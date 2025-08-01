Meet Karun Nair's Wife Sanaya Tankariwala: The Media Professional Who Converted To Hinduism For Love
Sanaya Tankariwala, wife of Delhi Capitals cricketer Karun Nair, is a media professional who gained attention during IPL 2025 for her inspiring interfaith love story. Born into a Parsi family, Sanaya embraced Hinduism before marrying Karun in a grand Udaipur wedding in 2020. The couple shares two children, Kayaan and Samara. Known for her grace and low-profile lifestyle, Sanaya supported Karun through his 1,077-day break from the IPL, becoming a quiet force behind his comeback. Her elegant Instagram presence and heartfelt journey have made her a fan-favorite cricket WAG. Sanaya’s story blends love, loyalty, and modern-day strength seamlessly.
1. Sanaya Tankariwala is a Media Professional Who Values Her Privacy
Despite being married to one of Indian cricket’s most talked-about comeback stars, Sanaya continues to build her own career in the media industry, choosing to stay away from the spotlight. (Photo Credit - Instagram)
2. She Converted to Hinduism After Falling in Love with Karun Nair
Sanaya was born into a Parsi family, but love led her to embrace Hinduism before marrying Karun. Their relationship stands as a beautiful example of mutual respect and shared values. (Photo Credit - Instagram)
3. Their 2019 Goa Engagement Was a True Romantic Highlight
Karun proposed to Sanaya on the beaches of Goa in 2019. The intimate and heartfelt moment captured the essence of their bond and set the tone for their fairytale wedding. (Photo Credit - Instagram)
4. The Couple Had a Grand Wedding in Udaipur with Cricket Stars in Attendance
In January 2020, Karun and Sanaya tied the knot in a lavish ceremony that blended both Hindu and Parsi traditions. It was a celebration full of elegance, culture, and love. (Photo Credit - Instagram)
5. She is a Proud Mother to Two Children, Kayaan and Samara
Together, Karun and Sanaya are raising two children—a son, Kayaan, and a daughter, Samara. Their family life remains grounded, with glimpses shared through warm, candid moments online. (Photo Credit - Instagram)
6. Her Instagram Presence is Elegant and Authentic
With over 10,000 followers, Sanaya’s Instagram offers a balanced look into her world—sharing moments of travel, parenting, and occasional couple snapshots, all with a touch of grace. (Photo Credit - Instagram)
7. She Was a Key Emotional Anchor During Karun Nair’s 3-Year Break from IPL
While Karun waited more than 1,000 days to return to the IPL, Sanaya stood firmly by his side. Her quiet support was a vital part of his emotional and mental resilience. (Photo Credit - Instagram)
8. She Prefers Actions Over Public Appearances
Sanaya rarely attends public events or speaks to the media. Her strength lies in subtlety, letting her actions and support for her family speak louder than any interview could. (Photo Credit - Instagram)
9. Her Interfaith Love Story with Karun is a Modern Symbol of Unity
Sanaya and Karun’s journey from different faiths to a shared life together is a testament to how love can transcend boundaries when it’s built on trust and understanding. (Photo Credit - Instagram)
10. She is Winning Fans with Grace, Not Glamour
In an age where fame often overshadows substance, Sanaya Tankariwala stands out for her authenticity. Her story resonates deeply with fans who admire quiet strength and unwavering loyalty. (Photo Credit - Instagram)
