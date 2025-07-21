Advertisement
NewsPhotosMeet Kuldeep Yadav's Wife Vanshika: LIC Officer Who Stole The Cricketer’s Heart - In Pics
Meet Kuldeep Yadav's Wife Vanshika: LIC Officer Who Stole The Cricketer’s Heart - In Pics

Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav recently got engaged to his childhood friend Vanshika in a private ceremony in Lucknow, sparking widespread online buzz. Vanshika, a LIC professional from Shyam Nagar, stunned in a vibrant orange lehenga that’s now trending across bridal fashion searches like “cricketer wife lehenga style 2025.” The couple’s long-standing relationship, rooted in friendship, has captivated fans looking for real-life fairytale love stories. With no official posts from the duo, Rinku Singh’s Instagram story gave fans a glimpse into the intimate event. The wedding is expected later this year, following Kuldeep’s Test series in England. Fans can’t wait.

Updated:Jul 21, 2025, 10:40 AM IST
1. Kuldeep Yadav’s Surprise Engagement Breaks the Internet

1. Kuldeep Yadav’s Surprise Engagement Breaks the Internet

India’s spin ace Kuldeep Yadav got engaged to childhood friend Vanshika in a private Lucknow ceremony, stunning fans who had no clue the cricketer was even dating.

2. Vanshika’s Orange Lehenga Sets 2025 Bridal Trends

2. Vanshika’s Orange Lehenga Sets 2025 Bridal Trends

Vanshika’s vibrant orange lehenga with gold embroidery has gone viral, inspiring Google searches like “cricketer wife lehenga style 2025” and “Indian bridal fashion trends.”

3. A Childhood Bond Turned Lifelong Commitment

3. A Childhood Bond Turned Lifelong Commitment

Kuldeep and Vanshika’s love story began in Kanpur, evolving from childhood friends into soulmates — proving that old-school romance still melts hearts online.

4. Privacy Goals: No Social Media, All Class

4. Privacy Goals: No Social Media, All Class

Neither Kuldeep nor Vanshika posted about the engagement on Instagram or X, reinforcing fans’ admiration for their low-key, private relationship.

5. Cricket Meets Calm: The Spinner’s Steady Anchor

5. Cricket Meets Calm: The Spinner’s Steady Anchor

While Kuldeep shines on the field, Vanshika has quietly stood by him off it — a rare, grounded presence among the usual glitz of cricket WAG culture.

6. Minimal Makeup, Maximum Impact – A Natural Bride Vibe

6. Minimal Makeup, Maximum Impact – A Natural Bride Vibe

Vanshika kept her makeup minimal and hair soft, resonating with searches like “simple engagement look Indian bride” and “real wedding glow 2025.”

7. Engagement Pics Go Viral—Even Without Official Posts

7. Engagement Pics Go Viral—Even Without Official Posts

Though the couple didn’t share photos, Rinku Singh’s Instagram story featuring the ceremony sparked a flood of fan reactions and engagement coverage.

8. Wedding Plans Delayed, But Anticipation Grows

8. Wedding Plans Delayed, But Anticipation Grows

The wedding, originally set for June 29, was postponed due to Kuldeep’s England Test tour, making fans eager to know the rescheduled date.

9. Kuldeep's Sherwani Look Draws Style Buzz

9. Kuldeep's Sherwani Look Draws Style Buzz

Kuldeep ditched his sporty vibe for a sleek ivory sherwani with floral embroidery, prompting fashion fans to search “groom sherwani trends for 2025.”

10. Vanshika Emerges as a Fan-Favorite Cricket WAG

10. Vanshika Emerges as a Fan-Favorite Cricket WAG

In just a few days, Vanshika has become a household name — not for glam or gossip, but for her grace, simplicity, and the love story behind it all.

