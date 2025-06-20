Meet Karun Nair’s Wife Sanaya Tankariwala: Media Professional Who Converted To Hinduism For Love
Karun Nair’s wife, Sanaya Tankariwala, is a media professional known for her grace, privacy, and unwavering support during Karun’s cricketing highs and lows. Born into a Parsi family, Sanaya embraced Hinduism after falling in love with Karun, and the couple tied the knot in a grand wedding blending Parsi and Malayalee traditions in Udaipur in 2020. Despite avoiding the limelight, Sanaya maintains a strong social media presence, sharing glimpses of her life with their two children, Kayaan and Samara. Her quiet strength and devotion have made her a beloved figure among fans, especially after Karun’s viral IPL 2025 comeback.
1. Sanaya Tankariwala is a Media Professional Who Values Privacy
Despite being married to a high-profile cricketer, Sanaya Tankariwala works in media and consciously stays out of the public eye—making her both admirable and intriguing to fans.
2. She Embraced Hinduism for Love
Born in a Parsi family, Sanaya converted to Hinduism after marrying Karun. Their relationship is a heartwarming example of faith, love, and respect for each other's beliefs.
3. Their Engagement in Goa Was Straight Out of a Bollywood Scene
Karun proposed to Sanaya in 2019 on the beaches of Goa. The romantic gesture soon became a talking point across fan pages and sports news portals.
4. A Royal Wedding in Udaipur With Cricketers in Attendance
The couple tied the knot in January 2020 in a lavish ceremony in Udaipur, blending Parsi and Malayalee wedding traditions. Guests included stars like Shreyas Iyer, Varun Aaron, and Yuzvendra Chahal.
5. Sanaya Tankariwala is the Quiet Force Behind Karun’s Comeback
While Karun returned to IPL after 1077 days, it was Sanaya’s unwavering support that kept him grounded and focused during his career’s silent phase—often referred to as his pillar of strength.
6. She's a Devoted Mother to Two Beautiful Children
Sanaya and Karun are proud parents to Kayaan and Samara. Her Instagram offers a peek into their close-knit family life, filled with love, travel, and joy.
7. Her Instagram Game is Surprisingly Strong
With 10.2K followers on Instagram, Sanaya may keep things low-key, but her content is engaging—balancing glam, motherhood, and personal moments with grace.
8. Sanaya Prefers Substance Over Spotlight
Unlike many celebrity spouses, Sanaya rarely gives interviews or makes public appearances, choosing instead to let her actions speak louder than her social media footprint.
9. Her Love Story With Karun is a Modern-Day Fairytale
From different faiths to a shared life built on mutual respect, Karun and Sanaya's love story is inspirational. It’s proof that love knows no religion or boundaries.
10. She’s Winning Fans Without Playing the Fame Game
Sanaya Tankariwala is slowly becoming a fan-favorite cricket WAG (Wives and Girlfriends) not by design but through authenticity. Her story resonates with those who believe in loyalty, grace, and love.
