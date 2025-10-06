Meet Lauren Bell: Most Stylish Cricketer At ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 - In Pics

photoDetails

Lauren Bell, England’s towering fast-medium bowler nicknamed “The Shard,” has emerged as one of the most promising talents in women’s cricket ahead of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. Representing Southern Brave in The Hundred 2025, Bell dominated with 19 wickets in 9 matches, showcasing lethal pace, bounce, and accuracy. With international experience across ODIs, T20Is, and Tests, she has become a key strike bowler for England, excelling against top batters like Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma. Beyond cricket, her elegance and charisma make her a fan favorite. Bell’s rise symbolizes the future of England’s women’s pace attack.