20
8. Sanaya Prefers Substance Over Spotlight

Unlike many celebrity spouses, Sanaya rarely gives interviews or makes public appearances, choosing instead to let her actions speak louder than her social media footprint.

Follow Us

9. Her Love Story With Karun is a Modern-Day Fairytale

9/20
9. Her Love Story With Karun is a Modern-Day Fairytale

From different faiths to a shared life built on mutual respect, Karun and Sanaya's love story is inspirational. It’s proof that love knows no religion or boundaries.

 

Follow Us

10. She’s Winning Fans Without Playing the Fame Game

10/20
10. She’s Winning Fans Without Playing the Fame Game

Sanaya Tankariwala is slowly becoming a fan-favorite cricket WAG (Wives and Girlfriends) not by design but through authenticity. Her story resonates with those who believe in loyalty, grace, and love.

Follow Us

11/20
Follow Us

12/20
Follow Us

13/20
Follow Us

14/20
Follow Us

15/20
Follow Us

16/20
Follow Us

17/20
Follow Us

18/20
Follow Us

19/20
Follow Us

20/20
Follow Us
India vs England 1st TestKarun NairKarun Nair wifeWho is Karun Nair's wifeSanaya TankariwalaKarun Nair wife photosKarun Nair interfaith marriageKarun Nair love storySanaya Tankariwala InstagramKarun Nair wedding picturesKarun Nair wedding UdaipurKarun Nair Hindu marriageKarun Nair Parsi wifeKarun Nair wife religionKarun Nair family lifeKarun Nair children namesKarun Nair wife professionKarun Nair marriage dateKarun Nair personal lifeKarun Nair comeback storyKarun Nair IPL 2025Karun Nair viral postKarun Nair 89 vs MIDelhi Capitals Karun NairKarun Nair and Sanaya Tankariwala storySanaya Tankariwala media professionalCricketers with interfaith marriageKarun Nair and kidsSanaya Tankariwala religion changeKarun Nair wife backgroundKarun Nair engagement storyKarun Nair Instagram wife
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Indian Railways
India’s First Underwater Metro: This Runs Beneath The River – Check Speed, Fare, Route Details
camera icon8
title
BBL 2025 overseas draft
BBL 2025–26 Overseas Draft: Full Team-Wise Player List And Key Signings; Babar Azam, Finn Allen & Sam Curran Among The Top Picks
camera icon7
title
Indian Railways
India's Most Profitable Train: Not Vande Bharat Or Shatabdi, THIS Richest Train Tops Railway Revenue Charts With Rs 1,76,06,66,339 Annually
camera icon5
title
Auto news
Game-Changer EV? 800+ Km Range, 0-80% Charge In 31 Minutes: Meet India’s Longest-Range Electric Car - It's Not Tata, Mahindra, BMW Or Audi; Priced At Rs...
camera icon10
title
highest earning athletes 2025
Top 10 Highest Paid Athletes In 2025: Not Messi Or Tyson Fury, THIS Player Tops The List With Impressive Net Worth, Was Once Expelled From School, Now Earns In Millions, He Is...
NEWS ON ONE CLICK