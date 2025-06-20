Meet Karun Nair’s Wife Sanaya Tankariwala: Media Professional Who Converted To Hinduism For Love

photoDetails

Karun Nair’s wife, Sanaya Tankariwala, is a media professional known for her grace, privacy, and unwavering support during Karun’s cricketing highs and lows. Born into a Parsi family, Sanaya embraced Hinduism after falling in love with Karun, and the couple tied the knot in a grand wedding blending Parsi and Malayalee traditions in Udaipur in 2020. Despite avoiding the limelight, Sanaya maintains a strong social media presence, sharing glimpses of her life with their two children, Kayaan and Samara. Her quiet strength and devotion have made her a beloved figure among fans, especially after Karun’s viral IPL 2025 comeback.