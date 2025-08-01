photoDetails

Sanaya Tankariwala, wife of Delhi Capitals cricketer Karun Nair, is a media professional who gained attention during IPL 2025 for her inspiring interfaith love story. Born into a Parsi family, Sanaya embraced Hinduism before marrying Karun in a grand Udaipur wedding in 2020. The couple shares two children, Kayaan and Samara. Known for her grace and low-profile lifestyle, Sanaya supported Karun through his 1,077-day break from the IPL, becoming a quiet force behind his comeback. Her elegant Instagram presence and heartfelt journey have made her a fan-favorite cricket WAG. Sanaya’s story blends love, loyalty, and modern-day strength seamlessly.