Meet Lauren Bell: Most Stylish Cricketer At ICC Women's World Cup 2025 - In Pics
Meet Lauren Bell: Most Stylish Cricketer At ICC Women's World Cup 2025 - In Pics

Lauren Bell, England’s towering fast-medium bowler nicknamed “The Shard,” has emerged as one of the most promising talents in women’s cricket ahead of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. Representing Southern Brave in The Hundred 2025, Bell dominated with 19 wickets in 9 matches, showcasing lethal pace, bounce, and accuracy. With international experience across ODIs, T20Is, and Tests, she has become a key strike bowler for England, excelling against top batters like Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma. Beyond cricket, her elegance and charisma make her a fan favorite. Bell’s rise symbolizes the future of England’s women’s pace attack.

Updated:Oct 06, 2025, 08:08 AM IST
1. Early Sporting Talent

1. Early Sporting Talent

Before cricket, Lauren played as a defender at Reading FC Academy and competed in state-level athletics, showcasing versatile sporting skills before fully committing to cricket.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

2. Nicknamed "The Shard"

2. Nicknamed "The Shard"

Her 6’2” height gives her a natural edge, creating extra bounce and intimidation for batters, making her a lethal fast-medium bowler in all formats.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

3. Domestic Debut at 14

3. Domestic Debut at 14

Lauren made her Women’s County Championship debut for Berkshire at just 14, taking seven wickets in her debut season and signaling a bright future.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

4. Southern Vipers Stardom

4. Southern Vipers Stardom

Bell’s performances for Southern Vipers in the Women’s Cricket Super League showcased her accuracy and pace, helping her stand out as a top young bowler in England.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

5. Franchise Cricket Impact

5. Franchise Cricket Impact

She has represented Southern Brave (The Hundred), UP Warriorz (WPL), and Sydney Thunder (WBBL), demonstrating adaptability against international-level batters in high-pressure situations.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

6. England ODI Debut

6. England ODI Debut

Lauren made her ODI debut for England in July 2022 against South Africa, quickly cementing her place in England’s bowling attack across formats.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

7. Record-Breaking Wickets

7. Record-Breaking Wickets

By 2025, Bell had claimed 38 ODI wickets in 24 matches, including a career-best 5/37, underlining her ability to deliver match-defining performances.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

8. The Hundred 2025 Star

8. The Hundred 2025 Star

In The Hundred Women 2025, Lauren emerged as Southern Brave’s top bowler with 14 wickets in just 6 matches, proving her dominance in domestic T20 competitions.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

9. ICC Women's World Cup Contender

9. ICC Women's World Cup Contender

Bell is a key component of England’s squad for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, combining pace, bounce, and tactical intelligence to challenge the world’s best batters.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

10. Fierce Against Top Batters

10. Fierce Against Top Batters

Known for her tactical acumen, Lauren has relished bowling to top stars like Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, aiming to exploit their weaknesses in high-pressure matches.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

11. First Five-Wicket Haul

11. First Five-Wicket Haul

Her maiden ODI five-wicket haul came against New Zealand in July 2024, highlighting her ability to deliver under pressure on the international stage.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

12. England Central Contract

12. England Central Contract

In November 2022, Bell was awarded her first England central contract, recognizing her consistent performances and potential as a future leader in pace bowling.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

13. Multi-Format Strength

13. Multi-Format Strength

She has proven effective in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is, adapting her lengths and line according to conditions, making her a versatile asset for England across all formats.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

14. Rising Wicket-Taker

14. Rising Wicket-Taker

Despite Southern Brave losing the 2025 Hundred final, Lauren topped the season’s wicket chart with 19 wickets in 9 matches, reinforcing her reputation as a strike bowler.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

15. Red-Carpet Elegance

15. Red-Carpet Elegance

Off the field, Lauren captivates fans with her style and charm, balancing cricketing prowess with elegance, making her one of women’s cricket’s most admired personalities.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

16. Inspiring Young Athletes

16. Inspiring Young Athletes

From footballer to cricketing sensation, Bell’s journey inspires young female athletes to pursue multi-sport talent before specializing, proving hard work leads to success.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

17. Overseas Cricket Experience

17. Overseas Cricket Experience

Her stints in WBBL and WPL honed her adaptability, allowing her to excel in diverse conditions against elite international competition.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

18. Key Player in England's Pace Attack

18. Key Player in England's Pace Attack

Alongside Sophie Ecclestone and Issy Wong, Lauren forms a formidable bowling unit, providing breakthroughs in crucial phases and strengthening England’s chances at the World Cup.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

19. T20I and ODI Synergy

19. T20I and ODI Synergy

Lauren’s T20I skills, like death overs and powerplay deliveries, translate seamlessly into ODIs, making her a vital all-format weapon for England.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

20. Poised for World Cup Glory

20. Poised for World Cup Glory

With talent, determination, and experience, Lauren Bell is ready to spearhead England’s fast-bowling attack at the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, inspiring the next generation of fast bowlers. (Photo Credit - Twitter)

