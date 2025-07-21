photoDetails

Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav recently got engaged to his childhood friend Vanshika in a private ceremony in Lucknow, sparking widespread online buzz. Vanshika, a LIC professional from Shyam Nagar, stunned in a vibrant orange lehenga that’s now trending across bridal fashion searches like “cricketer wife lehenga style 2025.” The couple’s long-standing relationship, rooted in friendship, has captivated fans looking for real-life fairytale love stories. With no official posts from the duo, Rinku Singh’s Instagram story gave fans a glimpse into the intimate event. The wedding is expected later this year, following Kuldeep’s Test series in England. Fans can’t wait.